NFL insider 2026 mock draft: What we're hearing around the league
League intel points to trades, a fluid top 10 and a wide-open Round 1 -- with Jermod McCoy falling further than most expect
We made it to the week of the draft, where hopefully this event gets a little more juice. I love the draft, and I love doing my one and only mock, but this exercise was certainly a labor of love.
By now, you know that most teams don't feel this is a strong draft. There's depth at offensive tackle and edge rusher, but we could see only a combined three to five quarterbacks, running backs and cornerbacks go in the first round.
In past years, I liked to put several mock trades in my drafts to reflect what was likely to come later that week. The issue here is that about half of the top 10 could trade down with any number of teams. You'll find two mock trades below, but for the most part I tried to just hit on player and team.
I'll have my annual Thursday notebook filled with what I'm hearing around the league in the lead-up to the draft. Until then, mock this mock.
The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
This is the one we've known about for months. The Raiders can say what they hope to do by signing Kirk Cousins, but if Mendoza outshines him this summer, they'll start the rookie in Week 1. This is what all the losing was for.
Round 1 - Pick 2
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Teams below the Jets are hoping they pass on Bailey and go with Arvell Reese, who is more versatile but needs time to bulk up and learn whatever the plan is for him in the NFL. Maybe a better pass rush will result in an interception or two this season.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
Can I be honest with you here? I don't know what the Cardinals are going to do. Everyone believes they want to trade the pick, but is anyone willing to give them what they want? How far down are they willing to go? Mauigoa has tackle/guard flexibility and can hold down the right side of the line as Arizona figures out who will be its QB in 2027.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
The NFL really lets this man fall to Robert Saleh and the Titans. The team will spend the next several months figuring out exactly how it wants to deploy him, but however it uses him, he'll be a menace for this new-look defense for years.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
I've heard in numerous places that John Harbaugh loves the Ohio State guys, so passing on Sonny Styles and Caleb Downs is a tough one here, especially after trading Dexter Lawrence. Ultimately, I see the Giants as viewing Love on that Bijan/Saquon tier that justifies taking a running back in the top five. Just because they didn't pay Barkley years ago isn't a good enough reason not to draft a runner here.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Cleveland absolutely could trade out of this pick, and I wouldn't be surprised. The Browns need offensive line help, and they should get one now versus No. 24.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
You know what you're getting with Tate, the top wideout in the draft. Terry McLaurin will be 31 this year and can be released after the season. The Commanders cannot have expectations for Brandon Aiyuk whenever and however they acquire him. With what they may have to pay Jayden Daniels a year from now, getting a cost-controlled rookie receiver is an obvious team-building move.
Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 8
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
New Orleans usually trades up, but Sean Payton has been gone for years, the team is back in legitimate contention for the division and it isn't doing void years anymore. Maybe things have changed. Dallas moves up a few spots to get its green dot, but it won't part with its second first-rounder to do it. Plus, it jumps ahead of its NFC East rival to get Styles.
Round 1 - Pick 9
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Kansas City has drafted defensive backs so well over the years that it doesn't have to take the top corner with its first pick. But it is desperate at that position based on how it has decided to build its team. Yes, there are other holes, and yes, the Chiefs can always go best player available. But Delane is the best player at the position it needs the most.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
The Giants get two of the best prospects in the draft with their two top-10 picks. Downs can play a number of spots across the field, a needed addition to his value as a safety. Big Blue will have to find defensive tackle help either later in the draft, in post-draft free agency, or both.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
New GM Jon-Eric Sullivan comes from the Packers, who never draft receivers this high. They also never need one as badly as these Dolphins do. Plenty of people in the league believe Tyson can be the best receiver to come out of this draft, and Miami begins its rebuild with him.
Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 12
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
This pick gives the Saints a quality rusher opposite Chase Young while offering some versatility in where he can be used depending on down and distance. There are receivers to be had later in the draft for New Orleans, which prioritizes affecting the passer in the NFC South. This pick would also mark the end of Cam Jordan's run with the organization.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
Outside of left tackle Alaric Jackson, the Rams' entire projected offensive line is entering the final year of its respective contracts (and even Jackson's deal can be gotten out of after this year). Sure, they could go receiver here, but getting a future starting tackle with their Falcons pick could be the way to go.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
As much as I would love to send Kenyon Sadiq to Baltimore, the Ravens have to rebuild the interior of their offensive line. Head coach Jesse Minter wants Lamar Jackson under center more in 2026. They feel they got a top-tier pass rusher in Trey Hendrickson without having to give up two first-round picks for him, so they have to take advantage of that by getting the clear-cut best guard in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Akheem Mesidor EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs
A defensive line coach told me Mesidor is the most pro-ready rusher out of the group. He'll be 25 when he plays his first game, and that can scare teams off. But Tampa needs a rusher and could use one who doesn't need a season or two to hit his stride.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs
He was Fernando Mendoza's favorite target last year at Indiana, and his stock has been on the rise the past few weeks. The Jets continue their trend of ready-made players by getting Cooper in the middle of the round.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
GM Brad Holmes always takes best player available, and there is a temptation for me to send Jermod McCoy here even with his medical concerns. Ultimately, best player and positional need come together here for a Lions team that needs more protection up front.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Minnesota has to upgrade its defensive backfield. The Vikings need an heir to Harrison Smith and get it here with the Oregon product.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
I am completely OK if this pick is flipped with the one above it. Carolina has defensive needs, but Sadiq falling here is too perfect for a team that can use a reliable third pair of hands. Sadiq also helps its pass-blocking issues recently presented by Ickey Ekwonu's injury.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs
Dallas keeps its other first-round pick and gets edge help with Faulk. You wanted more production out of him this past season, but he has the tools.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
Pittsburgh lands its third receiver as the Steelers make a run for it this year. There are plenty of directions the Steelers can go, but they decide to get who many see as Baby Amon-Ra. He may not be their cup of tea when it comes to testing, but his play style screams Steelers.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs
L.A. fills an obvious need here with McDonald, who may be the only defensive tackle to hear his name called on night 1.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Blake Miller OT
Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs
He's Clemson's all-time leader in snaps played and has been the Tigers' ironman. At 6-foot-7, Miller is only going to be a tackle. But Philly has to think about life after Lane Johnson. I wouldn't be surprised if Howie Roseman made a move for Kadyn Proctor, either.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Cleveland needs another receiver, and he's the best one remaining. The Browns fill the slot with the Texas A&M product. There's a strong trade-out possibility here, too.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 202 lbs
An edge rusher here makes sense, but Chicago lost two safeties this offseason and filled one spot with Coby Bryant. McNeill-Warren is the third safety for a lot of teams in this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 26
UCF • Sr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
He's a big rusher who is incredibly explosive off the line. He can be a little stiff at times, but Buffalo will coach him up.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs
I think San Francisco has more holes than people see once you factor in age and contract situations. Ultimately, I feel that Trent Williams returns, but it's time the Niners focus on finding his replacement. Iheanachor didn't start playing football until five years ago, so he's a ball of clay for offensive line coach Chris Foerster.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Chase Bisontis IOL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Houston grabs a burly guard who has some tackle flexibility thanks to his 6-foot-5 frame. Nick Caserio's makeover of the offensive line continues as he grabs the Texas A&M lineman.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Patrick Mahomes likes throwing to guys he can trust, and Boston had one of the lowest drop rates in all of college football. Boston is probably the last first-round-worthy receiver in this year's crop.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 30
Ty Simpson QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 211 lbs
I resisted getting on this bandwagon, but the noise across the league is impossible to ignore. Arizona is linked to Simpson more than any other team, and it moves up a few spots from 34 to make sure it grabs him.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
The other Utah tackle could go earlier than this. Lomu is 6-foot-6 and 313 pounds, ran a sub-5-second 40-yard dash and has 33⅜-inch arms. New England could stand to add some length along the outside of the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
The Tennessee corner's ability is top-10, but the ACL injury from last year has really scared teams away. He'll go earlier than this if a team is comfortable with his medical information. Otherwise, the Seahawks get an uber-talented corner they can bring along in their system.