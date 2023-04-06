As we near the 2023 NFL Draft, it feels more likely Hendon Hooker lands somewhere in the first round, most likely in the back half of it. But where?

This mock represents the highest the ultra-productive Tennessee quarterback could realistically land, and it's in the NFC South with a team that doesn't have a certain, sure-fire plan at quarterback.

And Bijan Robinson's going in Round 1, people. He also lands in the NFC in this mock, with arguably the most fun up-and-coming team in the conference.

Finally: there are only 31 picks in this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.

For more draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our new weekly podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. (Check out the latest episode below.)



