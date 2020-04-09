NFL Mock Draft 2020: Dolphins pass on Tua Tagovailoa, Raiders land a new franchise quarterback

We are two weeks away from the NFL Draft. Can you believe it?

It will be a different one for sure, especially since it's virtual for the teams, but it's still the same process: Draft the best player and hope for success.

In my Mock 5.0, I changed a few things around, but not a lot. I have some new faces in the bottom of the round, but the same names make up the top 20 or so picks.

In this mock, I have the Detroit Lions taking Ohio State corner Jeff Okduah with the third pick, a change for me, and I have the Miami Dolphins passing on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to take Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. I have the Chargers taking Tagovailoa one pick later with the sixth pick.

There is also a run on offensive tackles in this mock, with four going consecutively from picks 8-11. That's how good a class it is at that position. Of course, Joe Burrow is still going first to the Cincinnati Bengals.

So eat it up. Two weeks to go. Then the real draft is finally here.