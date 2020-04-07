NFL Mock Draft 2020: Six receivers taken in Round 1, but none inside the top 10

All season, we have been hearing about how the 2020 wide receiver class is the best in years. Knowledge of this class's strength and depth affected the free-agent market, which was not loaded with playmakers but still saw fewer wideouts get paid on multi-year deals than many expected. So when the draft rolls around later this month, it's reasonable to expect the receivers to come flying off the board.

Just, not necessarily right away. We know several quarterbacks are going early, and there are at least two and probably three defenders who will go in the top 10. And then there are the teams that have desperate needs at offensive tackle. So, the receiver run may not start until we get outside of those first 10 selections. But after that, it should be fast and furious.

We know Joe Burrow is No. 1, but how do the QB prospects stack up after that? Danny Kanell joins Will Brinson to break down his top 10 and dive into the 2020 draft; listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.

Let's get to the mock.