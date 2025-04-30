The 2025 rookie class has been finalized, and the next step comes buying the jersey of your favorite player. We know the Tennessee Titans are bringing the No. 1 out of retirement for Cam Ward after NFL legend Warren Moon gave his blessing, while New York Giants pass rusher Abdul Carter was denied his request to wear No. 56.

The Giants are one of two NFL teams who have to issue two new numbers to first-round picks, as they traded back into the first round to select former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25 overall. He joins a loaded quarterback room that includes Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. The Atlanta Falcons were also a team that made two first-round picks, as they drafted Georgia pass rusher Jalon Walker at No. 15 overall, then sent the Los Angeles Rams a future first-round pick to scoop James Pearce Jr. out of Tennessee at No. 26 overall.

What jersey numbers will all these players wear at the next level? Below, we will list the official jersey numbers for each first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft: