NFL Draft: Want to build a team like the Patriots? The 2019 prospects similar to Edelman, Gilmore, other stars

The New England Patriots were ultimately the most well-rounded team in the NFL, which led to their Super Bowl LIII win, a true team effort highlighted by excellent collective defensive play, cohesive blocking, and another elite season from Tom Brady.

With the 2019 NFL Draft now the biggest event on the pro football calendar over the next six months, let's zero in on some prospects who, at the very least, have games that resemble some of the stars and important niche players on New England's latest Super Bowl triumph.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were omitted for obvious reasons.

WR Julian Edelman: Penny Hart, Georgia State

Hart is little smaller than the reigning Super Bowl MVP, who measured in just under 6-foot and 195 pounds all the way back in 2009 when he entered the NFL out of Kent State. However, their games are strikingly similar. Mostly a slot option, Hart has dazzling but efficient footwork at the line to routinely beat press coverage like Edelman has done for years, which he showcased in the Super Bowl win.

Also like Edelman, Hart is a tough, hard-to-bring-down, yards-after-the-catch player who packs a lot of power into his relatively tiny frame. He occasionally finishes runs with authority after making a variety of defenders miss with outstanding twitchiness and lateral agility. I wouldn't label Hart as a burner, but he's fast enough to at least threaten defenses down the field in some instances. Lastly, like Edelman, Hart has a good feel for running routes unimpeded against zone, which may sound easy, but it's an aspect of playing receiver that takes savvy to realize when to sit down in an open hole or tweak a route to get to an soft spot.

RB Sony Michel: Miles Sanders, Penn State

Whoever followed Saquon Barkley at Penn State was going to look comparatively pedestrian, and while that may have been the case with Sanders, he still pieced together an effective season for the Nittany Lions while showcasing serious NFL-caliber skills as a runner. At almost the identical size to Michel (5-11, 214), Sanders has a comparable running style as an above-average, outside-the-numbers speedster who excels inside the tackles too.

Like Michel, Sanders isn't a hyper-flashy back but can stop dead in his tracks and explode in any direction to avoid oncoming defenders. There's some power to his game, and his vision along with his athleticism allow him to sneak through cracks in the line between the tackles. Michel probably had more lateral juice coming out of Georgia last year, but Sanders can make defenders look silly in the hole and has decent top-end speed, especially for a runner well over 200 pounds.

LB Dont'a Hightower: Otaro Alaka, Texas A&M

If there was a Defensive Player of the Game award in the Super Bowl, Hightower might have won it. He had two sacks, two tackles for loss, a pass breakup and three hits on Jared Goff. The mammoth 6-foot-3, 260-pound linebacker was a rock against the run and looked extremely comfortable rushing off the edge.

Alaka isn't as big nor is he as physical, but huge, athletic linebackers like the former Alabama star are rare. However, like Hightower, Alaka is very fast to flow to the football at his size, he plays aggressively -- especially against the run -- isn't stiff when changing directions, and is an intimidating blitzer at around 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds.

CB Stephon Gilmore: Lonnie Johnson, Kentucky

Another defensive star for New England in the Super Bowl victory over the Rams, Gilmore has always fit the prototype for a man-to-man corner. He's tall for the position, has blazing downfield speed, fluid hips, and long arms. At times, he can get overly grabby, but that's true of just about every stellar press-man cornerback. Gilmore, who was rightfully named first-team All-Pro in 2018, did a good job against the dynamic Brandin Cooks for most of the Super Bowl, and his fourth-quarter pick essentially sealed the game.

With Johnson, let me start by writing he's not a Gilmore clone. There's not someone with his blend of size, athleticism, mirroring and ball skills in the 2019 class. But Johnson has the best chance to mature into a Gilmore-type player. At a legit 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Johnson is a big outside corner. Watching his film, it's easy to see his fluidity as an athlete too. He's more raw than Gilmore was as a 2012 prospect out of South Carolina when it comes to staying in the hip pocket of receivers, and Johnson only had one interception in two years at Kentucky, while Gilmore had seven for the Gamecocks in his last two years in Columbia. Keep an eye on Johnson though. He has the tools to be a riser over the next few months and a tremendous pro.

RB James White: Bryce Love, Stanford

White only had one catch in the Super Bowl, but he was an integral piece to New England's offense this season as the team's leading receiver with 87 catches.

Let's see -- White's an under 6-foot, 200-plus pound back who was an incredibly productive, high-volume weapon at a major college program. Who's that like? How about the suddenly forgotten Bryce Love? Believe it not, White actually entered the league with more carries at Wisconsin (643) than Love had at Stanford (569). Like White, Love is a twitchy, compact runner who has the ability to effortlessly make defenders miss in space or tight quarters seemingly without losing much momentum. These are two very comparable running backs, and like White, Love is destined to be picked somewhere in the middle of the draft.

DL Trey Flowers: Dre'Mont Jones, Ohio State

Flowers is a "hybrid" defensive lineman capable of wreaking havoc from anywhere thanks to his athleticism but mostly his stellar hand work that keeps blockers off his body and off-balance. Jones may not ultimately measure in with as long of arms as Flowers (34 and 1/4 inches), but like the Patriots star who's set to cash in on the free-agent market, Jones has impeccable hand usage well beyond his years (he turned 22 in January).

Beyond that, he has noticeably loose hips, which allows him to quickly get the proper angle on offensive linemen before deploying his hands. Jones can play high and get washed out against the run, but his pass-rushing prowess, like Flowers, is what will make him a solid, reliable pro.

LB Kyle Van Noy: Blake Cashman, Minnesota

Van Noy has become the new-age version of Rob Ninkovich for Bill Belichick, a linebacker who can rush the passer, shoot gaps quickly to make big plays against the run, and occasionally stand in as a coverage defender on underneath routes. He had four tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and three quarterback hits in the Super Bowl.

Cashman is a comparable linebacker because, like Van Noy, he doesn't have a stand-out physical attribute and there's not one area of his game that's clearly more impressive than any other. But the Minnesota star gets the job done against the run, in coverage, and as a blitzer. He had 104 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and five pass breakups in 2018. He reads his keys quickly to halt running plays close to the line, is a ferocious blitzer, and has enough athleticism to limit yards after the catch on short passes.

S Patrick Chung: Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State

Chung wasn't able to finish Super Bowl LIII after injuring his arm in the first half, but he had an important pass breakup on a third down early in the game and registered 84 tackles during the regular season. Not quite a rangy free safety and not a super-physical, new-age linebacker, Chung flourishes as a robber who can freelance in the middle of the field because of his aggressive playing style, length, and hard-hitting skills.

That last sentence describes Abram perfectly as a big, long, smooth athlete who lays the lumber every game and has impressive range from the middle of the field to the sidelines. Like Chung, he's a no-nonsense run-support player.

S Devin McCourty: Nasir Adderley, Delaware

McCourty made the switch from corner to safety early in his NFL career, and he's quietly had an amazing career as a deep middle safety for Belichick's defense. You could argue he's been the glue that's kept the Patriots defense competitive each season. McCourty's illustrious career has been predicated on his high-caliber athleticism and ability to diagnose quickly, which has led to massive range from center field.

Adderley, the favorite small-school prospect of many, has similar springy athletic talents and, like McCourty, can sustain speed across the field. He and Alabama's Deionte Thompson are the best center-field safety prospects in this class, and Adderley is more of a sudden, explosive athlete.