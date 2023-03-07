Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Bears GM Ryan Poles told Peter King that he believes he can get first-round picks in 2024 and 2025 for the No. 1 overall selection this year. The Colts pay that price to move up three spots and select C.J. Stroud, who was the best passer this past week at the NFL Combine.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Bryce Young passed the weight test at the combine by coming in at more than 200 pounds, and while opting not to throw like the other three top QB prospects, he's still one of the favorites to be the first QB off the board. Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman (and host of CBS Sports "With the First Pick" podcast) likens Young's off-schedule prowess to Patrick Mahomes and his poise, vision and playmaking ability to Steph Curry. He's the whole package (aside from his slight frame) and will make new head coach DeMeco Ryans very happy.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 3 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th With the divisional rival Saints finding their QB in Derek Carr, the Panthers get aggressive in finding their own franchise signal-caller. Many believe Anthony Richardson will have to sit for a year, but his upside is higher than any other QB in this class. (I mean, did you see his NFL Combine performance?) Carolina believes he's worth the wait.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Will Anderson Jr. said Khalil Mack is a player he likes to "model" his game after, which makes sense considering the two had almost identical combine measurements and testing results. The Bears would be thrilled if Anderson can perform at a similar level to one of the best defensive players of the past decade.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Tyree Wilson did not participate at the NFL Combine as he continues recovering from a fractured foot he suffered in November, but there's good news! He's reportedly progressing well enough that he plans to do drills and testing at Texas Tech's pro day on March 29. He'll showcase a skill set that will validate his standing as a top-10 pick.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th Christian Gonzalez seems to have cemented himself as this classes' best cornerback after his showing at the NFL Combine. He tested really well and showcased smooth athleticism during on-field drills -- and that's in addition to displaying his ball-hawking skills this past season at Oregon. The Lions need more defensive playmakers, and Gonzalez fits the bill.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd I would have loved to have seen Will Levis throw in the same group as Anthony Richardson and C.J. Stroud at the combine, but alphabetical order robbed us of that opportunity. Levis performed well during his session, but both Richardson and Stroud wowed everyone while throwing in the next group, making the Kentucky standout almost an afterthought leaving Indianapolis. That said, Levis has many of the traits every NFL team looks for in a franchise QB, meaning someone will pick him high. The Raiders do so here without having to trade up.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Jalen Carter situation is still very much up in the air with the former Georgia standout facing two misdemeanor charges related to a fatal car crash. In this mock, Carter is passed over as the first defensive prospect taken but still lands in the top 10 and stays in state by joining the Falcons.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Good start to the tenure of new head coach Jonathan Gannon, who oversaw one of the most productive defensive fronts in NFL history with the Eagles this past season. Not only do the Cardinals accumulate draft capital from moving back six spots, but they add the explosive and versatile Myles Murphy to a unit that lost J.J. Watt to retirement.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Yes, the running back position has been devalued over the years, but Bijan Robinson is that good of a player -- and the Eagles are that good of a fit for his skill set. With Miles Sanders set to hit free agency, Jalen Hurts gets an even more dynamic running mate in the backfield.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Three-time Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan has been released, which means the Titans will be looking for a left tackle for the first time in nearly a decade. They find one in Paris Johnson Jr., who handled the best Big Ten pass rushers at both guard and tackle during his Ohio State career.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd You can't just draft a QB No. 2 and not surround him with playmakers, so the Texans give Bryce Young the route-running extraordinaire that is Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who reminded everyone at the NFL Combine why he was looked at as WR1 entering the 2022 season.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 13 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd With one of the picks from the Aaron Rodgers trade, the Packers shore up their defensive front with the inexperienced -- but with huge upside -- Lukas Van Ness, whose combine results further emphasized that he's a worthy first-round selection.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th The Patriots could stand to bolster the offensive tackle spot with Isaiah Wynn set to become a free agent and veteran Trent Brown coming off a disappointing campaign. Broderick Jones may end up as the OT1 by draft day, pairing his natural talent with his experience blocking some of the best defensive linemen in college football in the SEC.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st The Packers just don't draft first-round wide receivers. Will that change with Jordan Love in charge? I'll believe it when I see it. Instead, Love will benefit from all-around tight end Michael Mayer, who is a mauler of a blocker, has reliable hands and gets open in the biggest of moments. He'd be an immediate upgrade over impending free agent Robert Tonyan.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st The Commanders would be thrilled if the draft board fell this way, with only one offensive lineman and cornerback having been selected. Washington opts for the offensive player by selecting the technically excellent Peter Skoronski. His arms are shorter than many NFL tackles, but like he said at the combine, offensive linemen with longer arms struggle, too. I'm of the thinking that wherever Skoronski lines up, he's going to be very solid.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 335 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th The Steelers are in a similar position to the Commanders in that offensive line and cornerback are two of their bigger needs. Like Washington, Pittsburgh goes with the offensive lineman. Darnell Wright is coming off a great season for Tennessee, stood out during Senior Bowl Week and turned in a combine performance that got the attention of Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Thomas.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 3rd The No. 1 high school player in the country a few years ago didn't have his best season in 2022, but the Clemson product still has everything you want in a formidable interior disruptor. With the Lions releasing veteran Michael Brockers, and with John Cominsky and Isaiah Buggs set to become free agents, pairing Bryan Bresee with Aidan Hutchinson would ensure Detroit has a formidable defensive front.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 1st A quiet two seasons at Alabama from Drew Sanders gave way to a first-team All-American campaign with the Razorbacks. Lining up all over the field, Sanders stuffed the stat sheet with 103 tackles (13.5 for a loss), 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. With 33-year-old stat stuffer Lavonte David set to hit free agency, Sanders would be a logical replacement.

Round 1 - Pick 20 O'Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st After signing Geno Smith to an extension, the Seahawks get to work protecting the reigning NFL Comeback Player of the Year. Seattle found two solid offensive tackles in last year's draft, and now it fills one of the guard spots with O'Cyrus Torrence.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd Chargers GM Tom Telesco insists Keenan Allen isn't going anywhere, but you can never have enough weapons for flamethrower Justin Herbert. Dalton Kincaid is one of the best pass catchers in this class, regardless of position.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Ravens may need a replacement for impending free agent Marcus Peters, and Devon Witherspoon, coming from one of the best defenses in all of college football, has the fundamentals, physicality and instincts to thrive in Baltimore. Witherspoon didn't work out at the NFL Combine due to a minor hamstring injury, but he's still one of the best prospects at his position.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The Vikings need a running mate for Justin Jefferson, and Quentin Johnston, thanks to his elite physical attributes, can be that player.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th Joey Porter Jr. didn't test as well as some of the other top cornerbacks at the combine, but the Jaguars will welcome his arm length (tied for longest at combine) and physicality in the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Many of the top WR prospects ran slower than expected in the 40-yard dash at the combine, Jordan Addison included, but that doesn't mean the Pittsburgh/USC standout shouldn't be a first-round pick. Addison plays faster on tape than his 40 time, and his route-running and ball skills will provide Daniel Jones with a legitimate pass-catching weapon.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 7th The Cowboys have made some head-scratching moves in the wide receiver department. First they shipped four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Browns ... for a fifth-round pick and a swap of sixth-rounders. Then they gave a lucrative extension to Michael Gallup despite the moderately productive receiver coming off a torn ACL. The bottom line is that CeeDee Lamb needs an explosive counterpart, and Jalin Hyatt, who ranked top 15 in the nation in yards per reception (18.91), can be that player.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 1st Brian Branch opted to work out with the cornerbacks at the combine, which didn't bode well for the Alabama standout, who did not test as well as some of the other top prospects. Where Branch separates himself, however, is in his versatility. He can play anywhere, come up and stuff the run, and make sure Buffalo's defense continues to play at a high level, even with Pro Bowler Jordan Poyer set to hit free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 4th Hayden Hurst a free agent? No problem, as the Bengals add the monstrous Darnell Washington. He lacked receiving production in college due to two-time All-American tight end Brock Bowers commanding most of the targets, but that doesn't mean he can't be a weapon in the passing game. He's huge, athletic and can catch -- which was evident in him making the grab of the combine Saturday night.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th The Saints can let Marcus Davenport go in free agency and replace him with Nolan Smith, who battled injuries this past season but has all the physical traits (did you see his combine performance?!) and intangibles to fit in well with that defense.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th The Eagles have a lot of free agents, and they can't pay them all. Philadelphia selects the athletic and explosive Deonte Banks to fill James Bradberry's role.