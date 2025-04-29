After months of evaluation, speculation, rumors and so much more, the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books. There were 257 players who heard their names called during the three-day event in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and many others signed as undrafted free agents in the days since. All of them made their dreams of being part of the NFL a reality; what happens next will be up to them.
Yet before these players take the field for rookie minicamps, let's reflect on how every NFL team's draft class turned out. And what better way to do so than to hand out grades?
Three teams received an A+ for their draft haul -- the Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders -- while several other teams got an A -- including the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens and others.
However, not every club aced the test. The draft classes of the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans were underwhelming, while two franchises received a C-, which was the lowest grade I gave out: the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints.
Check out all of my team grades and explanations for those marks below.
(To see each club's full draft class and grades for each selection, head on over to the CBS Sports draft tracker.)
AFC East
|Team
|Grade
|Description
A
The Bills had major needs on defense, and they did a good job filling them. CB Maxwell Hairston excels in man coverage and has the speed in off coverage to take the ball away. DT TJ Sanders was a home-run pick, as he'll help with interior pass rush and is hard to move in the run game. EDGE Landon Jackson gives them some much needed juice off the edge. Love the depth pieces of DT Deone Walker, CB Dorian Strong and OTChase Lundt.
B+
The Patriots got some much-needed protection for their QB Drake Maye with Will Campbell -- the most technically sound tackle in this draft -- and also Jared Wilson, who will eventually be the starter at center. They also got more explosive with RB TreVeyon Henderson and WR Kyle Williams.
B
Kenneth Grant definitely fills a need on this team, but pick 13 may have been too high for a nose tackle, even though he has high upside as a pass rusher in the future. Love the selection of OT Jonah Savaiinaea, even though it cost a lot to move up to get him. The Dolphins had real issues in the trenches last year, and these two players will help rectify that. Getting DT Jordan Phillips in the fifth round was great value, as was getting a physical RB in Ollie Gordon II in the sixth round.
New York Jets
B-
The Jets solidified their offensive line with Armand Membou, who has one of the highest upsides of any tackle in this draft. They also got a playmaker for Justin Fields in TE Mason Taylor, who can be a weapon down the seam and in the red zone. CB Azareye'h Thomas was great value in the third round and DB Malachi Moore was a nice get in the fourth, but WR Arian Smith was a reach in the fourth.
AFC South
|Team
|Grade
|Description
A
The Titans got their quarterback of the future in Cam Ward, who has a big arm and can elevate a franchise. EDGE Femi Oladejo will provide some much-needed pass rush for the Titans. Kevin Winston Jr. in the third round was great value, as he'll compete to start this season. TE Gunnar Helm and WR Elic Ayomanor were good value picks on Day 3.
B
The Jaguars gave up a lot of draft capital for a non-quarterback, but Travis Hunter is a unicorn who will affect both sides of the football. Caleb Ransaw is a slot cornerback who's a physical tackler. Wyatt Milum has the versatility to play tackle and guard. RB Bhayshul Tuten has top-end speed and LB Jack Kiser will eventually be a starter in the future.
B-
The Colts got the most versatile weapon in the draft in TE Tyler Warren to help out Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson. EDGE JT Tuimoloau will provide some toughness and grit getting after the passer. Taking Justin Walley in the third was a bit of reach, especially since he's a slot corner by trade and the Colts have one of the best slot corners in the game in Kenny Moore.
B-
The Texans gained some draft capital by trading out of the first round. At the top of the second, they took Jayden Higgins, a smooth, big-bodied wide receiver who can high point the football and will pair nicely with Nico Collins and Christian Kirk, along with his college teammate Jaylin Noel, who was a third-round election. The Texans obviously love that name, because they took three of them. Jaylin Smith will provide nice depth at corner and Jaylen Reed has versatility to play safety and slot corner. Aireontae Ersery is a long tackle who has leverage issues but will provide depth the position.
AFC North
|Team
|Grade
|Description
A
The Ravens just know how to draft. Getting Malaki Starks to pair with Kyle Hamilton and Ar'Darius Washington is a great pick and will allow the Ravens to free up Hamilton to do more things. Getting Mike Green at No. 59 when he was considered a top-15 player is great value. Emery Jones Jr. has the versatility to play tackle or guard. Love the depth picks of OT Carson Vinson, EDGE Aeneas Peebles and WR Lajohntay Wester
C
The Browns were smart to trade back and gain draft capital while also getting DT Mason Graham to pair with EDGE Myles Garrett. RB Quinshon Judkins is a physical runner who runs with violence and will create a nice one-two punch in the backfield with Dylan Sampson. Carson Schwesinger was the best pure off-ball linebacker in this draft, and Harold Fannin Jr. will pair nicely with David Njoku in two tight end sets. The Dillon Gabriel pick is a bit of a head-scratcher, especially in the third round, and then they also drafted QB Shedeur Sanders, which made no sense.
C
The Bengals needed significant help on defense and they went with the biggest boom-or-bust prospect in EDGE Shemar Stewart. Stewart has all the traits but didn't have the production in college, and then the Bengals got a physical downhill linebacker in Demetrius Knight Jr. who plays with speed. OG Dylan Fairchild will compete to start this year. Barrett Carter will be the starter in the near future at linebacker.
C-
The Steelers didn't have much in terms of draft capital, but I don't feel like they maximized it. They still have questions at quarterback, and where they picked DT Derrick Harmon and RB Kaleb Johnson I felt like were reaches. Getting QB Will Howard in the sixth round could be a diamond in the rough.
AFC West
|Team
|Grade
|Description
|Las Vegas Raiders
|A+
|The Raiders got one of the best playmakers in the draft in RB Ashton Jeanty, Jack Bech is a sure handed wide receiver who will do damage in the slot and Darien Porter will compete to start this year at corner. I really like the Day 3 picks from the Raiders with DTs JJ Pegues and Tonka Hemingway along with WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. They also got better on the offensive line with OG Caleb Rogers and OT Charles Grant.
|Los Angeles Chargers
|A
|The Chargers got a physical running back in Omarion Hampton to pair with Najee Harris to create one of the most physical backfields in the NFL. Tre Harris is a wide receiver who can win vs. man coverage and also high point the football. DT Jamaree Caldwell will help stop the run and has upside as a pass rusher. EDGE Kyle Kennard, WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Oronde Gadsden II were good Day 3 picks.
|Kansas City Chiefs
|A-
|If Josh Simmons was healthy, he would have been the best offensive tackle in the class, so getting him with the 31st pick was a steal for the Chiefs. DT Omarr Norman-Lott will fit right in next to Chris Jones and will get after the quarterback. EDGE Ashton Gillotte can rush the passer with power, while WR Jalen Royals, LB Jeffrey Bassa and Brashard Smith were great Day 3 picks.
|Denver Broncos
|B+
|Getting Jahdae Barron at No. 20 was a home-run pick, as he'll start in the slot day one with the ability to play multiple positions. RB RJ Harvey runs with patience and then explodes through the hole with home-run speed. Sai'vion Jones is a versatile defensive lineman who can play up and down the line of scrimmage. Que Robinson was a nice Day 3 pick.
NFC South
|Team
|Grade
|Description
|Atlanta Falcons
|A+
|The Falcons needed some pass-rush help in the worst way, and boy did they get it with OLB Jalon Walker, who I feel will be the best player in this draft when it's all said and done. Walker has the versatility to play multiple positions on defense. Then the Falcons doubled down by taking EDGE James Pearce Jr. who can really get after the quarterback. Xavier Watts will pair nicely with Jessie Bates III as a in-the-box safety. Billy Bowman Jr. has some versatility at safety.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|B+
|I didn't understand the Emeka Egbuka pick, especially with Chris Godwin re-signing because they have a similar skillset. I love the next two picks in CBs Benjamin Morrison, who would have been a first-round pick if not for injury concerns, and Jacob Parrish, who is a feisty player with the versatility to kick inside as a slot corner. EDGE Elijah Roberts and EDGE David Walker were good Day 3 picks.
|Carolina Panthers
|B
|The Panthers got the best wide receiver in the draft in Tetairoa McMillan, who is a player QB Bryce Young can just throw it up to and he's coming down with it. Love the Nic Scourton pick, as he's a physical edge defender who will bring some toughness to this defense. Princely Umanmielen is a long edge defender who will provide depth. I also love the additions of S Lathan Ransom, DT Cam Jackson, and WR Jimmy Horn Jr. on Day 3.
|New Orleans Saints
|C-
|The Saints got some much-needed help on the offensive line with Kelvin Banks Jr. which will most likely move Taliese Fuaga to right tackle and put Banks at left tackle. The Saints needed a quarterback, especially with the uncertainty of Derek Carr's shoulder, but taking Tyler Shough in the second round when he'll be 26 years old when the season starts is a bit of a head-scratcher. He was only healthy for one year of his college career. I like the value of getting DT Vernon Broughton in the third round, and S Jonas Sanker could be the replacement for Tyrann Mathieu when he moves on.
NFC North
|Team
|Grade
|Description
|Chicago Bears
|B+
|Colston Loveland is an athletic tight end who fits perfectly in Ben Johnson's offense. Luther Burden III has a similar skillset to DJ Moore, so it will be interesting to see how they mesh. Ozzy Trapilo has versatility to play left and right tackle. Shemar Turner is a violent defensive tackle who plays hard. CB Zah Frazier in the fifth round is immense value with upside to be a starter.
|Detroit Lions
|B
|Taking Tyleik Williams was a bit of a reach in the first round, especially when you have Alim McNeill, who I know is coming off an injury but has a similar skillset, as does DJ Reader. Love the Tate Ratledge pick, as he will compete to start this year at guard. Isaac TeSlaa is a big slot receiver who is a mismatch for slot corners. OG Miles Frazier will be a starter in the future.
|Green Bay Packers
|B
|The Packers finally took a first-round wide receiver with speedster Matthew Golden. Anthony Belton is a physical player who can play both tackle positions. WR Savion Williams will be a weapon who can line up in multiple positions on offense. EDGE Barryn Sorrell was great value in the fourth round.
|Minnesota Vikings
|B-
|Donovan Jackson solidifies the Vikings offensive line and has the versatility to kick out to tackle if need be. Tai Felton adds some speed to the wide receiver room. LB Kobe King was a great get in the sixth round.
NFC East
|Team
|Grade
|Description
|Dallas Cowboys
|A+
|The Cowboys got better in the trenches, which was much needed with Tyler Booker, who is a mauler and the best guard in this draft. They also added some much-needed pass rush help in Donovan Ezeiruaku a polished rusher who gets after the quarterback. Shavon Revel Jr. in the third round is great value, especially since if he's healthy, he'll be a starter this year. RB Jaydon Blue provides speed in the backfield, while OT Ajani Cornelius is good depth in the sixth round.
|New York Giants
|A
|Abdul Carter is the best pass rusher in this draft and will add to a unit that knows how to get after the quarterback. The Giants then traded back into the first round to get their quarterback of the future in Jaxson Dart, who is the toughest quarterback in this draft and the best deep ball thrower. DT Darius Alexander has versatility to play multiple positions on the defensive line. RB Cam Skattebo is a battering ram with contact balance who will add physicality to the run game.
|Washington Commanders
|A
|Josh Conerly Jr. is a young, versatile tackle who can play four positions along the offensive line. Getting CB Trey Amos at the bottom of the second round was great value, and he'll most likely have a chance to start, which will allow Mike Sainristil to slide into the slot position again. WR Jaylin Lane brings a speed element that was needed on this offense.
|Philadelphia Eagles
|B-
|Jihaad Campbell is an athletic linebacker who blitzes really well. Andrew Mukuba is a heat-seeking missile at safety. Ty Robinson is a tough defensive lineman who plays extremely hard, and Mac McWilliams is a corner with slot versatility. QB Kyle McCord is great value in the sixth round.
NFC West
|Team
|Grade
|Description
|Arizona Cardinals
|A
|DL Walter Nolen was a home-run pick who will fit in perfectly with what Jonathan Gannon wants his defense to be. CB Will Johnson would have been a top-15 pick if not for the injury concerns. If he can stay healthy, getting Johnson in the second round could be the steal of the draft. LB Cody Simon has a chance to compete and start this year.
|Seattle Seahawks
|A
|Seattle got its center for the foreseeable future in Grey Zabel, who has five-position flexibility. It also got the best safety in the draft with Nick Emmanwori, who will pair nicely with Julian Love. Elijah Arroyo has speed at the tight end position and will have a nice role and eventually take over as a starter, while QB Jalen Milroe has the highest upside at the position in this draft. The Seahawks also got some quality players on Day 3.
|Los Angeles Rams
|B+
|The Rams gained major draft capital by trading out of the first round. They got an athletic tight end who plays above the rim in Terrance Ferguson, while Josaiah Stewart is a physical edge
defender who brings it every play. Getting LB Chris Paul Jr. in the fifth was a steal.
|San Francisco 49ers
|C+
|The Niners took EDGE Mykel Williams and DT Alfred Collins, who are both really good players, but here's my concern: Are they scheme fits with the attack-style defense DC Robert Saleh and DL coach Kris Kocurek want to play? Nick Martin is a physical LB with speed, while Upton Stout is an interesting pick because the 49ers have one of the best slot corners in the NFL in Demondre Lenoir, even though Lenoir can play outside as well; Stout projects as slot corner. DT CJ West is very stout against the run. I like the picks of WR Jordan Watkins and RB Jordan James on Day 3.