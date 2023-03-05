The 2023 NFL Combine is all but over, and it was a great week for a lot of players. If you need a quick refresher, we fired up the ol' "With the First Pick" podcast machine every day to recap the action. You can check that out right here.
There are no trades in this version, but there are still a few changes. Quarterback Anthony Richardson continues to make his way closer to the top spot. And C.J. Stroud, who was incredibly impressive during the 2022 season, is even more so in person.
CJ Stroud is impressive for a lot of reasons but he gets extra points for giving @spielman_rick the business when we spoke with him on @CBSSportsHQ. Plan on seeing "Let a young brother warm up!" t-shirts in the @NFLDraftCBS merch store. pic.twitter.com/2g4Y33n64i— ryan wilson (@ryanwilsonCBS) March 5, 2023
There's a new CB1 and WR1 after strong performances in Indianapolis that only bolstered an already strong argument of their draft status. And be on the lookout for a handful of names who are back in our first round after slipping out in recent versions.
Remember: there are only 31 picks in the first round of this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
The Bears moved on from Robert Quinn before the trade deadline, so they'll be in the market for an edge rusher this offseason, and Will Anderson Jr. is in the same pre-draft conversations as Chase Young and Nick Bosa when it comes to best non-QB players in a class.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Bryce Young came in at 5-10 1/8 and weighed 204 pounds at the combine. Neither number should affect his draft stock because his tape isn't going to change. Either way, heights and weights are part of the process, and it's one more box for Young to check as he prepares for his pro day. He's still our QB1, though, admittedly, some teams have concerns about his ability to hold up at the next level. Our advice: Don't overthink it.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
The more you watch Tyree Wilson, the more you love his game. Not only what he put on tape at Texas Tech, but his upside 2-3 years down the road. He's long, has the frame to add weight if needed, and he's a dominant, high-motor pass-rusher who can take over games. He's had a foot injury that sidelined him late in the college season and kept him from participating in the Senior Bowl and the combine. The hope is that he'll be ready for his pro day.
Round 1 - Pick 4
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Since Andrew Luck's retirement, the Colts have had little success turning to QBs nearing the end of their careers, and it's safe to assume that owner Jim Irsay will be looking for the team's next face of the franchise. C.J. Stroud has flown under the national-media radar all season, but some NFL teams will tell you he'll be in the running for QB1, and his performance in the College Football Playoff semifinal game vs. Georgia showed that he can beat you with his arm and his legs. We also talked about this last week at the NFL Combine, but Stroud is impressive in person, and that will no doubt come across in his interviews with teams.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Jalen Carter, who was arguably the best defender on a 2021 Georgia defense that had five first-round picks, would be an easy pick for the Seahawks here. He left the combine only to return less than 24 hours later after meeting with Athens police. Where he is ultimately drafted remains an unknown, but he is a special talent, one who would be teaming up with pass-rush specialist Brandon Jordan, who was just hired by Seattle.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Myles Murphy turned 21 in early January, and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency ... he just turned 21 in early January. He has all the physical tools you look for in an elite edge defenders, and it's easy to see him in a few years being dominant. And that, in large part, is what makes him such an interesting prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
Anthony Richardson is one of the most exciting prospects in this class. The problem: he's short on experience, and while his physical tools are rare, Josh McDaniels has a track record of dialing up plays to put his QBs in position to succeed. Richardson told us at the combine that he wants to play Day 1, but it might be in his best long-term interest to ease into that role. Either way, a few years from now, he could be the best player in the league.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
Christian Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed -- he ran a 4.38 40 at the combine -- to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Will Levis spent a lot of time at the combine explaining why the 2022 season went the way it did. In his defense, he was banged up, his offensive line had been decimated, he had a new offensive coordinator and he was working with young wide receivers. And Levis didn't make excuses for any of this when we spoke with him in Indy. The physical tools are undeniable, but questions about whether he's QB1 will remain throughout this draft process.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Joey Porter Jr. is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but he checks many of the boxes of what teams look for when drafting DBs. Is this too early for Porter? Maybe ... then again, there is a premium on big, physical cornerbacks; in recent drafts, Sauce Gardner, Derek Stingley Jr., Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II were all taken early in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Paris Johnson, who played left tackle for the Buckeyes this season, also has experience on the interior; either way, he is a Day 1 starter.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Lukas Van Ness never started a game at Iowa, but that's not the point. The point is that NFL teams love his size, his athleticism, and where his game could be a couple of years from now. Purdue's George Karlaftis went at the end of Round 1 a year ago, and USC's Drake Jackson went a round later; both players were high-upside prospects who exceeded expectations as rookies. Van Ness is in the same conversation but could be the best of the bunch.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Peter Skoronski is solid and consistent, which are two of the best things you can say about an offensive lineman. The biggest issue he'll face during the pre-draft process will be arm length and whether his NFL future is at tackle or guard. But like he told us at the combine, there are plenty of NFL offensive tackles who have long arms and struggle, too. That's not the final determinant of success.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 335 lbs
The Patriots have needs at wide receiver but instead look first to bolster the offensive line. Wright had Day 3 grades coming into the 2022 season and was dominant for the Vols, and he capped that off with a strong Senior Bowl week. Don't be surprised if he makes his way into Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'10" / 172 lbs
Zay Flowers was virtually unstoppable for Boston College, and that was with suspect quarterback play. He has a chance to be WR1 -- and deservedly so -- and he also has return skills.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Devon Witherspoon had a great season for the Illini, and while there will be questions about his slight frame, you wouldn't know it to watch him play.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Nolan Smith missed part of the 2022 season with a pectoral injury, but he's an electric pass-rusher when healthy. He's also a freakish athlete -- he ripped off a 4.39 40 at the combine (and was mad about running too slow!). That motor is all over his tape, and while the Steelers have other needs, Smith might be too good to pass up here.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
Maryland teammate and fellow CB Jakorian Bennett got much of the buzz in the fall, but Banks but together the type of season that will land you in the first-round conversation. He's a fluid athlete who is also a big, physical corner who can match-up with NFL wide receivers.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Broderick Jones had a strong 2022 campaign for the Bulldogs, where he faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the last two years. He's not yet a finished product, but he has the athleticism and strength to be a difference-maker when he puts it all together.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
O'Cyrus Torrence transferred from Louisiana and didn't miss a beat. He was dominant for Florida last fall, he was dominant during Senior Bowl practices, and if history is any guide, he'll be dominant in the NFL, too.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Michael Mayer told us at the combine that he loves the way Travis Kelce plays the position, and while he may not be quite that athletic, Mayer is already a better blocker. He's also a legit downfield threat who it's easy to imagine quickly becoming one of Justin Herbert's favorite targets.
Round 1 - Pick 22
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Quentin Johnston's an above-the-rim playmaker whose athleticism and contested-catch abilities make him in the running for WR1. Assuming the Ravens and Lamar Jackson get on the same page, finding a No. 1 WR is on the to-do list based on GM Eric DeCosta's recent comments.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
The Georgia-to-first-round pipeline continues. A year after five Bulldogs went in Round 1, expect a handful this time around, too. Ringo is a long, physical corner who has matched up against some of the best players in the country.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Brian Branch isn't the first name you hear about when the conversation turns to Alabama's defense, but maybe he should be. He's a sure tackler, can blitz off the edge, and is solid in coverage. And if Nick Saban trusts him, that's all you need to know about his NFL prospects.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Jalin Hyatt wasn't in the first-round conversation heading into the 2022 season, but he's a great example of a player taking advantage of his opportunities, thanks in large part to Hendon Hooker's Heisman Trophy campaign. Hyatt is a bona-fide deep threat who consistently beat defensive backs who were helpless to do much about it all season.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Drew Sanders LB
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
Drew Sanders is a former five-star who transferred from Alabama after the 2021 season, and all he did was show out for the Razorbacks. He was an edge rusher for the Crimson Tide, but he lined up all over the defense for Arkansas. He's a one-man wrecking crew when he's on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Bijan Robinson is special, and while he is probably one of the best players in this class, he could still be around late in Round 1 because he's a running back. And yes, we know, the Bills used a second-round pick on James Cook a year ago. But Cook isn't an every-down back, and more than that, Nyheim Hines is the only other RB currently on the roster ahead of free agency. Adding a Saquon Barkley-type talent to this offense? There are worse things.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
There was some thought that Anton Harrison might return to Oklahoma for an NIL deal that was too good to pass up, but he's instead opted for the NFL. He's one of the top tackles in the class, and now the question is whether he finds his way into Round 1 or goes early on Day 2.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
Jordan Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere. Addison "only" managed a 4.49 40 at the combine, but the tape is the tape -- and it consistently showed that he was regularly the best player on the field who can win at all three levels.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs
At the combine, Darnell Washington came in at 6-foot-6 1/2, 264 pounds with 11-inch hands and nearly an 84-inch wingspan. And while he's growing into his role as a receiver, he's essentially another offensive tackle when he's inline. Basically, he'd serve two roles in Kansas City: receiver in a high-powered offense and an extra blocker.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
Bryan Bresee battled injuries in 2021 and suffered off-field tragedy last season. And while his tape was uneven in 2022, he's a special talent whose best football is ahead of him.