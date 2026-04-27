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🧹 Five things to know Monday

🏈 Do not miss this: 2026 NFL Draft grades

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NFL teams altered their futures -- for better or worse -- over the weekend in Pittsburgh. The NFL Draft has been over for a couple days, and that has given our experts the opportunity to digest and analyze each selection.

Our own Pete Prisco graded each team's haul while also highlighting the best and worst picks. The 49ers went against consensus, and that raised some eyebrows, but there was a bigger surprise this year. The Jets ... kind of crushed it? They got an A from Prisco, due in no small part to their three first-round picks.

Prisco: "They killed it. Of course, it helped to have three first-round picks. Edge David Bailey, the second overall pick, will be a star. I wasn't as high on Kenyon Sadiq as some, but I get taking him with pick 16 and receiver Omar Cooper Jr. with pick 30 is a good pick. It was a heck of a draft."

If you were looking for something more granular, we have you covered there too. Draft gurus Mike Renner and Josh Edwards teamed up for pick-by-pick grades for each selection from No. 1 overall to Mr. Irrelevant.

Of course, the coverage doesn't end there. John Breech identified the draft's winners and losers. Spoiler: The 49ers' draft day mismanagement is becoming an unfortunate pattern.

Breech: "Kyle Shanahan has one of the smartest offensive minds in the NFL, but for some reason, the 49ers can never find players who fit his system early in the draft, and based on their picks this year, it feels like they could strike out again."

Want more expert draft analysis? Of course you do.

🏀 NBA playoffs winners and losers

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Sunday was full of great NBA postseason action, and as always, our team of experts highlighted the biggest winners and losers. The Rockets got a bounce-back win in Game 4 to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Lakers, and that means the game's biggest star wound up on the wrong side of our list.

Sam Quinn highlighted LeBron James as one of Sunday's losers because he finally looked his age against a young Houston roster. Look, there's no shame in having an off-night when you're dominating the NBA playoffs as a 41-year-old, but sometimes you've got to call it for what it is.

Quinn: "A 41-year-old playing against a team full of young, athletic wings wasn't going to keep playing at a superstar level forever, and, finally, LeBron James had his bad game. In 33 minutes, James scored just 10 points on 2-of-9 shooting. It was the third-lowest scoring playoff game of his career, and he had nearly as many turnovers (eight) as he had assists (nine)."

Here's how the Sunday's action played out:

Raptors 93, Cavaliers 89 | Recap

Spurs 114, Trail Blazers 93 | Recap

Celtics 128, 76ers 96 | Recap

Rockets 115, Lakers 96 | Recap

With Portland now on the brink of elimination, the rest of the NBA is laughing at new owner Tom Dundon's cost-cutting ways, but it's no joke to the fan base.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Monday

⚽ Brentford at Manchester United, 3 p.m. on USA Network

⚾ Rays at Guardians, 6:10 p.m. on FS1

🏒 Flyers at Penguins: Game 5, 7 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Mariners at Twins, 7:40 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Pistons at Magic: Game 4, 8 p.m. on NBC

🏒 Golden Knights at Mammoth: Game 4, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Thunder at Suns: Game 4, 9:30 p.m. on NBCSN

🏀 Timberwolves at Nuggets: Game 5, 10:30 p.m. on NBC