The Arizona Cardinals are considering selecting Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 overall in this week's NFL Draft if the franchise is unable to trade down and acquire more picks, per ESPN -- an unexpected early shockwave that could have ripple effects within the top 10.

Saquon Barkley was the last running back to go inside the top five in 2018 and, like Love, was considered a transcendent prospect at the position. Love's versatility separates him from others in this cycle -- a legitimate weapon in the passing game who can turn check-downs into chunk plays as a multi-dimensional threat.

Love pairs effortless acceleration with a slashing running style that stresses defenses horizontally before punishing them vertically. In an offense expected to value tempo and playmaking ability under first-year coach Mike LaFleur, Love's ability to create mismatches would immediately elevate the franchise.

Love possesses home-run traits that justify a top-five selection, and he is not expected to fall past the Washington Commanders at No. 7 overall.

"I'm willing to do anything for the team to have success," Love said earlier this month. "I can do everything you need me to do. I can play special teams, I can run the ball, you can put me out wide or in the slot and I can receive, I can block, put somebody on their ass, whatever you need me to do.

"I'm a complete player. I'm a team player. So, whatever team drafts me is gonna get the best version of me, and I'm gonna put in the work every single day."

Love rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns last season as the Doak Walker Award winner.

Jeremiyah Love NFL Draft profile: A home-run hitter with traits that justify a top-five pick Dave Richard

Giants' options with two top 10 picks

Following the blockbuster trade involving Dexter Lawrence, the New York Giants are one of six teams this week with two first-round picks, but the only franchise with both inside the top 10.

This is new ground for first-year coach John Harbaugh, who never had two Day 1 selections over 18 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. Expected to target an offensive playmaker to pair with franchise quarterback Jaxson Dart with at least one of the picks at No. 5 or No. 10, the added bonus of a second early selection puts New York in an ideal situation.

Essentially, the Giants can take a best-player-available approach with their first selection, then address an immediate need at No. 10 with another top-end talent.

In his latest mock draft, CBS Sports Lead NFL Draft Scout Mike Renner has the Giants selecting Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa with the No. 5 overall pick. At No. 10, former Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is the current projection based on New York's needs and expected availability.

If the Giants feel uncomfortable with the Malik Nabers situation coming off the knee injury, Tyson or another receiver at No. 10 makes sense. General manager Joe Schoen reportedly traveled last week to Tempe, Arizona, for dinner with Tyson and watched him work out the following day.

Considered the top interior offensive lineman in this class, Olaivavega Ioane has been linked as another early target. With 32 career starts and zero sacks allowed over the past couple of seasons at Penn State, Ioane is as reliable as they come at guard and should still be available at No. 10.

Ranking NFL Draft options for Giants at No. 10 following Dexter Lawrence trade Jordan Dajani

Ty Simpson's possible slip to Day 2

Widely considered the second-best quarterback available behind projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, Simpson is one of the more polarizing prospects in the draft.

However, following the Los Angeles Rams' trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for Trent McDuffie last month that included their No. 29 overall pick, there is growing belief Simpson may slip to the second round, with one of the teams targeting him out of the early mix. Adam Schefter reported that the Rams were more likely to take Simpson late in the first round than use their No. 13 overall pick on the former Alabama signal-caller.

Unless the New York Jets target him with the No. 16 overall pick, the next first-round possibility would be the Cardinals via a trade-up, since they are not expected to take him at No. 3. The Jets and Rams are the only teams at +400 or better to select Simpson, per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers as outliers.

Simpson had a record-setting $6.5 million transfer offer from the Miami Hurricanes to play another season of college football, but decided to stay in the draft and begin his NFL career. To match that figure, Simpson will need to be a top-35 pick this week, per Spotrac.