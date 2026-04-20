Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3535 RUYDS 276 INTS 6 TDS 48 This is the one we've known about for months. The Raiders can say what they hope to do by signing Kirk Cousins, but if Mendoza outshines him this summer, they'll start the rookie in Week 1. This is what all the losing was for.

Round 1 - Pick 2 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Teams below the Jets are hoping they pass on Bailey and go with Arvell Reese, who is more versatile but needs time to bulk up and learn whatever the plan is for him in the NFL. Maybe a better pass rush will result in an interception or two this season.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th Can I be honest with you here? I don't know what the Cardinals are going to do. Everyone believes they want to trade the pick, but is anyone willing to give them what they want? How far down are they willing to go? Mauigoa has tackle/guard flexibility and can hold down the right side of the line as Arizona figures out who will be its QB in 2027.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Arvell Reese EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd The NFL really lets this man fall to Robert Saleh and the Titans. The team will spend the next several months figuring out exactly how it wants to deploy him, but however it uses him, he'll be a menace for this new-look defense for years.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 I've heard in numerous places that John Harbaugh loves the Ohio State guys, so passing on Sonny Styles and Caleb Downs is a tough one here, especially after trading Dexter Lawrence. Ultimately, I see the Giants as viewing Love on that Bijan/Saquon tier that justifies taking a running back in the top five. Just because they didn't pay Barkley years ago isn't a good enough reason not to draft a runner here.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Cleveland absolutely could trade out of this pick, and I wouldn't be surprised. The Browns need offensive line help, and they should get one now versus No. 24.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 You know what you're getting with Tate, the top wideout in the draft. Terry McLaurin will be 31 this year and can be released after the season. The Commanders cannot have expectations for Brandon Aiyuk whenever and however they acquire him. With what they may have to pay Jayden Daniels a year from now, getting a cost-controlled rookie receiver is an obvious team-building move.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 8 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st New Orleans usually trades up, but Sean Payton has been gone for years, the team is back in legitimate contention for the division and it isn't doing void years anymore. Maybe things have changed. Dallas moves up a few spots to get its green dot, but it won't part with its second first-rounder to do it. Plus, it jumps ahead of its NFC East rival to get Styles.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Kansas City has drafted defensive backs so well over the years that it doesn't have to take the top corner with its first pick. But it is desperate at that position based on how it has decided to build its team. Yes, there are other holes, and yes, the Chiefs can always go best player available. But Delane is the best player at the position it needs the most.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants get two of the best prospects in the draft with their two top-10 picks. Downs can play a number of spots across the field, a needed addition to his value as a safety. Big Blue will have to find defensive tackle help either later in the draft, in post-draft free agency, or both.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 New GM Jon-Eric Sullivan comes from the Packers, who never draft receivers this high. They also never need one as badly as these Dolphins do. Plenty of people in the league believe Tyson can be the best receiver to come out of this draft, and Miami begins its rebuild with him.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys Round 1 - Pick 12 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st This pick gives the Saints a quality rusher opposite Chase Young while offering some versatility in where he can be used depending on down and distance. There are receivers to be had later in the draft for New Orleans, which prioritizes affecting the passer in the NFC South. This pick would also mark the end of Cam Jordan's run with the organization.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th Outside of left tackle Alaric Jackson, the Rams' entire projected offensive line is entering the final year of its respective contracts (and even Jackson's deal can be gotten out of after this year). Sure, they could go receiver here, but getting a future starting tackle with their Falcons pick could be the way to go.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st As much as I would love to send Kenyon Sadiq to Baltimore, the Ravens have to rebuild the interior of their offensive line. Head coach Jesse Minter wants Lamar Jackson under center more in 2026. They feel they got a top-tier pass rusher in Trey Hendrickson without having to give up two first-round picks for him, so they have to take advantage of that by getting the clear-cut best guard in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Akheem Mesidor EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th A defensive line coach told me Mesidor is the most pro-ready rusher out of the group. He'll be 25 when he plays his first game, and that can scare teams off. But Tampa needs a rusher and could use one who doesn't need a season or two to hit his stride.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Omar Cooper Jr. WR Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th REC 69 REYDS 937 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 14 He was Fernando Mendoza's favorite target last year at Indiana, and his stock has been on the rise the past few weeks. The Jets continue their trend of ready-made players by getting Cooper in the middle of the round.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st GM Brad Holmes always takes best player available, and there is a temptation for me to send Jermod McCoy here even with his medical concerns. Ultimately, best player and positional need come together here for a Lions team that needs more protection up front.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Dillon Thieneman S Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd Minnesota has to upgrade its defensive backfield. The Vikings need an heir to Harrison Smith and get it here with the Oregon product.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 I am completely OK if this pick is flipped with the one above it. Carolina has defensive needs, but Sadiq falling here is too perfect for a team that can use a reliable third pair of hands. Sadiq also helps its pass-blocking issues recently presented by Ickey Ekwonu's injury.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Dallas keeps its other first-round pick and gets edge help with Faulk. You wanted more production out of him this past season, but he has the tools.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 Pittsburgh lands its third receiver as the Steelers make a run for it this year. There are plenty of directions the Steelers can go, but they decide to get who many see as Baby Amon-Ra. He may not be their cup of tea when it comes to testing, but his play style screams Steelers.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kayden McDonald DL Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd L.A. fills an obvious need here with McDonald, who may be the only defensive tackle to hear his name called on night 1.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Blake Miller OT Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th He's Clemson's all-time leader in snaps played and has been the Tigers' ironman. At 6-foot-7, Miller is only going to be a tackle. But Philly has to think about life after Lane Johnson. I wouldn't be surprised if Howie Roseman made a move for Kadyn Proctor, either.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 Cleveland needs another receiver, and he's the best one remaining. The Browns fill the slot with the Texas A&M product. There's a strong trade-out possibility here, too.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren S Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 202 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd An edge rusher here makes sense, but Chicago lost two safeties this offseason and filled one spot with Coby Bryant. McNeill-Warren is the third safety for a lot of teams in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Malachi Lawrence LB UCF • Sr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 7th He's a big rusher who is incredibly explosive off the line. He can be a little stiff at times, but Buffalo will coach him up.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Max Iheanachor OT Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 7th I think San Francisco has more holes than people see once you factor in age and contract situations. Ultimately, I feel that Trent Williams returns, but it's time the Niners focus on finding his replacement. Iheanachor didn't start playing football until five years ago, so he's a ball of clay for offensive line coach Chris Foerster.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Chase Bisontis IOL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 4th Houston grabs a burly guard who has some tackle flexibility thanks to his 6-foot-5 frame. Nick Caserio's makeover of the offensive line continues as he grabs the Texas A&M lineman.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th REC 62 REYDS 881 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 12 Patrick Mahomes likes throwing to guys he can trust, and Boston had one of the lowest drop rates in all of college football. Boston is probably the last first-round-worthy receiver in this year's crop.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 30 Ty Simpson QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 211 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3567 RUYDS 93 INTS 5 TDS 30 I resisted getting on this bandwagon, but the noise across the league is impossible to ignore. Arizona is linked to Simpson more than any other team, and it moves up a few spots from 34 to make sure it grabs him.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd The other Utah tackle could go earlier than this. Lomu is 6-foot-6 and 313 pounds, ran a sub-5-second 40-yard dash and has 33⅜-inch arms. New England could stand to add some length along the outside of the offensive line.