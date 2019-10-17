NFL Draft prospects to watch on Saturday: Gamecocks eye another upset, Pac-12 up for grabs

Last weekend in college football produced an upset win by South Carolina over No. 3 Georgia. Those same Gamecocks are back in search of another top ten victory this week. The coming weekend will be very important in determining the hierarchy of multiple conferences across the nation.

CBS Sports takes a look at the games that fans should be watching this weekend.

No. 9 Florida (6-1) at South Carolina (3-3)

12 p.m. ET on ESPN

South Carolina is coming off a road victory over No. 3 Georgia. They return to Williams-Brice Stadium in hopes of pulling off another top-10 upset. Quarterback Ryan Hilinski is expected to return from the knee injury he suffered against the Bulldogs. The Gamecocks boast an active defense led by star defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, who was recently included among my top 20 NFL Draft prospects. Wide receiver Bryan Edwards also suffered an injury in the upset over Georgia, but he delivered a very important touchdown as well. Head coach Will Muschamp is looking to get back at his former team.

The Gators are coming off a loss to No. 2 LSU but quarterback Kyle Trask has had them playing at a high level. Edge rusher Jabari Zuniga and cornerback C.J. Henderson are potential first-round selections but each has missed some time with injury. Florida also has a talented group of wide receivers including Van Jefferson, Tyrie Cleveland and others.

No. 2 LSU (6-0) at Mississippi State (3-3)

3:30 p.m. ET on CBS (stream on CBS All Access)

LSU has looked like one of the best teams in the country. The defense is loaded with first-round caliber talent and the offense has more than carried their share this season. Edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson are safety Grant Delpit are premier prospects. Quarterback Joe Burrow has joined the conversation as a potential first-round choice. Cornerback Kristian Fulton could also become a first-round selection. The Tigers are on a collision course with Alabama to become the No. 1 overall team and a likely College Football Playoff participant.

Mississippi State is searching for the same feeling that South Carolina had last week when they upset Georgia. They do not have nearly as many high-level NFL Draft prospects as they did a year ago, but this is still an SEC team, one that beat LSU at home two years ago.

No. 12 Oregon (5-1) at No. 25 Washington (5-2)

3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Oregon leads the Pac-12 North but the Huskies are not far behind, and a win would really help their cause. Washington is led by quarterback Jacob Eason, who displays some first-round qualities. Left tackle Trey Adams is another potential first-round pick but talent evaluators are a little concerned with his injury history. In last year's meeting between these two teams, the Ducks won in overtime. The prior year, Washington cruised to a 38-3 win at home.

Oregon has NFL Draft prospects at every level but quarterback Justin Herbert and offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton are the most notable right now. Herbert is among a grouping of about six quarterbacks behind Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa.

No. 17 Arizona State (5-1) at No. 13 Utah (5-1)

6 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Network

Four teams have the exact same conference record in the Pac-12 South, and two are playing this game and also have have the same overall record. The Utes got running back Zack Moss, who is arguably their best pro prospect, back last week. Edge rusher Bradlee Anae is another talent draft prospect.

Arizona State also has a talented running back in Eno Benjamin. Their run game was unstoppable last weekend and the Utes will certainly have to contend with that again.

No. 16 Michigan (5-1) at No. 7 Penn State (6-0)

7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Penn State is tied with Ohio State atop the Big Ten East right now. Michigan is just a game behind so it is still wide open. The Buckeyes still have to play Penn State and Michigan this year. While the Wolverines and Nittany Lions are traditionally good programs, this game has been decided by an average of 34.3 points per game the past three years. Michigan won 42-7 last year in Ann Arbor.

Jim Harbaugh's squad features a very talented wide receiver group with Donovan Peoples-Jones, Nico Collins and Tarik Black. Penn State trots out one of the nation's best edge rushers -- Yetur Gross-Matos -- every week.