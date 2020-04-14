NFL Mock Draft 2020: Colts, Patriots make surprise trades for QBs; Browns move up inside top 10

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st With or without Andy Dalton, the Bengals get their new face of the franchise. Welcome to Cincy, Joe.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st At the end of the day, a premier pass rusher is too much to pass up for new coach Ron Rivera. Washington instantly makes its front four one of the most promising in the NFC.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 3 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Dolphins acquire No. 3 from Lions for No. 5, No. 39. Tua's medical questions may be legitimate, but Miami isn't going to shy away from this year's smoothest winner at the QB position. After watching Josh Rosen collapse in the pocket, they convince themselves Tagovailoa's upside and pocket poise is a better gamble than Justin Herbert. The move up simply ensures no one can steal their guy.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Word around town is Dave Gettleman loves himself some Wirfs. There are more pro-ready options, but at least the Iowa product gives Daniel Jones some help.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 5 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Lions acquire No. 5, No. 39 from Dolphins for No. 3. Bob Quinn gets his wish and collects another high draft pick, all while scooping up a Day One replacement for Darius Slay on the outside.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd If Anthony Lynn's touting Tyrod Taylor and/or wanted Tom Brady, it sure seems like he'd prefer to win now, and the rest of his roster justifies that mentality. So while Justin Herbert might be tempting, Wills immediately shores up the left tackle spot and pushes L.A. one step closer to the playoffs.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 7 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Browns acquire No. 7 from Panthers for No. 10, No. 74, 2021 seventh. Andrew Berry makes like old boss Howie Roseman in his first year fully in charge, taking a big swing for a play-maker. A tackle makes all the sense in the world for Cleveland, but Simmons is a bona fide star-in-the-making who fills not one but two needs (LB, S) for the Browns' defense.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st With both Wirfs and Wills off the board at OT, Arizona adds more beef to its D-line in an effort to at least replicate San Francisco's trench warfare in the West, getting maybe the best gap-plugging defender in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 9 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd With Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye both long gone, Jacksonville finds its new No. 1 corner, keeping the play-making Henderson close to home.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 10 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Panthers acquire No. 10, No. 74, 2021 seventh from Browns for No. 7. Carolina could've easily just stood pat and taken Simmons at No. 7, but instead, Matt Rhule adds another high pick for his rebuild, and Carolina snags one of the top interior D-linemen of the class -- a local product who can help their porous run "D" from the jump.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th Joe Douglas wants desperately to build New York from the trenches, and something says George Fant isn't his only plan at LT for protecting Sam Darnold. Becton's massive frame gives the Jets a blind-side blocker for the long haul.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Jon Gruden is ready to win some ballgames. A year after striking out on Antonio Brown, he and Mike Mayock get the guy who best resembles Brown's abilities on the field. A pro-ready route runner, Jeudy can step in and make plays from Day One.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st If Kyle Shanahan is looking for a play-maker to replace Emmanuel Sanders, you can't do much better than this.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd A trade up for someone like Wills would be ideal, but the reasoning for Thomas is the same: They need an OT who can help keep Tom Brady upright, and they need one now.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd John Elway gets his own version of Tyreek Hill, adding a historic and much-needed deep-ball weapon for Drew Lock.

Round 1 - Pick 16 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd If C.J. Henderson were available, he'd almost have to be the guy. Instead, the Falcons pair the draft's second-best edge rusher with new addition Dante Fowler for a much-improved DL.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th Michigan OL Cesar Ruiz seems like a real possibility, especially with Travis Frederick gone. But can the Cowboys resist Jefferson, a near-perfect fit in the slot, where Randall Cobb no longer resides? If Chaisson is gone and CBs can be had later, why not give Dak Prescott even more weapons?

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st With their QB in tow, the Dolphins use the pick they got for Minkah Fitzpatrick to add a guy who's drawn Fitzpatrick comparisons, replacing Reshad Jones and bolstering Brian Flores' rebuilt defense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 19 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Patriots acquire No. 19 from Raiders for No. 23, No. 87. Surprise! Josh McDaniels bangs the table over Zoom as Herbert slides within reach, and New England gets a mentally sharp, physically gifted signal-caller for the post-Brady haul. Yes, they may have been fine rolling with Jarrett Stidham, but for this price, why not take the gamble?

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th A reach at No. 20? Perhaps, but this is the kind of versatile, high-effort D-lineman Jacksonville covets after unloading Calais Campbell and Marcell Dareus.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 21 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Saints acquire No. 21 from Eagles for No. 24, No. 130. New Orleans is strictly in win-now mode for Drew Brees' last hurrah, and they also don't have a ton of needs. So they move up to secure the draft's top LB, a local standout who instantly brings instincts to the middle of their "D."

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 5th This is purely a value pick from Rick Spielman, who can address WR and CB later. The Vikings are in perpetual need of OL reinforcements, especially now that they're increasingly built around their ground game.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 23 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th Raiders acquire No. 23, No. 87 from Patriots for No. 19. Mayock isn't leaving the first few rounds without a CB, and Terrell hails from Clemson, which both Mayock and Gruden adore. This is a prospect who's familiar playing with Trayvon Mullen and brings the toughness both decision-makers like.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 24 Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th Howie Roseman is absolutely no lock to be pigeonholed into WR, but after moving down to collect an additional pick, he gets the next best thing at wideout after Justin Jefferson: a versatile big-play target for Carson Wentz.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jaylon Johnson CB Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 8th The Vikings need corners like crazy after the departure of their top three guys from 2019, and Johnson fits their system like a glove.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 8th With Tua on board, the Dolphins still need more help up front, where their line was horrendous throughout 2019. Jackson gives them a starter at either LT or RT.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 27 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Colts acquire No. 27 from Seahawks for No. 34, No. 75. "Take that, haters" -- Frank Reich and Chris Ballard, to all the Colts fans ripping them for making Philip Rivers the only solution at QB. Indy jumps back in the first by way of the trade-happy Seahawks (and without mortgaging a huge haul) to get a high-upside project for Reich. With Rivers locked in as the stopgap for 2020, Love becomes the Colts' franchise QB-in-waiting.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd Baltimore gets a steal at the back of the round, finally striking on a successor for C.J. Mosley in the middle of their "D."

Round 1 - Pick 29 Marlon Davidson DL Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 303 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 5th With Jurrell Casey shipped out of town, the Titans land his replacement -- an underrated chess piece for Mike Vrabel's line.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Denzel Mims WR Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 8th An O-lineman like Cesar Ruiz could be a sneaky good pick here, but Mims gives Aaron Rodgers the WR depth he needs.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 31 J.K. Dobbins RB Ohio State • Jr • 5'10" / 209 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 3rd Lions acquire No. 31 from 49ers for No. 35, No. 152, 2021 fifth. Detroit makes use of its extra capital from the earlier trade with Miami in order to add a compact complement to Kerryon Johnson. D'Andre Swift would seemingly be in play as well, but either way, the Lions capitalize on San Francisco's desire to trade back and give Matthew Stafford a new toy.