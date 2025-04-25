The Chicago Bears made one of the surprising moves of the first round by picking Colston Loveland at No. 10 overall. The player itself wasn't surprising, as Loveland was one of the best tight ends in the draft; it was where Loveland was picked and the tight end he was picked ahead of (Tyler Warren).

Chicago prevented a lot of activity in the first round by selecting Loveland at No. 10 overall, as NFL Network reported Friday after Day 1 of the draft. After the Bears selected Loveland, there wasn't a trade in the first round of the draft until the New York Giants moved back into the first round at the No. 25 spot. There was one trade in the first 24 picks, and that was the Jacksonville Jaguars moving up three spots to No. 2 overall to select Travis Hunter.

Outside of the pursuit of Hunter and Loveland, there were no teams willing to trade up for a offensive player (that we know of) until the Giants traded up for dart. The Philadelphia Eagles did try to move up several spots in the draft for linebacker Jihaad Campbell, and eventually moved up one spot to get him at No. 31.

There were four trades on Day 1 of the draft. Here were the four, three of which came after pick No. 24 (Minnesota Vikings):

Jaguars-Browns trade

Jaguars trade: 2025 first-round pick (No. 5), 2025 second-round pick (No. 36), 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 126), 2026 first-round pick. Jaguars picked Travis Hunter at No. 2

2025 first-round pick (No. 5), 2025 second-round pick (No. 36), 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 126), 2026 first-round pick. Browns trade: 2025 first-round pick (No. 2), 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 104), 2025 sixth=-round pick (No. 200). Browns picked Mason Graham at No. 5

Giants-Texans trade

Giants trade: 2025 second-round pick (No. 34), 2025 third-round pick (No. 99), 2026 third-round pick. Giants picked Jaxson Dart at No. 25.

2025 second-round pick (No. 34), 2025 third-round pick (No. 99), 2026 third-round pick. Texans trade: 2025 first-round pick (No. 25)

Falcons-Rams trade

Falcons trade: 2025 second-round pick (No. 46), 2025 seventh-round pick (No. 242), 2026 first-round pick. Falcons selected James Pearce Jr. at No. 26

2025 second-round pick (No. 46), 2025 seventh-round pick (No. 242), 2026 first-round pick. Rams trade: 2025 first-round pick (No. 25), 2025 third-round pick (No. 101).

Eagles-Chiefs trade

Eagles trade: 2025 first-round pick (No. 32), 2025 fifth-round pick (No. 164). Eagles selected Jihaad Campbell at No. 31 .

2025 first-round pick (No. 32), 2025 fifth-round pick (No. 164). . Chiefs trade: 2025 first-round pick (No. 31). Chiefs selected Josh Simmons at No. 32.

