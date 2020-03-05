NFL Draft: Senior Bowl to move away from Ladd-Peebles Stadium starting in 2021

For nearly 70 years, the Senior Bowl was played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. And while the Senior Bowl will remain in Mobile, the game will be played in a new stadium starting in 2021.

Earlier this week, the Reese's Senior Bowl Board of Trustees unanimously approved a multi-year deal with the University of South Alabama to have the game moved to Hancock Whitney Stadium, a brand-new 25,000-seat stadium that will officially open when the Jaguars host Grambling on Sept. 12. The first Senior Bowl in the new stadium will be played on Jan. 30, 2021.

Along with playing in a new stadium, Senior Bowl coaches and players will also have access to the school's weightlifting and sports medicine amenities, indoor and outdoor practice facilities, and brand-new locker room and meeting areas, according to NFL.com. The change in location should also enhance the fan experience, with "reserved on-campus parking spaces, chair-and bench-back seating, indoor and outdoor private suites, and premium club and loge seats."

College football's longest-running all-star game, the 2019 Senior Bowl produced 93 draft picks. The 2020 Senior Bowl featured quarterbacks Jordan Love, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts, who are each expected to hear their names called during next month's NFL Draft. While Love played an essential role in the North Team's 34-17 victory, Herbert, who played for the South Team, was named the game's MVP.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, who coached the South Team along with the rest of his coaching staff, haven't ruled out selecting Herbert in next month's draft. Cincinnati currently holds the first overall pick.