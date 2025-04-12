In less than two weeks, prospects will officially begin their journey in the NFL when they hear their names called in the 2025 NFL Draft -- the first step into what could become stardom in the league. For now, we can only predict what their future and impact in the NFL will be, drawing comparisons to some of the league's current players.

On Friday's episode of the "With the First Pick" podcast, host Ryan Wilson and former Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon did just that, giving their favorite draft comparisons from the upcoming class to the pros. They gave their reasons of who reminds them of who, debating and sometimes disagreeing.

Here's a look at some of their prospect-to-pro comparisons by position:

Quarterbacks

Cathon said that as a pure quarterback, he would compare Jalen Milroe to Malik Willis. But looking for a comparison for a player who is "dynamic" and "so explosive with the ball in his hands," he would go with Taysom Hill. Wilson noted that he has concerns about Milroe when it comes to pure pocket passing, but nobody can debate his elite athleticism.

Carthon added that Milroe has the same deficiencies that Willis had, with their processing being a step off. Their strengths are also similar, being able to squeeze the ball into tight windows. Quarterbacks with lesser arm strength than them have to be a "little more anticipatory," Carthon explained.

When it comes to the Hill comparisons, the two are athletic and can do a lot with the ball in their hands. Milroe could find himself as a member of a quarterback room where he may not be the starter, but the team may work him into packages without forcing him into the game.

"In today's game, I'm pretty sure you're not going to have a guy with this type of ability just sitting on the sideline," Carthon said.

"I'm pretty high on him," Wilson began about Kyle McCord, getting some pushback from Carthon on the Kirk Cousins comparison.

While Carthon agrees that McCord has grown over the years, he doesn't agree with the take 100%, believing Cousins was a more "natural passer," with the ball coming out quicker. Carthon compared McCord to Jeff Driskel, who has bounced around since entering the league in 2016.

Running backs

Carthon compared TreVeyon Henderson to Chase Brown because they both excel in zone-running schemes and have the "ability to be decisive and explosive," with their measurables also lining up. Wilson then predicted that Henderson would be one of the first running backs drafted this year.

Wilson called Omarion Hampton "special," saying it would be a shock if he didn't make it into the first round. Carthon agreed and added that his comparison is Joe Mixon. Carthon said they are "two guys who are a load to bring down" and "two guys that are not shy when it comes to creating contact." Carthon added that both Mixon and Hampton excel in pass protection, too.

Carthon said Jaydon Blue reminds him of Jahmyr Gibbs because of his explosiveness and ability to make an opposing player miss, saying the first defender never brings them down. On the right offense, Carthon can see Blue excelling in a third-down role, where he could be a problem catching passes in the backfield. Wilson added that there is no doubting how fast Blue is and said his comparison is James Cook.

"I can see that, just that smoothness and ability to glide and weave," Carthon said, responding to the Cook comparison.

Wilson called Brashard Smith "electric" and Carthon added that he is a "big, big fan." With Smith transitioning to running back from wide receiver, Carthon said he will only get better, as this is still a new position for him. Once he has time to learn the nuances of reading and understanding defenses, he will reach even higher potential. Carthon predicted that Smith could even find himself being used as a kick returner.

Wide receivers

In terms of his size, ability to play down the field and to make guys miss, Wilson said Matthew Golden reminds him of Jordan Addison. Carthon, meanwhile, sees Golden as a first-round pick and would like to see him on an offense that already has a No. 1 receiver to play opposite of him.

While Wilson admitted that he "almost certainly" doesn't think Isaac TeSlaa will be Cooper Kupp at the next level, the size and being a big target in the middle of the field were his reasons for the comparison. In terms of not necessarily testing well but being used as necessary, Wilson made a second comp to Jauan Jennings.

Defensive backs

Carthon's comparison: Micah Hyde (fifth round pick, retired)

Wilson called Malachi Moore one of "the smartest kids in this draft." Carthon chimed in with his comparison to the former Pro Bowler Micah Hyde, explaining that they are both "instinctive" and "above-average athletes" with similar measurables.

Wilson's comparisons: Javon Bullard (second-round pick, current team: Green Bay Packers) and Brian Branch (second-round pick, current team: Detroit Lions)

Wilson said he was "ready to run through a wall" while watching Jahdae Barron's tape, emphasizing his enthusiasm for the game and comparing him to Javon Bullard and Brian Branch. Wilson said Barron is a "locker room guy" and knows exactly where he needs to be on the field. Barron has grown on Carthon, the former GM admitted, noting a team could move him around. On the field, Barron is "a true matchup guy," Carthon added.