From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Carolina stays put at No. 1 overall and selects its quarterback of the future: C.J. Stroud. Stroud is the crossover point of a Venn diagram when comparing a number of qualities, including height, weight, production, and many others.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Houston restarts its franchise with an exceptional leader and a precision distributor in that San Francisco-style offense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd Head coach Mike Vrabel and Tennessee make the move up the board for a quarterback to replace Ryan Tannehill. Vrabel met privately with Will Levis around the Kentucky Pro Day.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th Indianapolis had to know that the decision could be taken out of their hands if they were not aggressive and that is exactly what has happened in this scenario. The Colts are left with the fourth quarterback but I do believe it is a good fit for Anthony Richardson.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The first non-quarterback finally comes off the board at No. 5 overall. Seattle remains patient and upgrades its pass rush with Will Anderson Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Detroit adds to its defensive front for the consecutive year as Jalen Carter joins Aidan Hutchinson, James Houston, Josh Paschal, Alim McNeil and others along that Lions defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Las Vegas takes the first player at his position as cornerback Devon Witherspoon joins the Raiders to fill a big need. Witherspoon is an aggressive, intelligent cornerback willing to attack the flat.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd Atlanta pairs A.J. Terrell with one of the most physical prospects in the entire draft class. Gonzalez has size and track speed to play on the boundary.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd By trading back from No. 1 overall, Chicago missed on the opportunity to select either Will Anderson Jr. or Jalen Carter. Instead, the Bears take an incredibly long edge rusher with immense potential. The Bears had the worst pass-rush production in the league last season and address it in the first round.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Philadelphia takes its third Georgia defender in two years as Nolan Smith joins Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tennessee Titans Round 1 - Pick 11 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd Arizona traded back from No. 3 overall and still lands one of the best edge rushers in the class. Lukas Van Ness is a player who wins with power now but tested like an athlete capable of more in the NFL.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd With extra picks from Cleveland, Houston has been able to rebuild its roster. Myles Murphy has been dinged a bit as the process has lingered but this is a pass rusher with an excellent athletic profile. Although the 2022 tape was not as good as the prior year, Murphy still has a lot of untapped potential.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd A second consecutive Clemson defender is taken as the Jets pair Quinnen Williams with Bryan Bresee. Head coach Robert Saleh comes from an environment in San Francisco that believes a team can never add too much along the defensive front.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd New England retained Trent Brown at right tackle but still have a gaping void on the left side. Paris Johnson Jr. comes over from the Buckeyes to fill the role most recently held by Isaiah Wynn.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 2nd In hindsight, it is difficult to blame the Packers for not giving Aaron Rodgers better pass catchers when it is clear he was so set in his ways and comfortable with those they had added. The franchise wastes no time giving Jordan Love another outlet selecting Michael Mayer.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Joey Porter Jr. is the third cornerback to be taken and he goes one pick before the team that employed his father selects. Pittsburgh may owe Washington a basket of mini-muffins at Christmas for allowing them to address the offensive line without the fan backlash of not selecting Porter; Dan Snyder can include the basket as part of the team sale.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd Pittsburgh selects a young, powerful offensive tackle that is still developing. There is value in adding a player who should improve the team's ability to protect first-round selections in each of the past two drafts.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th After adding Jalen Carter with No. 6 overall, Detroit swings back around to address the secondary. Jeff Okudah and Emmanuel Moseley are slated to become free agents after the upcoming season so Deonte Banks give them some long-term stability at that position.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Tampa Bay needs another building block or two on its offensive line and Peter Skoronski has the versatility to play every position. He could even play left tackle for the Buccaneers, just as he did for the Wildcats.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th D.K. Metcalf is a big, physical vertical threat for Seattle and Tyler Lockett realistically only has a year or two left in the pacific northwest. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a reliable pass catcher who can take advantage of Metcalf stretching defenses.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Austin Ekeler could return for another season but it appears that the two parties are nearing an end to their relationship. It could be said that Los Angeles already needed some mass at the position to grind out games late. Bijan Robinson gives the team a long-term plan at the position while adding some of that much-needed mass without sacrificing pass-catching ability.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Baltimore may or may not have Lamar Jackson next season. Regardless of who is at quarterback, the team needs more pass catchers. Quentin Johnston is a tall boundary threat who has some ability to shake loose post-catch.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 5th Kirk Cousins is entering the final year of his contract with some dummy years tacked onto the end. It could serve as a perfect transition period from Cousins to Hendon Hooker, who suffered a torn ACL late in the season.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th Jacksonville has Josh Allen and Travon Walker working the edges and now add some pass-rush ability up the middle. The AFC is loaded with talented quarterbacks and the Jaguars now have a player who they can throw out there to heat up opposing quarterbacks.

Round 1 - Pick 25 O'Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 1st New York has invested heavily in the offensive tackles, quarterback and running back. The Giants now add an important piece to the interior offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 1st After losing Dalton Schultz in free agency, Dallas responds with a fluid playmaker at the tight end position.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Zay Flowers WR Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Buffalo's offense is much different when it has a competent route-runner operating out of the slot. Zay Flowers checks that box and gives the team a high-level talent in that role.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th After signing Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency, Cincinnati is prepared to move on from Jonah Williams and La'El Collins. Darnell Wright slots in at right tackle as protection for Joe Burrow for multiple years.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 29 Keion White DL Georgia Tech • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 9th The Keion White to New Orleans selection is probably getting a bit repetitive for Saints fans, but White is the type of player who the franchise has gone for late in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Philadelphia responds to losing Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in a big way. Brian Branch is an incredibly intelligent, accountable defensive back who can be trusted to line up the back half of that Eagles defense.