The NFL Draft is finally here. For these prospects, this marks the first day of a career many of them have been dreaming about since they were young.

The top players are here with the hope of becoming a first-round pick. The first day of the event is the only one that holds just a singular round, with Day 2 bringing Rounds 2 and 3 and concluding with Rounds 4-7 on Day 3.

The Las Vegas Raiders were first on the board, followed by the New York Jets at No. 2, Arizona Cardinals at No. 3, Tennessee Titans at No. 4 and the New York Giants closing out the top five. The defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks hold the No. 32 pick, the final pick of the first round.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals do not currently have a pick in the first round.

Some of the top prospects include Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, Ohio State EDGE Arvell Reese, Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano and Miami EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. These top players, among others, have put in the work from college play, the combine, to pro days, top-30 visits and video calls with teams. Now it all comes down to the biggest event of the offseason.

Such an important day of course calls for an outfit that rises to the occasion. Here's a look at the prospects arriving to the draft, along with what they are sporting:

The pick is in. The Raiders made Mendoza the No. 1 pick and he took the call from home, choosing to celebrate with his mother who has multiple sclerosis.

He went with a simple look, complete with his new team's hat.

He's not superstitious, but he is a little sitious. Tyson is keeping it in the family with a lucky pair of shoes.

The initials pin elevates Styles' already very classy look.

The bling. The purple suit. It's all working for Kayden McDonald.

Francis Mauigoa is using his look to pay tribute to his heritage.

This sponsorship was a no brainer.

The fits are always just about fashion. Players use their draft day looks to honor their family, their heritage and what is important to them.

It's a family affair for the Downs'.

Love has his own comic book character and made sure it was represented in his suit, along with other photos.

Mansoor Delane did not skimp on the diamonds.

Makai Lemon went with the stripes and purple tie for tonight. Purple seems to be the color of the night, with many prospects choosing the rich color on their all-important night.

This year's draft is taking place in Pittsburgh and will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 23. In Round 1, teams have 10 minutes to make their selection.