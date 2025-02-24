Teams are already strategizing for next season so they can reach the pinnacle of the sport -- the Super Bowl. One phase of that process is the 2025 NFL Draft, which is now less than three months away.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2025 NFL Draft:

When is the 2025 NFL Draft?

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from April 24-26. The projected start times (Eastern) for each day are as follows:

Thursday, April 24: Round 1 (8 p.m.)

Round 1 (8 p.m.) Friday, April 25: Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m.)

Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m.) Saturday, April 26: Rounds 4-7 (12 p.m.)

Where is the 2025 NFL Draft?

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Where to watch the 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. It will also be live-streamed on fubo (try for free). CBS Sports HQ, CBS Sports' 24/7 streaming network, will also provide coverage before, during and after the event.

2025 NFL Draft order

Every NFL team currently holds the rights to their own first round pick. Here's the full order for the first round.

Team needs: OT, IOL, EDGE, WR, LB

Projected 2025 free agents: S Quandre Diggs, WR Tyler Boyd, OG Dillon Radunz, LB Jerome Baker

Team needs: QB, OT, WR, RB, DL, EDGE

Projected 2025 free agents: OT Jedrick Wills, WR Elijah Moore, DT Maurice Hurst, RB Nick Chubb, QB Jameis Winston

Team needs: QB, IOL, CB, WR, TE

Projected 2025 free agents: WR Darius Slayton, LB Isaiah Simmons, CB Adoree' Jackson, S Jason Pinnock, QB Drew Lock

Team needs: OT, IOL, WR, EDGE, CB

Projected 2025 free agents: CB Jonathan Jones, QB Jacoby Brissett, OT Chukwuma Okorafor

Team needs: CB, OT, S, IOL, TE

Projected 2025 free agents: QB Mac Jones, S Andre Cisco

Team needs: QB, CB, RB, EDGE, LB

Projected 2025 free agents: CB Nate Hobbs, EDGE Malcolm Koonce, OG Cody Whitehair, LB Robert Spillane, S Marcus Epps

Team needs: OT, WR, EDGE, S, DL, QB

Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Haason Reddick, OT Tyron Smith, OT Morgan Moses, DT Javon Kinlaw, S Chuck Clark

Team needs: QB, WR, IOL, EDGE, DL, CB, S

Projected 2025 free agents: QB Andy Dalton, C Austin Corbett, LB Shaq Thompson, P Johnny Hekker

Team needs: TE, EDGE, DL, CB, S, WR

Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Chase Young, S Tyrann Mathieu, TE Juwan Johnson, LB Willie Gay Jr., OG Lucas Patrick, CB Paulson Adebo

Team needs: IOL, EDGE, DL, OT, RB

Projected 2025 free agents: WR Keenan Allen, OG Teven Jenkins, EDGE Darrell Taylor

Team needs: OT, IOL, CB, S, DL

Projected 2025 free agents: CB Charvarius Ward, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Talanoa Hufanga, RB Elijah Mitchell

Team needs: RB, DL, LB, S, WR

Projected 2025 free agents: WR Brandin Cooks, OG Zack Martin, RB Ezekiel Elliott, EDGE DeMarcus Lawrence, QB Trey Lance

Team needs: IOL, S, DL, QB, LB, WR

Projected 2025 free agents: S Jevon Holland, OG Liam Eichenberg, S Jordan Poyer, DL Calais Campbell

Team needs: CB, S, LB, DL, IOL, QB

Projected 2025 free agents: C Ryan Kelly, S Julian Blackmon, DT Dayo Odeyingbo, LB E.J. Speed, QB Joe Flacco

Team needs: CB, LB, EDGE, DL, WR

Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Matt Judon, S Justin Simmons, CB Antonio Hamilton, WR Rondale Moore

Team needs: EDGE, DL, IOL, WR, RB, OT

Projected 2025 free agents: WR Greg Dortch, DT Roy Lopez, EDGE Dennis Gardeck

Team needs: CB, DL, WR, EDGE, TE, RB

Projected 2025 free agents: WR Tee Higgins, TE Mike Gesicki, CB Mike Hilton, OT Trent Brown, DT B.J. Hill, RB Khalil Herbert

Team needs: LB, IOL, S, EDGE, OT

Projected 2025 free agents: DT Jarran Reed, LB Tyrel Dodson, C Connor Williams, LB Ernest Jones

Team needs: CB, IOL, LB, EDGE, WR

Projected 2025 free agents: WR Chris Godwin, EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, LB Lavonte David, OG Sua Opeta

Team needs: OT, LB, WR, S, TE, RB

Projected 2025 free agents: OT Garett Bolles, QB Zach Wilson, RB Javonte Williams, CB Levi Wallace

Team needs: CB, WR, LB, S, RB

Projected 2025 free agents: OG James Daniels, QB Russell Wilson, OT Dan Moore Jr., QB Justin Fields, RB Najee Harris, CB Donte Jackson, WR Mike Williams

Team needs: WR, TE, DL, EDGE, CB

Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Khalil Mack, CB Asante Samuel Jr., RB J.K. Dobbins, WR Josh Palmer, QB Taylor Heinicke

Team needs: IOL, CB, LB, DL, OT

Projected 2025 free agents: RB AJ Dillon, C Josh Myers, OT Andre Dillard, LB Isaiah McDuffie, CB Eric Stokes

Team needs: CB, IOL, S, RB, DL

Projected 2025 free agents: QB Sam Darnold, RB Aaron Jones, OG Dalton Risner, CB Stephon Gilmore, CB Byron Murphy, OT Cam Robinson

Team needs: DL, IOL, WR, EDGE, CB

Projected 2025 free agents: WR Stefon Diggs, EDGE Derek Barnett, OG Kendrick Green, DT Foley Fatukasi, QB Case Keenum

Team needs: OT, CB, LB, TE, WR

Projected 2025 free agents: OT Joe Noteboom, OT Alaric Jackson, WR Demarcus Robinson, LB Troy Reeder

Team needs: OT, IOL, WR, LB, EDGE

Projected 2025 free agents: OT Ronnie Stanley, OT Patrick Mekari, WR Nelson Agholor, S Eddie Jackson, LB Malik Harrison, WR Diontae Johnson, CB Tre'Davious White

Team needs: EDGE, DL, CB, WR, IOL

Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Marcus Davenport, OG Kevin Zeitler, DT Levi Onwuzurike, CB Emmanuel Moseley, CB Carlton Davis

Team needs: EDGE, CB , WR, OT, IOL, LB, S

Projected 2025 free agents: LB Bobby Wagner, S Jeremy Chinn, TE Zach Ertz, CB Benjamin St-Juste, P Tress Way

Team needs: CB, S, LB, DL, WR, IOL

Projected 2025 free agents: CB Rasul Douglas, WR Mack Hollins, S Damar Hamlin, DT Austin Johnson, WR Amari Cooper

Team needs: DL, CB, IOL, WR, LB

Projected 2025 free agents: S Justin Reid, WR Hollywood Brown, DT Tershawn Wharton, LB Nick Bolton, OG Trey Smith, DT Derrick Nnadi, EDGE Josh Uche, WR DeAndre Hopkins

Team needs: EDGE, IOL, LB, WR, TE

Projected 2025 free agents: EDGE Josh Sweat, EDGE Brandon Graham, LB Devin White, OG Mekhi Becton, CB Isaiah Rodgers

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc.

Mock draft central

Half the fun of draft season is projecting all the different scenarios up top, and our draft experts have you covered with first-round forecasts (and more). You can find updated projections from Ryan Wilson, Chris Trapasso, Mike Renner and Josh Edwards right here at our mock draft hub.

Top prospects



The 2025 NFL Draft is not as strong at the top as it has been years prior, but its strengths are much different. It is a particularly strong group of defensive tackles and running backs, whereas the quarterback position is a weakness. We've got you covered with CBS Sports prospect rankings of the top players in this year's draft class. Here's the top 10: