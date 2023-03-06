Round 1 - Pick 1 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Bears moved on from Robert Quinn before the trade deadline, so they'll be in the market for an edge rusher this offseason, and Will Anderson Jr. is in the same pre-draft conversations as Chase Young and Nick Bosa when it comes to best non-QB players in a class.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Bryce Young came in at 5-10 1/8 and weighed 204 pounds at the combine. Neither number should affect his draft stock because his tape isn't going to change. Either way, heights and weights are part of the process, and it's one more box for Young to check as he prepares for his pro day. He's still our QB1, though, admittedly, some teams have concerns about his ability to hold up at the next level. Our advice: Don't overthink it.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd The more you watch Tyree Wilson, the more you love his game. Not only what he put on tape at Texas Tech, but his upside 2-3 years down the road. He's long, has the frame to add weight if needed, and he's a dominant, high-motor pass-rusher who can take over games. He's had a foot injury that sidelined him late in the college season and kept him from participating in the Senior Bowl and the combine. The hope is that he'll be ready for his pro day.

Round 1 - Pick 4 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Since Andrew Luck's retirement, the Colts have had little success turning to QBs nearing the end of their careers, and it's safe to assume that owner Jim Irsay will be looking for the team's next face of the franchise. C.J. Stroud has flown under the national-media radar all season, but some NFL teams will tell you he'll be in the running for QB1, and his performance in the College Football Playoff semifinal game vs. Georgia showed that he can beat you with his arm and his legs. We also talked about this last week at the NFL Combine, but Stroud is impressive in person, and that will no doubt come across in his interviews with teams.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Jalen Carter, who was arguably the best defender on a 2021 Georgia defense that had five first-round picks, would be an easy pick for the Seahawks here. He left the combine only to return less than 24 hours later after meeting with Athens police. Where he is ultimately drafted remains an unknown, but he is a special talent, one who would be teaming up with pass-rush specialist Brandon Jordan, who was just hired by Seattle.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Myles Murphy turned 21 in early January, and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency ... he just turned 21 in early January. He has all the physical tools you look for in an elite edge defenders, and it's easy to see him in a few years being dominant. And that, in large part, is what makes him such an interesting prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Anthony Richardson is one of the most exciting prospects in this class. The problem: he's short on experience, and while his physical tools are rare, Josh McDaniels has a track record of dialing up plays to put his QBs in position to succeed. Richardson told us at the combine that he wants to play Day 1, but it might be in his best long-term interest to ease into that role. Either way, a few years from now, he could be the best player in the league.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th Christian Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed -- he ran a 4.38 40 at the combine -- to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd Will Levis spent a lot of time at the combine explaining why the 2022 season went the way it did. In his defense, he was banged up, his offensive line had been decimated, he had a new offensive coordinator and he was working with young wide receivers. And Levis didn't make excuses for any of this when we spoke with him in Indy. The physical tools are undeniable, but questions about whether he's QB1 will remain throughout this draft process.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Joey Porter Jr. is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but he checks many of the boxes of what teams look for when drafting DBs. Is this too early for Porter? Maybe ... then again, there is a premium on big, physical cornerbacks; in recent drafts, Sauce Gardner, Derek Stingley Jr., Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II were all taken early in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Paris Johnson, who played left tackle for the Buckeyes this season, also has experience on the interior; either way, he is a Day 1 starter.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Lukas Van Ness never started a game at Iowa, but that's not the point. The point is that NFL teams love his size, his athleticism, and where his game could be a couple of years from now. Purdue's George Karlaftis went at the end of Round 1 a year ago, and USC's Drake Jackson went a round later; both players were high-upside prospects who exceeded expectations as rookies. Van Ness is in the same conversation but could be the best of the bunch.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Peter Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he'll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard. But like he told us at the combine, there are plenty of NFL offensive tackles who have long arms and struggle, too. That's not the final determinant of success.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 335 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th The Patriots have needs at wide receiver but instead look first to bolster the offensive line. Wright had Day 3 grades coming into the 2022 season and was dominant for the Vols, and he capped that off with a strong Senior Bowl week. Don't be surprised if he makes his way into Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Zay Flowers WR Boston College • Sr • 5'10" / 172 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Zay Flowers was virtually unstoppable for Boston College, and that was with suspect quarterback play. He has a chance to be WR1 -- and deservedly so -- and he also has return skills.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Devon Witherspoon had a great season for the Illini, and while there will be questions about his slight frame, you wouldn't know it to watch him play.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th Nolan Smith missed part of the 2022 season with a pectoral injury, but he's an electric pass-rusher when healthy. He's also a freakish athlete -- he ripped off a 4.39 40 at the combine (and was mad about running too slow!). That motor is all over his tape, and while the Steelers have other needs, Smith might be too good to pass up here.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd Maryland teammate and fellow CB Jakorian Bennett got much of the buzz in the fall, but Banks put together the type of season that will land you in the first-round conversation. He's a fluid athlete who is also a big, physical corner who can match up with NFL wide receivers.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st Broderick Jones had a strong 2022 campaign for the Bulldogs, where he faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the last two years. He's not yet a finished product, but he has the athleticism and strength to be a difference-maker when he puts it all together.

Round 1 - Pick 20 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st O'Cyrus Torrence transferred from Louisiana and didn't miss a beat. He was dominant for Florida last fall, he was dominant during Senior Bowl practices, and if history is any guide, he'll be dominant in the NFL, too.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Michael Mayer told us at the combine that he loves the way Travis Kelce plays the position, and while he may not be quite that athletic, Mayer is already a better blocker. He's also a legit downfield threat who it's easy to imagine quickly becoming one of Justin Herbert's favorite targets.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Quentin Johnston's an above-the-rim playmaker whose athleticism and contested-catch abilities make him in the running for WR1. Assuming the Ravens and Lamar Jackson get on the same page, finding a No. 1 WR is on the to-do list based on GM Eric DeCosta's recent comments.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th The Georgia-to-first-round pipeline continues. A year after five Bulldogs went in Round 1, expect a handful this time around, too. Ringo is a long, physical corner who has matched up against some of the best players in the country.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 1st Brian Branch isn't the first name you hear about when the conversation turns to Alabama's defense, but maybe he should be. He's a sure tackler, can blitz off the edge, and is solid in coverage. And if Nick Saban trusts him, that's all you need to know about his NFL prospects.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 7th Jalin Hyatt wasn't in the first-round conversation heading into the 2022 season, but he's a great example of a player taking advantage of his opportunities, thanks in large part to Hendon Hooker's Heisman Trophy campaign. Hyatt is a bona-fide deep threat who consistently beat defensive backs who were helpless to do much about it all season.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 1st Drew Sanders is a former five-star who transferred from Alabama after the 2021 season, and all he did was show out for the Razorbacks. He was an edge rusher for the Crimson Tide, but he lined up all over the defense for Arkansas. He's a one-man wrecking crew when he's on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Bijan Robinson is special, and while he is probably one of the best players in this class, he could still be around late in Round 1 because he's a running back. And yes, we know, the Bills used a second-round pick on James Cook a year ago. But Cook isn't an every-down back, and more than that, Nyheim Hines is the only other RB currently on the roster ahead of free agency. Adding a Saquon Barkley-type talent to this offense? There are worse things.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd There was some thought that Anton Harrison might return to Oklahoma for an NIL deal that was too good to pass up, but he's instead opted for the NFL. He's one of the top tackles in the class, and now the question is whether he finds his way into Round 1 or goes early on Day 2.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Jordan Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere. Addison "only" managed a 4.49 40 at the combine, but the tape is the tape -- and it consistently showed that he was regularly the best player on the field who can win at all three levels.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 4th At the combine, Darnell Washington came in at 6-foot-6 1/2, 264 pounds with 11-inch hands and nearly an 84-inch wingspan. And while he's growing into his role as a receiver, he's essentially another offensive tackle when he's inline. Basically, he'd serve two roles in Kansas City: receiver in a high-powered offense and an extra blocker.