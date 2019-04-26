NFL Draft live analysis: Giants pick Daniel Jones much too early, Broncos get Flacco weapon in Noah Fant

Want real-time analysis of every pick made in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft that's not limited to 280 characters? This is the spot for you. And I must say, smart decision landing here.

Literally as the picks happen, I'll be updating this article with instant analysis of everything you need to know about each one. Each update will include the biggest takeaway from the latest pick with detailed analysis of why I love the pick, why I hate the pick, or why it's somewhere in between. Keep it locked right here all night!

Want more analysis? You can follow along with all the action as it happens on CBS Sports HQ right at the top of this post. If you want a more complete experience, head on over to our Draft Tracker to get CBS Sports HQ's live coverage, the draft board and grades in real time, our best available players and more.

You can find all my takeaways from Round 1 of the draft below. Be sure to refresh the page often to see the latest.

Raiders make pick we'd all been expecting in Josh Jacobs

The Raiders had a glaring need at running back after the Marshawn Lynch retirement news, and even before that, Oakland needed to get younger at the position.

I'd be hard pressed to ever pick a running back in the first round, and this was near the end of it. However, Jacobs, a powerful, linear runner with one-cut ability was my RB5 in this class. Of course, he was the consensus top back, so with the Raiders clearly having their eye on him, they needed to pick him in the first round to guaranteed he'd be on the roster.

Jacobs' receiving ability is enticing, and he can run through some tackles. I didn't see first-round caliber jump cuts or lateral agility on a consistent basis, and while he can lower his head to run over linebackers, I thought he went down on first contact too often.

Texans overdraft Alabama State's Tytus Howard out of necessity

Tytus Howard was probably picked a day too early, but the Texans had a clear-cut need at tackle and choose to address with it by drafting a high-upside, project-y type from Alabama State.

Howard has vice grips for hands, he's just not always accurate in getting his hands inside. But when you watch him, you see a fluid athlete who flies backward comfortably in his kick slide and is dynamic in the run game because of his light feet.

Speaking of which, his lower half needs more weight. He battles hard but will get bull-rushed often by NFL edge rushers until he can anchor more effectively. And it'll likely take time for him to learn how to deal with legitimate counter moves at the next level.

Eagles find Jason Peters' heir apparent in Andre Dillard

Man, the Eagles did the Texans dirty. One pick away from Houston grabbing Andre Dillard, the most athletic, cleanest pass-blocking tackle in the class, Philadelphia traded up to take him.

And this is vintage Howie Roseman. Planning ahead. Jason Peters is still on the roster, but he's probably playing in his final season at left tackle for the Eagles. Dillard has very limited experience run blocking, which is why I think he fell a bit in this draft, but for Dillard, being able to learn the nuances of the position from Peters for a season will be monumentally important.

He doesn't need to play extensively in 2018, and unless injury strikes he probably won't.

Boom-or-bust safety Savage another strange pick for Packers

Darnell Savage is a fun watch on film. Until he's not. You get highlight-reel tackles from center field on an outside run, when he lays the lumber. But for as many impressive tackles as he put on him, I noticed too many whiffs on tackle attempts because he's always going for the big collision. That's a little concerning for a first-round pick the Packers traded up to get.

His range isn't limited to run stops, either. Savage is best in a robber role, patrolling the middle of the field or in the box, but he can sink into the deep portions of the field and find the football across the field in coverage. The Packers are clearly prioritizing the secondary, which I don't hate. This just seems too early for Savage, a compact, hard-hitting, rangy safety with plenty of misses on film.

Broncos give Joe Flacco his new best friend in Noah Fant

Joe Flacco loved utilizing his tight ends in Baltimore, so John Elway and the Broncos went out and grabbed the second-best tight end in this class after acquiring extra picks by trading back from No. 10 overall.

Solid work. Fant isn't a make-you-miss tight end in space, but he creates space before the catch with his explosiveness off the ball and ability to sustain speed down the field. He proved to be the most athletic tight end in this class at the combine and is consistent in the red zone.

Now with Fant, Courtland Sutton, and DaeSean Hamilton, Flacco has a young and intriguing collection of pass catchers in Denver. Maybe it was a tad early for Fant, but I understand the positional need for the Broncos.

Titans get elite talent in Jeffery Simmons at No. 18

Usually knee-ligament tears are solely viewed as a negative, but such an injury allowed the Titans to draft a top 5 overall player in this draft at No. 19 overall in Jeffery Simmons.

And listen, ACL tears aren't impossible to recover from. In fact, the majority of NFL players have no problem returning to form after them. My comparison for Simmons is Ndamukong Suh. And while he's not as strong as the former Nebraska superstar, Simmons is a heavy-handed, supremely gifted athlete who will wreak havoc on the interior of the defensive line and can play on the outside if need be.

He has a fast first step, developed pass-rushing moves and immense power. Even if he can't play until October or November, this is a shrewd pick for Jon Robinson and the Titans.

Vikings add necessity in ultra-athletic center Garrett Bradbury

The Vikings were one of the few teams in dire need of addressing the offensive line early in this draft, and they got, to some, the best center available in Bradbury.

I had him as my No. 2 center behind Mississippi State's Elgton Jenkins simply because he needs to add weight and strength to improve his anchor, but Bradbury is the most athletic highly-touted center to join the NFL in a long time. Probably since Travis Frederick in 2013.

The reach blocks that he pulls off, most centers wouldn't even try. He's an exquisite option as the linchpin on stretch run plays, and his flexible hips, ankles, and dynamic feet allow him to stop penetrating defensive tackles in their tracks with great regularity. Kirk Cousins and Dalvin Cook should be happy with this selection. The Vikings got a good one in Bradbury. But the strength issue must be addressed quickly.

Giants understandably add to their D-line with enormous Dexter Lawrence

Dave Gettleman sure does love those Hog Mollies up front on the defensive line, and he picked a gargantuan one in Dexter Lawrence.

Despite having a tall, nose tackle body type, Lawrence is far from stationary, and he's not someone who'll simply eat blockers at the next level or solely thrive against the run.

He has a developed pass-rush move arsenal and, to me, has the most powerful bull rush in the entire draft class. This is a replacement for the traded Damon Harrison and a player who can give the Giants push up the middle. While not as much positional value of course, I like this pick significantly more than Daniel Jones at No. 6 overall for the Giants.

Panthers get good value in Brian Burns, who needs to get stronger

The Carolina Panthers took a edge rusher in Burns with All-Pro potential. Seriously. He just needs to get much stronger and gain weight at the next level. And if those are your biggest necessities as a young pass rusher, you're in business.

Burns has a ridiculously fast first step, can bend/dip around the corner amazingly well and has a nice collection of pass-rushing moves, including an inside counter that should be illegal given the speed at which he can win with to the outside.

He has long arms, and he's lanky, even at 249 pounds. Burns must play in the 250-260 range to be able to handle the sheer force generated by NFL tackles on a weekly basis. And, with more mass and power, his pass-rushing moves that worked wonders in most occasions in the ACC will be effective in the pros. Big need filled for Carolina with a prospect that represents good value at No. 16 overall.

Redskins have to be patient with Dwayne Haskins

As long as the Redskins take a methodical approach with Dwayne Haskins and don't rush him onto the field, I'll be OK with this pick for Washington.

Haskins was my No. 3 QB in this class and a second-round talent ... but that comes with a monstrous caveat. He only played one season at Ohio State and flashed some impeccable pocket-passing ability. So there's an abundance of talent to work with.

I just worry about his slow feet when trying to drift inside the pocket, lack of downfield -- and at times intermediate -- accuracy. Moving through his reads? No problem. He can be lightning fast in that regard. Huge plus. His anticipatory skills could get better, and if there's one area of his game I'd bet would improve in the NFL, it'd be that, because the minimal anticipatory throws on film were seemingly due to his lack of experience. He processes quickly. And as a short-passing, get-it-out-quick quarterback, Haskins fits in Jay Gruden's West Coast system. Just give him time, Washington. Please.

Though probably not worth a top 15 pick, Falcons get my No. 1 guard in Lindstrom

While I had Chris Lindstrom just into my second round of prospects, he entered the draft as my No. 1 guard, so I don't dislike this selection for Atlanta, especially if the Falcons front office identified guard as a huge need.

Lindstrom is a loose-hipped, powerful guard who played tackle at Boston College until his senior season. Because he doesn't have NFL tackle length, he made the right decision kicking inside, and he absolutely dominated.

Lindstrom was boring to watch in pass protection and stuck like glue to linebackers at the second level on combo blocks. To protect Matt Ryan from interior pressure, this is a sensible pick. And because of his superior athletic talents, I love Lindstrom in Atlanta's zone-blocking scheme. A little early. But getting the No. 1 guard at this point of the draft is solid.

Wilkins gives Dolphins a versatile, high-floor, high-character defensive lineman

The Dolphins, with new head coach Brian Flores, want to better the culture in Miami, and they nabbed a high-character star in Wilkins at No. 13 overall.

He's been on the NFL radar since an excellent sophomore season in 2016, and after a down 2017, Wilkins surprised everyone by returning to school then he really took a step forward as a pass rusher during Clemson's national title campaign in 2018.

With Wilkins, the Dolphins are getting a wide, physically imposing, high floor defensive tackle who can carry out multiple responsibilities from a variety of positions up front but doesn't appear to be someone ready to erupt as a double-digit sack player anytime soon. He just doesn't have the speed and athleticism to be that type. I had Wilkins as my No. 12 overall player in this class, so the value is nearly perfect for Miami.

The Dolphins know what they're getting with him, understand he's going to be a reliable, multi-faceted player, and he'll be a majorly positive force in the locker room. I like it.

Packers reach by selecting freakishly athletic project Rashan Gary at No. 12

The first non-QB reach in Round 1 belongs to the Green Bay Packers with their selection of Rashan Gary. But I kind of get it.

As one of the few teams still running a "base" 3-4 system, defensive coordinator Mike Pettine likely envisions utilizing Gary as a stand up outside linebacker at times and as an end on the line in other situations. And versatility is a good thing in today's NFL.

Look, Gary is a freaky dude. To run under 4.60 at the combine at 277 pounds is flat-out stupid. The rest of his workout was awesome too. But he has very minimal pass-rushing moves. No real plan when attacking beyond trying to win with speed or bull-rushing power.

And the Packers just signed Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith, two other hybrid defenders, in free agency. So that makes the pick even more puzzling. But, a redshirt-type of season for Gary would be the best course of action for the Packers. Keep him on a low-ish snap count while he tries to learn pass-rushing moves.

Bengals go prudent route with Jonah Williams, build the offensive line for the future

Cincinnati could've taken a quarterback at No. 11 by picking Dwayne Haskins. They made the right decision by passing on him and fortifying its offensive line with Jonah Williams, the best offensive linemen in this class.

Williams is a tackle at the NFL level. He showed he can lock down SEC pass rushers -- and Clemson pass rushers for the most part -- in his three seasons with the Crimson Tide. He is a master technician, plenty strong enough, and just as capable as a pass protector as he is paving lanes for the run.

Williams will definitely help Andy Dalton possibly return to form in 2019, but this pick seems like one with the long-term future in mind that includes a different, younger quarterback under center in Cincinnati. Love it. Outstanding value.

Pittsburgh trades up for LB who plays like classic Steelers defender

The Steelers addressed a colossal need at linebacker with Devin Bush, another incredibly fast, ultra-twitched up second-level defender who plays with a style that fits with Pittsburgh's nasty tradition on that side of the ball.

He will beat running backs to the corner. Regularly. While he's not super natural turning and running in coverage, with sub 4.50 speed, Bush can run with every tight end and 90% of ball-carriers.

Bush will also lay the lumber. Often. He recognizes the direction of running plays quickly, which gives him even another step advantage, which is downright unfair. I do worry about his tendency to be "overly physical" when it comes to taking on blocks. Bush is more apt to unload on a lead blocker -- thereby taking himself out of the play -- than utilizing his hands to efficiently slip a block to then get to the football.

The trade up that included a second this year and a third in 2020 has to be factored in as well, which makes it a little more difficult for this to be considered an amazing pick. Then again, the Steelers have a closing Super Bowl window.

Bush will significantly improve Pittsburgh's run defense, and while his coverage and ball skills aren't there yet, he has the physical tools to eventually be stellar on pass plays.

Bills hit a home run with Ed Oliver at No. 9 overall.

Buffalo's war room must be ecstatic right now. Heck, just before the draft, rumblings surfaced that Buffalo was exploring a trade up to nab Oliver. Brandon Beane and Co. stayed put and got the perfect replacement for Kyle Williams at the play-making three-technique position.

Oliver is the most athletically gifted defensive tackle to enter the NFL since Aaron Donald, and while he's not as refined as a pass-rusher as the Rams superstar, he's an incredibly disruptive player on the inside because of his first step, sustained speed, awesome leverage, otherworldly lateral agility, and surprising power.

He's been an excellent run stopper since the moment he stepped on a college football field, and in his final season at Houston, Oliver improved as a pass-rusher thanks to more effective pass-rushing maneuvers. Love this pick for Buffalo. Ideal match of value and need.

Lions get complete, dynamic TE in Hockenson, but value isn't there

I love T.J. Hockenson as much as the next guy. Well, maybe not that much, and it's not because of the player. It's become of the position he plays.

Hockenson is my No. 1 tight end in this class because he can do it all. Stretch the seam with plus explosiveness. High-point on inaccurate throws. Accumulate big yards after the catch. And block better than anyone at his position in this draft.

But three tight ends have gone inside the top 10 in the last 16 years -- Eric Ebron (2014), Vernon Davis (2006), and Kellen Winslow II (2004). All good players. Did any of them totally change their respective offenses? Nope. It's just hard for a tight end to do that in this day and age. If the Lions want to force feed Hockenson the ball and keep him on the field for 70-80% of the snaps, I'm more OK with this selection.

And Lions head coach Matt Patricia certainly knows how vital and elite tight end can be after his time in New England. Of course though, I don't think Hock is the next Rob Gronkowski. The former Iowa tight end is a squeaky clean prospect. The value just isn't there at tight end inside the top 10.

Josh Allen sensible pick for edge-needy Jags, but hand work must improve

After moving Dante Fowler near the trade deadline a year ago, the Jaguars clearly needed to address the edge rusher position in the offseason.

And they've done that in big way by picking Josh Allen at No. 7 overall. Allen had 17 sacks as a senior, and proved to be a fluid athlete in coverage after bulking up to over 260 pounds. The Kentucky star can win against NFL offensive tackles with sheer speed and immense power on the outside. I really believe that. He's that fast around the corner. And he can bend it.

But his pass-rushing move arsenal isn't fantastic. It needs a fair amount of work. That's my main concern with him as a top-level prospect, and the reason I had him further down by board than most.

Giants set unfairly high expectations for clearly flawed QB Daniel Jones

We all expected it to happen, and it did. Giants GM Dave Gettleman really picked Jones at No. 6 overall. Man.

Jones looks the part. No doubt about that. And he can get the ball out quickly. He can be an impressive runner too. He also puts the ball in precarious situations too often, throws off-balance relatively frequently, and lacks downfield accuracy.

Plus he doesn't have a great arm to really drive the football. Inside the pocket, Jones is pretty good. He can work through his progressions quickly and flashed the ability to drift away from pressure. But this is a work-in-progress quarterback who probably should've gone in Round 2 but is now a top 10 pick primed to be Eli Manning's heir apparent. In the absolute best case scenario, I think Jones can be Eli-like. Shouldn't the Giants have aimed higher at the quarterback spot?

Buccaneers needed a young, speedy LB, and they got one in Devin White

After losing Kwon Alexander in free agency, the Buccaneers had to address the linebacker spot, and they got a stud in Devin White.

Devin Bush seemingly made it interesting in the race to be the first linebacker taken, but White is a better prospect. After a 2017 in which he missed a lot of tackles and was decent in coverage, the LSU star improved his tackling reliability and got much more steady in coverage, both in zone when he could fly downhill and when he needed to turn and run with tight ends and running backs.

In the NFC South, a conference loaded with stellar quarterback play, having an awesome blitzing linebacker -- which White most certainly is -- whose also comfortable in coverage is a gigantic luxury. The Buccaneers have that now with White, and he'll pair wonderfully with Lavonte David.

Don't worry Raiders fans, Ferrell is a great pick at No. 4 overall

We should've seen it coming, the first major surprise of the night came via Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock. I like Clelin Ferrell. I really do. Had him in the middle of the first round of my Big Board. Ahead of Josh Allen from Kentucky. Ahead of Brian Burns from Florida State.

Why? Because Ferrell can beat you in many ways. That's huge once you get to the NFL level. Allen's pass-rushing moves are lacking. Burns needs to add weight and strength.

Ferrell has legit NFL defensive end size and multiple high-level production seasons at a major program. He has long arms he uses well on every rush, is a stellar edge-setter against the run, and really started to show an advanced arsenal of pass-rushing moves in his final season at Clemson. My comparison for him is Chandler Jones.

As my No. 3 pure edge rusher in this class, I don't think this is too early, except if the Raiders would've been able to draft Ferrell at No. 24 overall, and there's no guarantees there.

Jets went best player available with Quinnen Williams, now dangerous in middle

The Jets are not going to be fun to block up the middle. Leonard Williams and now Quinnen Williams at defensive tackle. Goodness. I'll get the only knock on Quinnen out of the way ... he only had one year of high-level production at Alabama, and he played behind multiple future first-round picks on the Crimson Tide's defensive line.

New York is getting an interior defensive lineman as well-rounded as they come. Insane first step, quickness-to-power conversion, hand-work mastery, good lateral agility. He can two-gap to help free linebackers -- like newcomer C.J. Mosley -- or line up on the outside shoulder of the guard and attack the quarterback.

Not the biggest need for the Jets with Leonard Williams already on the roster, but New York went best player available at No. 3 overall, and it's hard to criticize that philosophy.

With Nick Bosa, the 49ers defensive line is suddenly loaded

By not over-complicating things and taking Bosa, the best prospect in this class, San Francisco has some major horses up front. By trading a 2020 second-round pick for Dee Ford, Bosa won't instantly have to be the "alpha" pass rusher for the 49ers, and defensive tackle DeForest Bucker is already one of the most underrated players at the position in the NFL.

While there were rumors about the 49ers shopping 2017 No. 3 overall pick Solomon Thomas, with Bosa in the mix, Thomas can now bump inside, his more natural position, where he mainly thrived in his final year at Stanford. In a division with Russell Wilson, and the high-octane Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco can't have too many talented pass rushers, and now they have three scary defenders up front.

Bosa can win with speed, bend around the edge, power, and, most importantly, ridiculously polished hand work. In fact, Bosa has better hand work than many veteran NFL outside rushers. No joke. Smart, easy pick for the 49ers.

Cardinals logically hitch their wagon to Murray

After rampant speculation the past few weeks that this wouldn't happen ... it did. Kyler Murray is the newest member of the Arizona Cardinals, and Josh Rosen's days are numbered.

Was this absolutely necessary? No. Josh Rosen can be a franchise quarterback at the NFL level. And I assume a trade involving will happen at some over the next few days. Or maybe hours. But with Kliff Kingsbury on the sidelines now in Arizona, picking Murray is super logical because of the lack of schematic learning curve he'll experience as a rookie and beyond.

Murray is an electric runner and a deft pocket passer. He flashed insane pocket patience -- simply standing in and surveying when the opposing rush wasn't getting home, something most quarterbacks struggle with -- however, complex pro coverages could confuse him initially, and there were times in college in which he got antsy and morphed into a running back prematurely when he should've tried to draft away from pressure.

In the end, Murray is the next iteration of the wave of talented, Air Raid quarterbacks in a league that's becoming more welcoming to that offensive scheme, and he's landed with an Air Raid head coach. Perfect match.