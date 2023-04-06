As we near the 2023 NFL Draft, it feels more likely Hendon Hooker lands somewhere in the first round, most likely in the back half of it. But where?
This mock represents the highest the ultra-productive Tennessee quarterback could realistically land, and it's in the NFC South with a team that doesn't have a certain, sure-fire plan at quarterback.
And Bijan Robinson's going in Round 1, people. He also lands in the NFC in this mock, with arguably the most fun up-and-coming team in the conference.
Finally: there are only 31 picks in this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
Reportedly it's down to Young or Stroud for the Panthers, and I can see Frank Reich being enamored with Young's poise and flair for creativity.
Round 1 - Pick 2
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
The Texans don't overcomplicate things, and simply pick Stroud here, instead of taking a defensive player then trying to trade back into the top 10 for a top passer.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 3
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
This trade is going down. I really believe that. Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort was in the Titans front office before getting the gig in Arizona. And it'd have to be for Richardson, right? To jump in front of the divisional rival Colts, make perfect sense.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
I cannot fathom the Colts trading back here, with Levis on the board and without a long-term answer at quarterback on the roster. Yes quarterbacks at 1, 2, 3, and 4 in this mock.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Pete Carroll might take his shirt off if this happens, although the long-term answer at quarterback was appealing, Anderson is precisely what the Seahawks' defense needs.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs
Witherspoon fits the hard-nose mentality of the Dan Campbell Lions. He also fits a major need at outside cornerback.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
Johnson is too long with too clean of film for the Raiders -- with Jimmy Garoppolo under center -- to pass on him here.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
The Falcons desperately need an infusion of outside pass-rushing talent. Wilson is similarly sized to Myles Garrett but longer.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
The Bears go with JSN for another weapon for Justin Fields with some of the best defensive talent -- minus Jalen Carter -- off the board.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
The Eagles pair Carter with his former Georgia teammates, Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean.
Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans
Round 1 - Pick 11
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs
Van Ness is a young, athletic, pass-rush move specialist -- although he loves the bull rush. This is the exact type of defensive foundation the Cardinals need at the start of their rebuild.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
Johnston is big, fast, explosive and shines after the catch. He's the type of alpha wideout the Texans need.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs
How about Kancey and Quinnen Williams alongside each other on Gang Green's defense?!
Round 1 - Pick 14
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Bill Belichick adores him some athletic, press-man corners and that's precisely what Banks is.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
The Packers usually like waiting on offensive linemen -- and usually find quality blockers after Day 1 -- but Skoronski is a versatile type who fits the Green Bay mold.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
The Commanders jump at the opportunity to pick someone as naturally talented at corner like Gonzalez.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Jones isn't a finished product, but because of his strength and springiness as an athlete, the upside is massive.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
The Lions jump at the opportunity to place Robinson behind their stellar blocking unit.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
The Buccaneers are the club that makes Hooker a first-round pick. Tampa Bay has long-term needs at the quarterback spot.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Mazi Smith DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 323 lbs
A huge, athletic, three-down interior defensive lineman is precisely what the Seahawks need up front, particularly after the release of Al Woods.
Round 1 - Pick 21
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs
The Chargers stay local with Addison who adds route-running savvy to the receiver group for Justin Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 264 lbs
The Ravens have long adored tight ends, and Todd Monken just had an embarrassment of riches at tight end at Georgia, including Washington.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
The Vikings get a classic 3-4 outside linebacker for Brian Flores' defensive scheme. Upside galore with his explosiveness.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs
The Jaguars have to maintain at least a respectable blocking unit in front of Trevor Lawrence, and after Jawaan Taylor's departure, Wright would be a natural fit.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Joe Tippmann IOL
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
Tippmann is the athletic blocker at center the Giants need very much entering Year 2 of the Brian Daboll era.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Sam LaPorta TE
Iowa • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
The Cowboys lost Dalton Schultz in free agency, and the tight end spot has always been important for Dak Prescott. LaPorta is a plus athlete who stars after the catch.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
It came down to Campbell or Zay Flowers here for the Bills, but Buffalo likes the depth at receiver more than linebacker on Day 2.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs
The Bengals like bigger, thicker edge rushers and that's what Murphy is. He's young with impressive explosion too.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
The Saints are thrilled to have the opportunity to pick Flowers to pair with Chris Olave and Michael Thomas for Derek Carr.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
The Eagles add to the secondary with the super-long Porter who plays with awesome mirroring capabilities.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 176 lbs
Hyatt's speed and downfield speciality would be maximized with Patrick Mahomes.