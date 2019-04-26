NFL Draft live analysis: With Quinnen Williams, Jets understandably prioritize best player available over need

Want real-time analysis of every pick made in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft that's not limited to 280 characters? This is the spot for you. And I must say, smart decision landing here.

Jets went best player available with Quinnen Williams, now dangerous in middle

The Jets are not going to be fun to block up the middle. Leonard Williams and now Quinnen Williams at defensive tackle. Goodness. I'll get the only knock on Quinnen out of the way ... he only had one year of high-level production at Alabama, and he played behind multiple future first-round picks on the Crimson Tide's defensive line.

New York is getting an interior defensive lineman as well-rounded as they come. Insane first step, quickness-to-power conversion, hand-work mastery, good lateral agility. He can two-gap to help free linebackers -- like newcomer C.J. Mosley -- or line up on the outside shoulder of the guard and attack the quarterback.

Not the biggest need for the Jets with Leonard Williams already on the roster, but New York went best player available at No. 3 overall, and it's hard to criticize that philosophy.

With Nick Bosa, the 49ers defensive line is suddenly loaded

By not over-complicating things and taking Bosa, the best prospect in this class, San Francisco has some major horses up front. By trading a 2020 second-round pick for Dee Ford, Bosa won't instantly have to be the "alpha" pass rusher for the 49ers, and defensive tackle DeForest Bucker is already one of the most underrated players at the position in the NFL.

While there were rumors about the 49ers shopping 2017 No. 3 overall pick Solomon Thomas, with Bosa in the mix, Thomas can now bump inside, his more natural position, where he mainly thrived in his final year at Stanford. In a division with Russell Wilson, and the high-octane Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco can't have too many talented pass rushers, and now they have three scary defenders up front.

Bosa can win with speed, bend around the edge, power, and, most importantly, ridiculously polished hand work. In fact, Bosa has better hand work than many veteran NFL outside rushers. No joke. Smart, easy pick for the 49ers.

Cardinals logically hitch their wagon to Murray

After rampant speculation the past few weeks that this wouldn't happen ... it did. Kyler Murray is the newest member of the Arizona Cardinals, and Josh Rosen's days are numbered.

Was this absolutely necessary? No. Josh Rosen can be a franchise quarterback at the NFL level. And I assume a trade involving will happen at some over the next few days. Or maybe hours. But with Kliff Kingsbury on the sidelines now in Arizona, picking Murray is super logical because of the lack of schematic learning curve he'll experience as a rookie and beyond.

Murray is an electric runner and a deft pocket passer. He flashed insane pocket patience -- simply standing in and surveying when the opposing rush wasn't getting home, something most quarterbacks struggle with -- however, complex pro coverages could confuse him initially, and there were times in college in which he got antsy and morphed into a running back prematurely when he should've tried to draft away from pressure.

In the end, Murray is the next iteration of the wave of talented, Air Raid quarterbacks in a league that's becoming more welcoming to that offensive scheme, and he's landed with an Air Raid head coach. Perfect match.