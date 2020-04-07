NFL Mock Draft 2020: Six receivers taken in Round 1, but none inside the top 10
The Jets kick off a run of receivers with Jerry Jeudy at No. 11
All season, we have been hearing about how the 2020 wide receiver class is the best in years. Knowledge of this class's strength and depth affected the free-agent market, which was not loaded with playmakers but still saw fewer wideouts get paid on multi-year deals than many expected. So when the draft rolls around later this month, it's reasonable to expect the receivers to come flying off the board.
Just, not necessarily right away. We know several quarterbacks are going early, and there are at least two and probably three defenders who will go in the top 10. And then there are the teams that have desperate needs at offensive tackle. So, the receiver run may not start until we get outside of those first 10 selections. But after that, it should be fast and furious.
We know Joe Burrow is No. 1, but how do the QB prospects stack up after that? Danny Kanell joins Will Brinson to break down his top 10 and dive into the 2020 draft; listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.
Let's get to the mock.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
The obvious No. 1 selection throughout the process.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Washington would be better served trading down, but probably won't.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
Matt Patricia came to Detroit from New England where he deployed all kinds of versatile linebackers within Bill Belichick's scheme. Simmons may be even more versatile than anyone he had with the Pats.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Figuring out a way to make Daniel Jones successful has to be New York's No. 1 priority. Start by affording him better protection.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
Landing Tua at No. 5 is a coup, especially when you consider that pretty much everyone thought the Dolphins would have to tank to the bottom of the league for him.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
I'm not entirely sure why more people don't see tackle as an obvious need for the Bolts. Bryan Bulaga is locked in at one spot, but what about the other side of the line?
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
After letting James Bradberry walk in free agency, the Panthers find his long-term replacement right here.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Kyler Murray was among the worst-protected quarterbacks in the NFL last season so upgrading the unit in front of him has to be a top priority, and landing Becton helps immensely.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
If the Jaguars were really sold on Gardner Minshew, they wouldn't have given the job back to Nick Foles last season. Just because Foles was sent packing, doesn't mean they aren't still looking for their long-term answer here.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
You should be sensing a theme here, with teams that have young quarterbacks desperately needing to upgrade the protection in front of them. The Browns have been a rumored destination for Trent Williams, but if that doesn't come to fruition, this is a nice backup plan.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
The Jets desperately need to provide Sam Darnold a real No. 1 receiver. They have their pick of the litter in this mock and go with Jeudy.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
The Raiders add some deep speed on the outside to complement Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow over the middle.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
The best run-after-catch guy in the class fits in perfectly with the 49ers' skill position ethos.
Round 1 - Pick 14
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Shaq Barrett is essentially on a one-year deal and Jason Pierre-Paul is entering his mid-30s. There needs to be somebody besides those two guys around to rush the passer.
Round 1 - Pick 15
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Who's getting the snaps opposite A.J. Bouye at corner? Bryce Callahan is a pure slot guy, and what was once one of the deepest units in the league is now pretty thin beyond those two players.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Letting Brown and Grady Jarrett try to wreck offensive lines from the middle of the formation would be pretty fun.
Round 1 - Pick 17
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
The Cowboys let Byron Jones walk, and have yet to find a suitable replacement. Even after extending Anthony Brown, there is still a need at the position in both the short and long-term, with two more corners up for free agency next year.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Tua is going to need somebody to throw to beyond DeVante Parker, who can't necessarily be counted on as a No. 1 guy anyway. Jefferson is a game-breaker who fits the mold.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
McKinney has the flexibility to play several spots in the secondary, which should help a defense in need of help all over the place.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
The Jags have hemorrhaged defensive linemen over the past several years, and here they get lucky with a potential stud falling into their laps in the mid-first.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson are a nice start, but the Eagles need to provide Carson Wentz with more on the perimeter. Especially in the long-term.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman love drafting corners.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Baun is essentially the prototypical Patriots linebacker, a versatile player who can rush the edge and play in coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 24
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
The New Orleans linebacker group is aging and could use an infusion of youth and flexibility.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
Minnesota's offensive line was better last year, but still needs improvement. Jones would help a lot.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Boise State • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Three picks, three premium-position upgrades on offense.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Consider this a do-over for the L.J. Collier pick.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Baltimore has seen C.J. Mosley and Patrick Onwuasor leave in back-to-back offseasons. Murray steps right in as a replacement.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
The Titans need to get Adoree' Jackson some help on the outside. Diggs provides that and more.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Arizona State • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
There are any number of receivers the Packers could go with in this spot, but they need to get Aaron Rodgers somebody to throw to other than Davante Adams.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
Arnette isn't thought of quite as highly as Okudah, but that shouldn't matter to the Niners this late in the first.
Round 1 - Pick 32
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Epenesa provides the versatility to rush inside and out and would be a strong complement to Frank Clark on the edge.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Brandon Aiyuk undergoes surgery
Aiyuk is one of the top-rated receivers in this year's draft
-
Mock Draft: Six trades, Jets move twice
Plus the Ravens and Redskins make big moves to help their defense and every projected first...
-
2020 NFL Draft: Buyer beware in Round 1
Teams need to do their homework and be comfortable with the results on these prospects
-
Cousins Coulter, Parker ready for NFL
Aaron Parker and Isaiah Coulter are ready to put the Rams on the map
-
Draft: Two stats that showcase WR depth
Of 21 top prospects who tested at the combine, 11 have above-average athleticism and college...
-
How teams without RD1 pick can ace draft
These teams don't have a first-round pick but can still piece together quality draft classes