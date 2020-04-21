NFL Mock Draft 2020: Patriots trade up for Tua Tagovailoa as Dolphins wait on a quarterback

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 5671 RUYDS 368 INTS 6 TDS 65 Once he put any potential draft-day drama to bed at the combine, Burrow to Cincinnati has been 100% locked in. Short of a team giving Cincy its first-round picks for the next four years (at least), the Bengals cannot move out of this slot. They get their quarterback of the future, and Andy Dalton will be traded for something around the fourth or fifth round.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st TACKLES 46 SACKS 16.5 FF 7 TFL 21 As I've reported since the combine, it'll take a Ricky Williams-like haul for Washington to move out of this pick if Burrow is off the board. Washington would love to have more picks between now and No. 66, but not at the risk of losing the top player on its board. It's a no-brainer here, and there will be no fireworks in the first two picks this year.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 3 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3471 RUYDS 50 INTS 6 TDS 36 Lions receive picks 6, 37, 112 and LAC's second-round pick in 2021 in exchange for No. 3. The Chargers stood pat at this position in free agency because they were intent on drafting a QB and using capital in order to get their guy. All that Detroit-interviewing-QBs nonsense is just smoke, and L.A. knows it needs to get ahead of Miami if the Chargers want the most sure-fire quarterback remaining. GM Tom Telesco watched Herbert closely at the Senior Bowl and his pro day, and the Chargers get the QB without medical concerns in this trade up.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Giants ranked 25th in run blocking last season and Dave Gettleman knows this type of tackle class doesn't come around often. Though Isaiah Simmons is sitting there for the G-Men, G-Man gets the top tackle in the draft to protect his franchise quarterback and improve the blocking for his franchise back in a make-or-break 2020 season for the general manager.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Wait ... no Tua? Nope. Sadly, there are too many medical questions around the former Alabama quarterback during a time where team doctors can't get their hands on him. The Dolphins can't afford to pull the trigger on such an unknown this high in the draft. Thomas can play either tackle position after playing the last two seasons at left tackle against the best competition in the country.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1 - Pick 6 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st TACKLES 34 PD 9 FF 1 INTS 3 This is essentially the Colts-Jets trade from two years ago, except the Chargers don't give up three second-round picks like the Jets did because that was ridiculous. The Lions move back to get the guy they were all mocked at No. 3 to get anyway, replacing Darius Slay with the draft's best cornerback.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st TACKLES 104 SACKS 8 FF 2 INTS 3 The Panthers aren't planning for Simmons to fall to them and are fully prepared to take Derrick Brown here (or C.J. Henderson if both are unavailable.) The Matt Rhule era has begun with a new-look offense for Joe Brady but a defense that will get boat-raced in most games this season. Getting the most versatile defender in the draft to fill as many needs as the Panthers have is the obvious move based on how the board falls.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 8 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Cardinals receive picks 14, 45 and 117 in exchange for No. 8. Tampa Bay has the GOAT for the next two seasons and a giant hole at right tackle. With two of the top four tackles already off the board and with the tackle-needy Browns looming in the draft order, GM Jason Licht makes a big play to get his Day 1 right tackle. The Bucs still have their third-round selection, which will be good value for the running back they need.

Round 1 - Pick 9 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd TACKLES 33 PD 11 FF 0 INTS 0 With 12 picks in this year's draft, the Jags have the capital to move up anywhere and anytime they please. This could be too high for Henderson, but the need for corner help is real in Duval and the drop-off after Henderson is legitimate. Dave Caldwell has plenty more picks to fill plenty more holes for his team in a hot-seat year for him.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th I can see new GM Andrew Berry manipulating this draft to get more than just his seven current picks. But I keep the Browns here to fill their huge need with this huge player. Becton is going to maul AFC North defenders for years to come.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 77 REYDS 1163 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 10 You can't go wrong with either receiver here. New York takes the Alabama product over the Sooner to immediately become the Jets' top option for Sam Darnold.

Round 1 - Pick 12 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st REC 62 REYDS 1327 YDS/REC 21.4 TDS 15 Las Vegas gets this YAC machine for Derek Carr. The Raiders have been in on Lamb since the combine, and it's difficult to imagine he makes it out of this small group of receiver-needy teams.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd TACKLES 35 SACKS 6 FF 0 TFL 6 Teams are going to have to rely on tape and their notes in this draft. San Francisco scouted WR Deebo Samuel last year in the pre-draft process, and they go back to the Columbia well with this pick to replace DeForest Buckner. Their biggest need remains receiver, and they'll fill that with a value pick later.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 1 - Pick 14 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st TACKLES 54 SACKS 4 FF 2 TFL 11.5 Arizona gets a good haul from Tampa Bay and still gets a top-10 talent in Brown. Interior disruption is desperately needed in a division with Russell Wilson, Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay. Teams won't know who to double when the Cards pair Brown with Jordan Phillips.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 40 REYDS 746 YDS/REC 18.7 TDS 8 This pair appears in most mock drafts for obvious reasons. Denver needs speed on its offense and Ruggs is the best option this year. John Elway is hopeful Courtland Sutton will take control of that X position with the help of Ruggs spreading the defense vertically.

Round 1 - Pick 16 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd TACKLES 60 SACKS 6.5 FF 1 TFL 13.5 It'd make sense if Atlanta wants to be aggressive here and trade up. But as the board breaks the Falcons' way, and they get the LSU EDGE that could help Dan Quinn restore his defense to its former glory.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys Round 1 - Pick 17 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 2840 RUYDS 17 INTS 3 TDS 35 Cowboys receive picks 23, 87 and 125 in exchange for No. 17. Madness! With his medicals, Tagovailoa sees his value drop to the middle of the first round. And whaddayaknow ... it's Bill Belichick. New England has to get ahead of Miami, Jacksonville and Las Vegas for the 'Bama QB, and Jerry Jones is willing to slide back six spots to pick up an extra third and fourth-round pick.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st TACKLES 95 PD 5 FF 4 INTS 3 With Tagovailoa off the board, the Dolphins draft an Alabama safety with the pick acquired after they traded away an Alabama safety. Miami's defensive backfield will rival the Patriots for best in the division in 2020.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 19 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th REC 111 REYDS 1540 YDS/REC 13.9 TDS 18 Raiders receive picks 21, 127 and 168 in exchange for No. 19. Since winning the Super Bowl, Howie Roseman has drafted only five players in each year's draft. He has eight picks this year, and he burns a fourth and fifth he probably wasn't using anyway to make sure he gets this championship playmaker.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Denzel Mims WR Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 8th REC 66 REYDS 1020 YDS/REC 15.5 TDS 12 This Baylor product was fantastic at contested catches last season and has silly 4.38 speed at 6-foot-3. Again, the Jags have enough picks to manipulate this draft several times over, but I like them taking the best available corner (at No. 9) and receiver in the first round.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 21 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd TACKLES 38 PD 14 FF 0 INTS 1 Mike Mayock winds up turning Khalil Mack into his starting running back (Josh Jacobs) and top cornerback with this pick. Fulton is the third corner off the board because his ball skills, age (22 at the start of the season) and championship pedigree will help him assimilate faster to a Raiders team wanting to contend in 2020 season that may very likely have a truncated preseason.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd TACKLES 40 SACKS 9 FF 0 TFL 14.5 Minnesota opted against bringing back Everson Griffen and need to fill that pass-rush vacancy. Enter Gross-Matos, who in his last 24 games has 18.5 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss. (I would also expect Rick Spielman to do what needs to be done and deal his second-round pick to Washington for Trent Williams.)

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 23 Jeff Gladney CB TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th TACKLES 31 PD 14 FF 0 INTS 1 Remember that teams are going to pick who they know the best. Well, the Cowboys trade down and still get a fantastic cornerback prospect out of Texas Christian in Gladney, who loves to play physically and has a swagger about him that demands he wear the star.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd TACKLES 85 SACKS 3 FF 0 INTS 1 If the Saints don't turn this pick into more top-100 capital, this is the no-brainer selection. He's a homegrown talent with unreal sideline-to-sideline speed at the position of greatest need for a team looking for a four-peat in the NFC South.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 9th REC 43 REYDS 611 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 7 I'm not sure I believe this Horned Frog went from a 4.47-second 40 at the combine to a true 4.22-second 40 at his pro day, but I believe in his on-field speed. Minnesota has to replace Stefon Diggs with someone of equal speed explosiveness, and they get that here with Reagor.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 3402 RUYDS 175 INTS 17 TDS 20 Love's value has always been at the end of the first round, and the Dolphins finally get a quarterback with their last pick in the first. This selection outside the top-20 means Miami can go into Week 1 starting Ryan Fitzpatrick, easing the pressure on the first-round QB and giving Love the necessary time to develop.

Round 1 - Pick 27 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th TACKLES 49 SACKS 11.5 FF 4 TFL 14 Epenesa was productive both as a backup and as a starter. He's a high-motor player who will set the edge with his size. Even if the Seahawks and Jadeveon Clowney reunite, I still like Seattle going defensive end here.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd TACKLES 102 SACKS 4 FF 0 INTS 0 With two second-round picks already the Ravens don't need to trade back. Eric DeCosta let the board come to him and he gets a much-needed linebacker with great speed whose deficiencies can be covered up with a great rush and secondary while improving throughout his rookie season. Murray won't be C.J. Mosley immediately but it's the move Baltimore has to (finally) make.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 5th Tennessee needs to fill the hole left by Jack Conklin after the Titans opted against paying him. I'm split on Jones or Cesar Ruiz here, but I think the reward of what Jones can be with some NFL coaching is too good to pass up for Jon Robinson.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th REC 59 REYDS 1167 YDS/REC 19.8 TDS 14 The Clemson product gives Aaron Rodgers a massive target. Not only that, but Higgins comes from a receiver factory in Clemson that prepares wideouts for things like playoff games at Lambeau. Green Bay's offense outside of Rodgers and Devante Adams wasn't good enough to even compete with the 49ers in two games last year and Higgins gives the Pack an instant lift.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 31 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th TACKLES 34 PD 3 FF 0 INTS 2 49ers receive picks 48 and 79 in exchange for No. 31. The 49ers turn this pick into an auction and the Rams are excluded from getting back into the first here. The Jets make a move to get a corner opposite Pierre Desir while maintaining their high third-round pick. The Niners, who previously weren't selecting again until No. 156, get more picks in the meat of this draft after having the best draft in the league last year.