NFL Mock Draft 2020: Dolphins pass on Tua Tagovailoa, Raiders land a new franchise quarterback

Pete Prisco is back with mock draft 5.0, and there are some changes at the top

We are two weeks away from the NFL Draft. Can you believe it? 

It will be a different one for sure, especially since it's virtual for the teams, but it's still the same process: Draft the best player and hope for success. 

In my Mock 5.0, I changed a few things around, but not a lot. I have some new faces in the bottom of the round, but the same names make up the top 20 or so picks. 

In this mock, I have the Detroit Lions taking Ohio State corner Jeff Okduah with the third pick, a change for me, and I have the Miami Dolphins passing on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to take Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. I have the Chargers taking Tagovailoa one pick later with the sixth pick. 

There is also a run on offensive tackles in this mock, with four going consecutively from picks 8-11. That's how good a class it is at that position. Of course, Joe Burrow is still going first to the Cincinnati Bengals.

So eat it up. Two weeks to go. Then the real draft is finally here.  

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
This is a lock. Even if they were to get wowed by a team with an amazing offer, I think they stay put and take Burrow.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Why not take the best pass rusher in this class? Young will be a force for new defense.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
They should take Derrick Brown in this spot, but I think they might be leaning to the corner. Okudah is clearly the best of this class.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Isaiah Simmons LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
They should take an offensive tackle, but instead they take a playmaking defender. The big concern is where to play Simmons.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Justin Herbert QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
3rd
I just think there are too many injury concerns about Tua Tagovailoa for the Dolphins. They take Herbert, a big power passer who is raw.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Tua Tagovailoa QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Dolphins pass on Tua, but the Chargers don't. They take the risk on Tagovailoa being healthy.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Derrick Brown DL
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
They have to get a power player in the middle of their defense. Brown will be a force once he learns how to use his hands as a pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jedrick Wills Jr. OL
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
They need a right tackle and he fits with what they want to do. He will be a day one starter.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
4th
He is a big, talented tackle who would give them a nice pair of bookends with second-year player Jawaan Taylor.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Andrew Thomas OL
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
3rd
He would fill a major need at left tackle and pair with Jack Conklin to give them a major upgrade from a year ago. Thomas gets the edge over Tristan Wirfs.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Tristan Wirfs OL
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
The run on tackles continues here as the Jets take Wirfs, who can play both sides. They need an upgrade in front of Sam Darnold.
Round 1 - Pick 12
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
They have to get an upgrade at corner. The defense has made strides in free agency, but a top corner is lacking. Henderson is an outstanding cover player.
  From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The 49ers need help outside and Jeudy is the most-polished of the receiving group. He would be a nice addition to Kyle Shanahan's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
They brought back Ndamukong Suh on a one-year deal, but adding another big body makes sense with the four top tackles off the board.
Round 1 - Pick 15
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
They have to get help for the passing game and Lamb is a polished receiver who will step in and help Drew Lock right away.
Round 1 - Pick 16
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
With both Okudah and Henderson off the board, they opt to help the pass rush to add to Takk McKinley and Dante Fowler. They do need a corner.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
3rd
They need to get help for DeMarcus Lawrence rushing the passer. They can't rely on Randy Gregory and Aldon Smth.
  From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Henry Ruggs III WR
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
This might not seem like a need, but why not take a speed receiver to grow with your young quarterback?
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
We hear Jon Gruden doesn't really want Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota sure isn't the answer. So why not take a quarterback who can sit and wait?
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Noah Igbinoghene CB
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
7th
They need help at corner and this kid has a lot of coverage ability. He was much more physical on tape than I expected.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Justin Jefferson WR
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
4th
They have to get help at receiver. Jefferson would add some much needed speed to a group that has questions.
  From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
Kristian Fulton CB
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
They have little left after free agency at the position, so landing a cover player like Fulton makes sense. Could also go pass rusher here.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
4th
They love players who are versatile and Baun is that. He can play the edge and some teams think he's a middle linebacker. He fits the Patriots way.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Kenneth Murray LB
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
They need an upgrade at linebacker and Murray is a perfect player to do that. He can run and cover.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Austin Jackson OL
USC • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
8th
They need to get bigger up front. By taking Jackson they could move Riley Reiff inside to guard. They got manhandled up front at times last season.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Ezra Cleveland OL
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
9th
They need to get a left tackle. So after taking a quarterback and a speed receiver, Cleveland is the pick. The offense is on its way to being better.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Isaiah Wilson OL
Georgia • Soph • 6'7" / 350 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
10th
The guys they have on the roster right now to play right tackle are not long-term starters. This kid would be.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Patrick Queen LB
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
3rd
They need to get a young linebacker to play behind their big front. Queen would be a perfect fit in their defense.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Ross Blacklock DL
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
3rd
They need another power player up front to go with Jeffrey Simmons. Blacklock is a name I hear often from personnel people at the back end of the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Brandon Aiyuk WR
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
6th
They have to get more help outside in their passing game. Aiyuk only did it for one year for the Sun Devils, but he can play. He did have core muscle surgery recently.
Round 1 - Pick 31
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
6th
Terrell was outstanding in 2018, which is why scouts like him. He is a player who can hold up in man coverage and would fill a need for the 49ers.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Cesar Ruiz OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 307 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
6th
He could play guard for them early in his career, but he has a chance to be a star center.
CBS Sports Senior Writer

Pete Prisco has covered the NFL for three decades, including working as a beat reporter in Jacksonville for the Jaguars. When he's not watching game tape, you can find Pete on Twitter or dreaming of an... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories