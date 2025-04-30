matthew-golden.jpg
The 2025 rookie class has been finalized, and the next step comes buying the jersey of your favorite player. We know the Tennessee Titans are bringing the No. 1 out of retirement for Cam Ward after NFL legend Warren Moon gave his blessing, while New York Giants pass rusher Abdul Carter was denied his request to wear No. 56. 

The Giants are one of two NFL teams who have to issue two new numbers to first-round picks, as they traded back into the first round to select former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25 overall. He joins a loaded quarterback room that includes Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. The Atlanta Falcons were also a team that made two first-round picks, as they drafted Georgia pass rusher Jalon Walker at No. 15 overall, then sent the Los Angeles Rams a future first-round pick to scoop James Pearce Jr. out of Tennessee at No. 26 overall.

What jersey numbers will all these players wear at the next level? Below, we will list the official jersey numbers for each first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft:

Pick numberTeamPlayerNumber

1

Tennessee Titans

QB Cam Ward

1

2

Jacksonville Jaguars

WR/CB Travis Hunter

12

3

New York Giants

EDGE Abdul Carter

4

New England Patriots

OT Will Campbell

66

5

Cleveland Browns

DT Mason Graham

6

Las Vegas Raiders

RB Ashton Jeanty

7

New York Jets

OT Armand Membou

8

Carolina Panthers

WR Tetairoa McMillan

4

9

New Orleans Saints

OT Kelvin Banks Jr.

10

Chicago Bears

TE Colston Loveland

11

San Francisco 49ers

DE Mykel Williams

12

Dallas Cowboys

OG Tyler Booker

52

13

Miami Dolphins

DT Kenneth Grant

14

Indianapolis Colts

TE Tyler Warren

15

Atlanta Falcons

LB Jalon Walker

16

Arizona Cardinals

DT Walter Nolen

17

Cincinnati Bengals 

EDGE Shemar Stewart

97

18

Seattle Seahawks

OG Grey Zabel

19

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR Emeka Egbuka

20

Denver Broncos

CB Jahdae Barron

21

Pittsburgh Steelers

DT Derrick Harmon

99

22

Los Angeles Chargers

RB Omarion Hampton

8

23

Green Bay Packers

WR Matthew Golden

22

24

Minnesota Vikings

OG Donovan Jackson

74

25

New York Giants

QB Jaxson Dart

26

Atlanta Falcons

EDGE James Pearce Jr.

27

Baltimore Ravens

S Malaki Starks

24

28

Detroit Lions

DT Tyleik Williams

29

Washington Commanders

OT Josh Conerly Jr.

30

Buffalo Bills

CB Maxwell Hairston

31

31

Philadelphia Eagles

LB Jihaad Campbell

32

Kansas City Chiefs

OT Josh Simmons