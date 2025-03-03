On the heels of NFL Media reporting that Shedeur Sanders hasn't locked up the QB2 spot in this draft class, a riser at the position has been identified. On the Monday after the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, The Athletic reported that two teams "strongly" believe Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart will be selected in the top half of the first round.

Dart has long been viewed as QB3 in this class by most analysts, but his performance at the Senior Bowl and at the combine apparently have some teams talking. The 21-year-old is CBS Sports' No. 48 overall prospect, but due to his position, Dart could hear his named called on opening night.

In 2024, Dart completed 69.3% of his passes for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions. Those 4,279 passing yards led the SEC and set an Ole Miss program record. Dart found success pushing the ball down the field, as he led the FBS with 10.8 yards per attempt and 68 completions of 15-plus air yards. Dart departed Ole Miss with more passing yards than Eli Manning, a feat he accomplished in four fewer games.

It appears Miami's Cam Ward will be the first quarterback selected come April, but there are some interesting narratives being forged following the combine. We may see three quarterbacks selected in the first round as opposed to two.