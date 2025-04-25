The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is complete, and Shedeur Sanders was not selected.

Early on we were treated to a seismic trade by the Jacksonville Jaguars, as they sent a major compensation package to the Cleveland Browns for the No. 2 overall pick to select do-it-all sensation Travis Hunter. We didn't have many "chalk" selections, yet the Giants indeed moved back into Round 1 to pick a quarterback in Jaxson Dart. Meanwhile, Matthew Golden saw a few receivers picked in front of him but ultimately landed with the receiver-rich Packers.

How will those picks translate to production on the field? Did those teams get the right value at the selection they made the pick? Each of the 32 first-round picks have their own value, but which ones were the best in Round 1?

Let's rank all 32 first-round picks by overall value (considering the prospect, the team fit, and yes, any trade compensation needed to make the selection).

I also must note that I liked a lot of these picks, and my "grade" for each in the formulation of these rankings were very close. So just because you see your team low on this list does not necessarily mean I loathed the selection.

Barron didn't do for me on film. I saw too many missed tackles, and four of his five interceptions in 2024 were of the gift-wrapped variety. He's older, with short arms, and what I felt were clear tackling reliability issues on film. The positives to his profile are his pre-draft workout and his versatility, and he'll join a stingy Broncos defense from 2024 that added even more talent during free agency this offseason. No weapon for Bo Nix here?

Fun player. Fun fit with the run-adoring Chargers coached by none other than Jim Harbaugh. He has the frame and experience to be a classic workhorse back in Los Angeles. Reasonably strange because of the Najee Harris free-agent signing. Hampton is explosive for a 220-pound back, and he's a decently reliable receiver. I don't think he's very elusive, especially relative to how light his feet appear to be on film. Los Angeles will get their money's worth from a carry perspective, that's for sure. And I don't doubt Hampton will hit some big plays behind what is an improving offensive line. Just don't love the value at this position, at this stage of the draft.

Williams is probably the best pure run-stopper in the entire draft. He has Kenneth Grant size and is even more effective halting the run on the inside. And he's not simply a stationary run-stopper; Williams can scrape down the line of scrimmage to plug running lanes. Detroit needed youth and stability along its defensive interior and get that with Williams. Philosophically, I'd just like more of a pass-rushing element to a defensive tackle selected in the first round.

29. Tyler Booker (Cowboys, OG, No. 12 overall)

Booker leaves the Alabama program looking like an NFL-ready guard. He's thick with a long reach and matured into a quality pass protector for the Crimson Tide. The pre-draft testing figures are a legitimate concern, and they appeared on film, too. When he's asked to get lateral across the line or climb to the second level, his stiffness and lack of pure explosion is apparent. I don't hate the Cowboys adding more beef to the offensive line, but I'm not sure if this was even close to Dallas' greatest need, nor the best player available.

After his first season at Georgia, Williams looked like a future No. 1 overall pick. He never demonstrated discernible improvement as a pass-rusher afterward. He has a built-in-a-lab frame and understands he needs to deploy his hands at times to win. Those are two obvious pluses on his draft resume. He's pretty stiff around the corner and doesn't possess high-end closing speed. His youthfulness is on his side in terms of upside, and playing opposite Nick Bosa should provide plenty of one-on-one situations early in his career. This felt early to me, especially with other edge rushers available for San Francisco.

I have lived on an island this draft season as someone not completely infatuated with Loveland as a prospect. There's no doubt he's a dynamic mover on the field. Smooth and explosive. There's route-running juice to his game. His yard-after-the-catch production didn't match his athleticism -- which was weird -- and he's not a huge rebounder with bodies around him. I do like he's only 21 years old, and Ben Johnson's past with Sam LaPorta will likely help get the most out of this elite athlete at the tight end position in Year 2 of the Caleb Williams era. Just felt too early for me.

Stewart is one of the classic boom-or-bust first-round prospects in this class. He blew the roof of Lucas Oil Stadium with his workout at the combine, and that level of athleticism jumps off the film. Stewart is crazy long with room to add more weight to his frame, which hints at immense power in the future, although it's already a dependable part of his game. His hand work is essentially non-existent, yet he closes in a flash and should not be nearly as flexible at he is at his size.

With Grant and Nolen and most of the perceived top-tier blockers off the board, this pick was reasonable for a Bengals team that has to get better on defense. It was worth taking a swing at someone with Stewart's massive talent.

25. Grey Zabel (Seahawks, OL, No. 18 overall)

Zabel played offensive tackle at North Dakota State, but his electric movement ability and lack of premier length will precipitate a move inside in the NFL. Seattle squandered such a fun running back duo in 2024 -- Ken Walker and Zach Charbonnet -- because they couldn't block anyone. Zabel will help the blocking efforts and give the offensive coordinator confidence running pitches and wide zone plays. His anchor is miles away from being NFL-caliber, so added weight and dedication in the weight room will be paramount for this small-school star.

Egbuka is a wide receiver coach's dream. All-time leader in catches at Ohio State hints at his reliability across four seasons with the Buckeyes. There's nothing that jumps off the tape with Egbuka, yet it's a really challenging to feel confident about a true weakness to his game. Sounds a lot like Chris Godwin, doesn't it? This wasn't the biggest Tampa Bay need, nor the best prospect available (probably), but I get it, especially given Godwin's injury history and Mike Evans' age.

Grant is a unique cat on the inside at over 6-foot-3 and 330 pounds with light feet. He's an NFL-ready run defender right now who'll never take a play off and, in fact, play through the whistle often. As a pass-rusher he's a work in progress because his hand maneuvers aren't typically very calculated, and even though he's a specimen, he's not quite explosive enough to win on sheer athleticism alone in the NFL. Miami did need to get sturdier in the trenches on defense, so I like the pick from that perspective, and Grant has upside galore.

22. Jaxson Dart (Giants, QB, No. 25 overall)

Dart looks the part of a modern-day, decently mobile passer. I don't view him as a premier talent, but I did like his three years as a full-time starter in the SEC. The offense was about as gimmicky as they come, though, so it'll take time to learn the intricacies of reading full-field route concepts against complex NFL coverages. The arm talent is there. He's a very natural thrower with good and at times great arm strength. Against pressure, he needs work. Despite any of Dart's flaws, it was well overdue for this Giants regime to pick a quarterback in the first round.

My word -- a chalk selection! Warren was the true focal point at Penn State in 2024, and it was a blast to watch every Saturday. While his natural talent was on full display, it didn't provide him much opportunity to learn to get open with his route running. While he's decently large, he doesn't have long arms (strangely) and is only good (not dominant) making defenders miss in space. He does rock in traffic, and the Colts certainly were in the market for more playmakers on offense. The value is solid here.

When it comes to the prospect himself, this is a home-run for a Raiders team that's long needed serious juice on the offensive side of the ball and was clearly looking for that in his new chapter of the organization with Tom Brady as a minority owner, Pete Carroll as the head coach, Chip Kelly at offensive coordinator and Geno Smith under center.

Jeanty would be a premier running back prospect in any class. He's sneaky fast, elusive and bounces off would-be tacklers more frequently than any back I've ever scouted. Because I'm factoring value here, this pick can only be so high given that it's a running back (and this running back class is overflowing with talent).

19. Matthew Golden (Packers, WR, No. 23 overall)

After plenty of hype for Golden to go as high as No. 12 to the Cowboys, the Packers waited patiently to add to their receiver room at No. 23. Ironically, I view him as a tremendous WR3 or solid WR2, which is precisely the theme of Green Bay's wideout contingent right now. Golden flashed plus route-running ability and made some difficult grabs down the stretch for Texas. I do wonder why it took him so long to be a high-level producer in college. The 4.29-second 40-yard dash speed from the combine didn't always appear on film. Solid selection.

18. James Pearce Jr. (Falcons, EDGE, No. 26 overall)

I wanted so badly to love this pick so much, because Pearce was my No. 1 overall prospect in this class. But the Falcons overpaid on our draft pick trade chart 226 to 286. That 60-point difference is equivalent to the 72nd selection. And Atlanta came into this draft with just five selections. For more confusion -- they already picked Jalon Walker at No. 15 overall. Then again, I can't blame the Falcons front office for double-dipping at edge rusher, because it's been a problem area for a ridiculously long time.

Pearce has everything you want out of a big-time edge-rusher prospect. He's flexible -- despite being 6-foot-5 -- with serious speed-to-power pop and with pass-rush moves galore. He has room to grow into his frame, too.

Banks is ready to rock in pass protection. Huge plus to his draft profile. Although he's essentially built like an oversized guard, the power element isn't quite there, and he can be rocky when asked to climb to the second level in pass protection. The Saints roster has a litany of holes, and this is a pick that can provide awesome long-term value for a team in need of a rebuild.

Tell me where the Falcons are planning to play Walker, and I'll have a better idea as to the proper grade from a value perspective. Because I'm assuming he'll predominantly be deployed as an edge rusher, which I can get behind. Walker is a high-energy Georgia rusher with track star-like get-off the line of scrimmage and flashes of freaky bend. He's smaller than the vast majority of NFL edge rushers, which is a tick concerning. As an off-ball linebacker, he's a blur to the football but isn't yet ready to routinely cover as a professional. I'm glad the Falcons addressed the outside pass rush. It was time.

Philadelphia picked a linebacker in the first round? Philadelphia never takes a linebacker in the first round. Can't blame Howie Roseman here -- and who the heck would fault Roseman for anything at this point? -- because Campbell is built to scamper sideline-to-sideline in Philadelphia and make high-impact stops against the run on a routine basis. Rarely misses a tackle. There's upside with Campbell in coverage, too -- where he's not a finished product yet -- because of how fluid and fast of a mover he is. The minor trade up -- sending a fifth to Kansas City -- doesn't really hurt his value. This is almost exactly where I had Campbell graded on my big board.

Starks to Baltimore feels like a glorious match. He did everything at Georgia in Kirby Smart's very complex defense, and was rarely caught out of position. I have some concerns about his pure speed and change-of-direction at times, yet he's a super-reliable tackler and can thrive in any defensive back role with the Ravens, although I can't say I'd want him matching up in the slot on a routine basis.

This may have simply been a best player available selection, especially considering All-Pro Kyle Hamilton and Ar'Darius Washington are already locked into the starting safety roles. Yet Starks will find his way onto the field as part of what was already a stingy secondary in Baltimore.

One of the most boring offensive linemen to watch in this class. And that's a major compliment! Conerly simply blocked what was in front of him, regardless of what the defender threw at him. It didn't matter the type of rusher, either. Washington had a low-key need along the offensive line, and Conerly is NFL-ready at either tackle position. Guard isn't out of the realm of possibility, either. He rocks against the run and plays with a mean streak that will be welcomed in Washington. Smart to build a protective layer around Jayden Daniels.

Ward has impressive albeit unspectacular traits for the modern quarterback position in the NFL. At times, he attempts to do too much -- more than his traits can cover. But this is a club that almost assuredly needed a major upgrade at the quarterback position, and Ward is the best quarterback in this class.

For as much as this pick is easy to overanalyze, at times it's as simple as needing a quarterback and taking the best quarterback in the class. While I don't know if he has the skill currently or inherent talent to overcome Tennessee's rather barren roster, his overachieving nature in college makes him reasonably worth it for the Titans.

11. Travis Hunter (Jaguars, WR/CB No. 2 overall)

The Jaguars actually did it. There was so much buzz about them making an aggressive splash early in Round 1. And they did just that, making the ascension for Hunter, who is one of one in this class (and would be in essentially every draft). On draft pick trade charts, this was an overpayment, but that's what it was always going to take for a team to move the Browns off the Hunter spot in this draft. Name a skill superlative, and Hunter has it in spades. At two positions! I bet you've heard. The only thing that knocks this pick down a peg (or two) is the cost. Right now, everything's gravy in Jacksonville, but losing a second-rounder this year and next year's first is expensive.

Did anyone have the Steelers adding more to the defensive line on their bingo card, or, I mean, in their final mock draft? I didn't see many, if any at all. But this is such a Steelers selection. Keep the defensive line intact with a refined, experienced prospect who utilizes his length well and projects as a three-down rusher who can two-gap against the run and pin his ears back in passing scenarios. I love Harmon learning from Cam Heyward in the twilight of his career. This represented quality value for Pittsburgh.

The Chiefs get a traditional dancing bear left tackle who, if healthy, goes way before this selection in this class. There are long stretches of dominant play on Simmons' film because of his immense natural gifts. There are some very minor technical flaws to his game. For a very accomplished organization, the Chiefs have had major issues addressing the offensive tackle positions for years now during the prime Patrick Mahomes years. Simmons may not be able to play until reasonably deep into his rookie campaign, yet this is a smart pick with the long view in mind.

Priority No. 1 in New England is protecting Drake Maye. Will Campbell was a mega recruit, started as a freshman and rocked for three consecutive years in the SEC. He has a wingspan in the 0 percentile among offensive tackles we've seen at the combine since 1999. That can't be ignored. But he's an elite athlete for the position, plays with sound fundamentals and is only 21 years old. Prudent pick by the Patriots at the start of the Mike Vrabel era.

Membou's film wasn't quite as squeaky clean as Campbell's in the SEC. But it was close. And he brings traditional offensive tackle length to the position with comparably big-time athletic traits. New York adds a third first-round pick to its blocking unit, and if this pick hits, it provides long-term return on investment. On the move, Membou can be special, he's nasty in grappling scenarios and he's mostly sturdy in pass protection. Good selection here with quality value.

I am enamored with the idea of Nolen soaking up intricate defensive tackle knowledge from wily (and very successful) veterans Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson in Arizona. He's a young, upfield rusher who had freaky bursts of high-level efficiency as a run-stopper and when collapsing the pocket at Ole Miss. And Nolen's frame is ideal for that flashy three-technique position. This is head coach Jonathan Gannon attempting to recreate the insane depth he had at his disposal in Philadelphia. Outstanding value here for Arizona.

Man, good luck disrupting the offensive line in front of J.J. McCarthy in 2025. Because the Vikings just added a pro-ready guard with all the measurements and athleticism needed to be instant impact playing next to Christian Darrisaw and Ryan Kelly in Minnesota. Oh, he'll pave some lanes for Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones, too. Jackson is girthy yet nimble at the guard spot. With a little more weight or pure power added to his game, he can be a Pro Bowl-caliber type in Kevin O'Connell's offense. It's all about creating the best environment possible for McCarthy, and the Vikings made their first-round selection with that clearly in mind.

The Bills realize they need the ability to play more man coverage in key games. They got a cornerback who excels following receivers at all three levels of the field. Hairston plays to his timed 4.28 speed and has a case as the feistiest cornerback in this class. While he could add some weight at over 5-foot-11 and with 31-inch arms, he's not a short cornerback without length. As a tackler, he's up and down, too often going for the huge hit, yet there were plenty of highlight-reel takedowns in college. He's very aware in zone and plays with plus ball skills as the football is arriving.

Now Buffalo has someone to run with Xavier Worthy downfield. From a traits perspective, this is the highest upside cornerback the Bills have had in the Sean McDermott era. Getting him this late in Round 1 was a tremendous get for Buffalo.

3. Abdul Carter (Giants, EDGE, No. 3 overall)

It's hard to get cleaner film on the edge than what Carter demonstrated during his career at Penn State, particularly in 2024, when he was predominantly deployed there. His borderline elite-level blend of burst, bend and speed-to-power in pass-rush moves means Carter can beat offensive tackles in a multitude of ways, and that's the name of the game in the NFL.

The Giants have quietly built a solid defense, particularly up front. I also love how Carter won't be asked to be "the guy" right away on the same defensive front as Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns. Nothing forced. Nothing overly fancy. Just a smart pick with proper value.

Anything to help Bryce Young -- who came on like gangbusters after his Year 2 benching -- right? Absolutely. And McMillan does just that as a classic boundary receiver who wins in the traditional ways, with his size, body and in traffic. There's a glimmer of flexibility to his game, but he isn't a dynamic separator. Not every good receiver has to be elite at getting open on a routine basis against man. McMillan isn't Mike Evans with the ball in the air. There are flashes of those contested-catch skills, and he's a monster after the catch.

1. Mason Graham (Browns, DT, No. 5 overall)

Master class of navigating the draft by Browns general manager Andrew Berry. Graham is a tremendous defensive tackle prospect with a loaded skill set to be a three-down disruptor at the next level, and there's not much maturation needed before he can be that player in the NFL. He's decently explosive, plays with clear-cut power and uses his hands at the point of attack like a veteran. Plus, they netted Jacksonville's second-round pick and a 2026 first-round pick in the process.