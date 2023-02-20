Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st If Justin Fields can be a top-10 quarterback, Bryce Young can be top five. Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman (and host of CBS Sports "With the First Pick" podcast) likens Young's off-schedule prowess to Patrick Mahomes and his poise, vision and playmaking ability to Steph Curry. He's the whole package (aside from his slight frame) who will make Chicago fans accept the departure of Fields.

Round 1 - Pick 2 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd If the Texans wanted Bryce Young, well, "not so fast, my friend!" (Lee Corso voice). Still, Houston is in a great spot, as C.J. Stroud could just as easily end up as the No. 1 overall pick. The Ohio State product instills life into that franchise under new head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Good start to the tenure of new head coach Jonathan Gannon, who oversaw one of the most productive defensive fronts in NFL history with the Eagles this past season. That unit had 2022 first-round mammoth Jordan Davis, and while he did not live up to expectations in Year 1, his former Georgia teammate Jalen Carter figures to be an interior disruptor from Day 1 in Arizona.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Colts owner Jim Irsay basically admitted that the team will select a QB in this year's draft, even going out of his way to praise Bryce Young at new head coach Shane Steichen's introductory press conference. Well, both Young and C.J. Stroud are gone, but Indianapolis still gets an intriguing yet inconsistent Will Levis. If he can maximize his NFL-level traits, the franchise won't be looking for another signal-caller for several more years.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st If the Seahawks were contemplating taking a QB, the board made their decision for them. And I doubt GM John Schneider nor HC Pete Carroll would complain about adding an instant Pro Bowl-caliber edge rusher like Will Anderson Jr. to a defense that struggled in 2022.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd In each of the past three drafts, there have been at least two cornerbacks taken in the top 10. It doesn't feel like that's going to happen this year, but you have to think one of these prospects will impress a team enough to be taken in the first several picks. In this exercise, that player is Christian Gonzalez, whose playmaking ability complemented his well-established physical traits this past season at Oregon.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Raiders have too many offensive weapons to rely on a rookie quarterback to lead them in a loaded AFC. And even if they wanted to, the only first-round QB available is Anthony Richardson, who will need to sit for at least a year. Las Vegas will most likely bring in another veteran QB, so it uses its top-10 selection to protect whomever ends up under center. Peter Skoronski gets knocked for his short arms, but he'll be an integral part of an NFL offensive line, whether that be at guard or tackle.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 8 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Surprise! Justin Fields ends up in Atlanta for first- and third-round picks, and Chicago fills another big need by adding an explosive edge rusher in Tyree Wilson.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Frank Reich finally gets his rookie QB! ... and he'll be on the bench for at least the first season. Anthony Richardson is a tremendous talent, with the physical tools to develop into the best QB in this draft class. He's very raw, though, so signing a veteran and letting Richardson learn behind him would be the ideal way for Carolina to play this situation.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The "zero sacks, put it on a f---ing T-shirt" from Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. went viral after the historically good Eagles pass rush did not register a sack in their Super Bowl defeat. In this mock, Howie Roseman takes that comment personally, investing in the versatile and explosive Myles Murphy to join a unit that could potentially lose Brandon Graham, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox and Robert Quinn in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd Three-time Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan expects to be released, which means the Titans will be looking for a left tackle for the first time in nearly a decade. They find one in Paris Johnson Jr., who handled the best Big Ten pass rushers at both guard and tackle during his Ohio State career.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd You can't just draft a QB No. 2 and not surround him with playmakers, so the Texans give C.J. Stroud the smooth and shifty Jordan Addison to make his NFL transition easier.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st For the sake of switching things up, let's assume the Jets figure out their offensive line issues to the point where they don't choose to invest in one in the first round. In that case, Brian Branch would be a welcomed addition to the Big Apple. All-Pro rookie Sauce Gardner made the Jets secondary look great a year ago, but safeties Lamarcus Joyner and Jordan Whitehead were both suspect. Branch can play anywhere, come up and stuff the run, and make sure Robert Saleh's defense continues to play at a high level.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd The Patriots could stand to bolster the offensive tackle spot with Isaiah Wynn set to become a free agent and veteran Trent Brown coming off a disappointing campaign. Broderick Jones may end up as the OT1 by draft day, pairing his natural talent with his experience blocking some of the best defensive linemen in college football in the SEC.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, doesn't matter. Whoever is under center for Green Bay in 2023 would benefit from Michael Mayer's blocking prowess, reliable hands and ability to get open in the biggest of moments. He'd be an immediate upgrade over impending free agent Robert Tonyan.

Round 1 - Pick 16 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Reports out of Mobile, Alabama, were that general manager Martin Mayhew was looking a lot at the offensive linemen during Senior Bowl practices. And the best offensive lineman at that all-star game was O'Cyrus Torrence, who would immediately step in as an above-average starting guard in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Steelers need a No. 1 cornerback, and Devon Witherspoon, coming from one of the best defenses in all of college football, has the fundamentals, physicality and instincts to thrive in Mike Tomlin's secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th The No. 1 high school player in the country a few years ago didn't have his best season in 2022, but the Clemson product still has everything you want in a formidable interior disruptor. With John Cominsky and Isaiah Buggs set to become free agents, and Michael Brockers potentially being a cut candidate, pairing Bryan Bresee with Aidan Hutchinson would ensure the Lions have a formidable defensive front.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st A quiet two seasons at Alabama from Drew Sanders gave way to a first-team All-American campaign with the Razorbacks. Lining up all over the field, Sanders stuffed the stat sheet with 103 tackles (13.5 for a loss), 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. With 33-year-old stat stuffer Lavonte David set to hit free agency, Sanders would be a logical replacement.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'0" / 280 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 8th First the Seahawks bolster the edge with Will Anderson Jr., and then they fortify the interior with Calijah Kancey. The undersized defensive tackle out of Pitt has the quickness and explosiveness to make plays up the middle.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Keenan Allen isn't getting any younger and just missed seven games this past season due to injury. The Chargers can also save $17.5 million in cap space if they cut him with a post-June 1 designation. Regardless of what Los Angeles decides to do, adding a pristine route-runner like Jaxon Smith-Njigba will help it rightaway and in the long term.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th How poetic for the Ravens to draft the son of a Steelers great to go up against his father's franchise twice a year. Oh, and Joey Porter Jr. is a very good corner as well. With Marcus Peters, 30, set to hit free agency, Porter will keep Baltimore secondary's strong.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th The Vikings must address their pass defense that was second worst in the NFL in 2022, especially with veteran Patrick Peterson set to become a free agent. Kelee Ringo's size, length and speed overshadow his lackluster interception total (four the past two seasons), although he did combine for 15 pass breakups in that span. He has the traits to end up as the best cornerback in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 7th The Jaguars have a decision to make on 2022 breakout tight end Evan Engram, but Darnell Washington will be able to help them regardless. He'll immediately give them a strong in-line blocker while continuing to learn how to best use his 6-foot-7, 270-pound frame as a pass catcher.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st It's looking more and more like the Giants and Daniel Jones are going to agree to some sort of extension. To truly know if he's the franchise quarterback, they have to surround him with high-caliber skill players. Quentin Johnston has the size, strength and speed to make plays down the field for New York.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd If the Cowboys let Tony Pollard walk in free agency, Bijan Robinson would be a logical replacement and a huge addition to this offense. CeeDee Lamb said recently that the team needs to provide Dak Prescott with more playmakers in order to get to the Super Bowl. Well, Robinson is one of the best playmakers in this class as the best running back prospect since Saquon Barkley. He'll be able to handle pass-catching duties as well.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 7th Stefon Diggs is elite, and Dawson Knox has grown into a reliable red-zone threat. The rest of the pass catchers, most notably Gabe Davis, were underwhelming, so Jalin Hyatt would provide the gun-slinging Josh Allen with another burner who can get behind the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Hayden Hurst a free agent? No problem, as the Bengals add the best pass-catching tight end in the Dalton Kincaid. More playmakers for Joe Burrow.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 8th The Saints can let Marcus Davenport go in free agency and replace him with Nolan Smith, who battled injuries this past season but has all the physical traits and intangibles to fit in well with that defense.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 8th The Eagles have a lot of free agents, and they can't pay them all. Philadelphia selects the ball-hawking Emmanuel Forbes to fill James Bradberry's role.