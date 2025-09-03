The college football season is a marathon, not a sprint, leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft, but social media allows for microwaved takes -- most of which are made to draw out harsh reactions from its intended target.

Week 1 was no exception. Fans and analysts bottled up six months without football and allowed the thoughts to spill out, covering some of the game's biggest names in the process.

Is there any validity to some of those hot takes? CBSSports.com explores the legitimacy of five takes ranging from Texas quarterback Arch Manning to North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick.

Arch Manning's draft stock took a hit

Verdict: Overreaction

The hype surrounding Manning had probably grown too large, too quickly given his limited experience against Power 4 competition. It was trendy to have an early opinion on the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning, but not necessarily fair.

Ohio State presented a unique challenge for the Longhorns, because few teams are going to be able to generate pressure with four rushers while dropping the rest into coverage. The sophomore from Louisiana felt that pressure all afternoon, as his accuracy waned on rushed throws or an opportunity would develop later in the down, but he had already moved to his check down. The muscle memory in the pocket was encouraging. He showed good mobility and was stepping up in the pocket rather than fleeing at the first sign of pressure or drifting back.

Manning will most likely bounce back this week against San Jose State.

Carson Beck has returned to form at Miami

Verdict: Overreaction

Once regarded as the potential No. 1 overall selection, Beck noted after Sunday's game that his time in Coral Gables has allowed his passion for the sport to return. The Hurricanes sprung the upset on No. 10 Notre Dame on the back of Beck.

Watching it back, it was more sloppy than it felt live. Ball placement needed some work, but the quarterback got the job done by completing nearly 65% of his pass attempts for 205 yards and two touchdowns. He did a good job moving around in the pocket and was able to hold the defense with his eyes at times before taking his shots down the field. It was encouraging to see a bit of his gambling side return after checking down a lot his final year at Georgia, but there is work to be done before Beck returns to first-round conversations.

Verdict: Reality

At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Tyson's frame allows him to stand apart from a class that features several intriguing pass-catchers of a smaller ilk. He is a refined route runner who is able to create his own separation, similar to a shooting guard without the ball. Tyson presses the defender before making his cut and had a beautiful play tracking the ball deep downfield over his shoulder. The Texas native is always threatening vertically, which makes his cuts in the short to intermediate portion of the field that much more potent.

In a draft without a Marvin Harrison Jr. or Ja'Marr Chase at the top, Tyson is making a strong case to be the first wide receiver off the board. The junior recorded 12 receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns against Northern Arizona.

LB Harold Perkins Jr.'s draft stock has been rehabilitated

Verdict: Overreaction

In 2022 and 2023, Perkins had been one of the most intriguing talents in all of college football. The defensive scheme jerked the New Orleans native back and forth between linebacker and edge rusher. He was limited to four games last season after sustaining a torn ACL.

On Saturday against Clemson, Perkins was primarily asked to play in coverage with equal parts pass rush and run defense baked into his assignment. The junior was effective in pass rushing situations, moving Cade Klubnik off his spot. He finished the affair with five tackles and one sack.

Perkins has a lot of natural play-making ability and has proven capable of being a contributor in all three aspects of the linebacker position, but staying healthy over the course of the season will be important to reinvigorating his draft stock.

Bill Belichick will not return to the NFL

Verdict: Reality

NFL owners had reservations regarding the level of control Belichick desired at this stage of his career, but there were always questions about whether the affordable buyout at North Carolina signaled his interest in returning to the NFL.

The Tar Heels finished 6-7 last season, including a bowl loss to UCONN. There were problems within the program that led to Mack Brown's ousting and it was unreasonable to think they would disappear overnight -- even through the guidance of the NFL's most successful post-season coach.

However, the lack of answers for TCU's pass game and the lopsided loss were unlike anything that had come to be known of Belichick's time with the Patriots. Short of a dramatic turnaround this season, it's hard to fathom Belichick's stint as UNC's head coach inspiring NFL owners to hire him.