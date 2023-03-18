From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st It cost a lot for the Panthers to trade with the Bears and move up eight spots to No. 1, but now they control their own destiny when it comes to finding a franchise QB. Carolina is reportedly smitten with two QBs, with owner David Tepper preferring Bryce Young and new head coach Frank Reich liking C.J. Stroud. Tepper (unsurprisingly) wins that battle, and Carolina takes the small-statured yet ultra-talented Young.

Round 1 - Pick 2 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Even if the Texans want Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud would be more than a fine consolation prize. Stroud's excellent combine performance reminded everyone why he's firmly in the QB1 conversation.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals have also talked about trading out, but that may have become more difficult with the biggest QB-needy team behind them (the Panthers) already moving up. For the time being, Arizona makes Will Anderson Jr. the first defensive prospect off the board, filling a huge need for new head coach Jonathan Gannon with J.J. Watt retired and Zach Allen signing with the Broncos.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd The bad news for the Colts is that they're no longer getting their first (or second) choice among the top QBs. The thin silver lining, though, is that they most likely won't have to trade up if they want one of the remaining signal-callers. That's the case here, as Indianapolis lands Will Levis without having to give up any assets.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd The Seahawks bypass QB to continue to strengthen their defensive front. They made a big move on Day 1 of free agency by signing Dre'mont Jones, and now they get help on the edge with the selection of Tyree Wilson. The Texas Tech standout did not participate at the NFL Combine as he continues recovering from a fractured foot he suffered in November, but he plans to do drills and testing at the school's Pro Day on March 29. He'll showcase a skill set that will validate his standing as a top-10 pick.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th The Lions have expressed the utmost confidence in Jared Goff as their starting QB this offseason, but in this scenario, Anthony Richardson being available is too good to pass up. Making this decision easier is the fact that Detroit has already addressed one of its biggest needs, cornerback, in free agency by signing Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley. All of the sudden, this franchise is in position to win now while grooming Richardson, who has the most potential of any QB in the draft, to take the reigns when he's ready.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Jalen Carter situation has been resolved from a legal standpoint, with Carter getting 12 months of probation and a $1,000 fine but avoiding jail time. Still, it's unclear what teams think of him after his legal trouble and disappointing pro day. In this mock, Carter is passed over as the first defensive prospect taken but still lands in the top 10.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Christian Gonzalez seems to have cemented himself as this classes' best cornerback after his showing at the NFL Combine. He tested really well and showcased smooth athleticism during on-field drills -- and that's in addition to displaying his ball-hawking skills this past season at Oregon. The Falcons need more defensive playmakers, and Gonzalez fits the bill.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bears are making moves! First they trade the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers for two firsts, two seconds and a proven wide receiver in D.J. Moore. Then they go out on Day 1 of free agency and lock down two of the best available linebackers in T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds in addition to solid guard Nate Davis. They've already filled some holes, but there's more work to be done. And with their newly acquired No. 9 selection, the Bears give Justin Fields a familiar weapon in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a route-running savant with elite agility skills.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd It appeared the Eagles would need a new starting cornerback after reports they were releasing Darius Slay. Now he's trending towards returning, meaning the star-studded duo of he and James Bradberry will be back in the fold. With that position taken care of, GM Howie Roseman fortifies the defensive line with the athletic and versatile Myles Murphy.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Titans entered free agency needing major offensive line help, and while they secured former Eagles first-round tackle Andre Dillard, they released center Ben Jones and let guard Nate Davis walk in free agency. That means finding quarterback protection should still be a priority in the draft, and they do so by selecting Paris Johnson Jr., who handled the best Big Ten pass-rushers at both guard and tackle during his Ohio State career.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Texans bolstered their wide receiver corps by signing Robert Woods and Noah Brown in free agency. Now, Houston looks to strengthen the secondary. Devon Witherspoon, coming from one of the best defenses in all of college football, has the fundamentals, physicality and instincts to thrive opposite 2022 No. 3 overall pick Derek Stingley Jr.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 13 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st On Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers announced his intentions to play for the Jets. And while there's no trade in place yet, we're going to assume it involves the Jets' first-round pick (No. 13 overall). With Green Bay now on the clock, it knows the Patriots are looking for offensive line help and therefore goes with the technically excellent Peter Skoronski, who will help out the unit wherever needed.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Shortly after reports surfaced that the Patriots were making trade calls about DeAndre Hopkins and Jerry Jeudy, they landed JuJu Smith-Schuster on a reported three-year, $33 million deal. New England could still go pass-catcher here but instead opts for more protection for Mac Jones. Broderick Jones, in contention to be the first offensive lineman taken, has everything you want in an NFL tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Brian Branch didn't have a great NFL Combine, but he was always going to be a "trust-the-tape" prospect anyway. The Alabama standout can basically play anywhere, has high football IQ and excels as a run defender. With the Packers set to lose one or both of Adrian Amos and Rudy Ford, and with this not being a strong safety draft class, they choose production over measurables in making Branch a first-round pick.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Having signed two offensive linemen at the onset of free agency, the Commanders turn their attention to the defensive side of the ball. Joey Porter Jr.'s testing numbers weren't great, but he's still a very long, physical cornerback who won't shy away from covering the other best receivers in the division.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 335 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th The Steelers are in a similar position to the Commanders in that offensive line and cornerback are two of their bigger needs. Unlike Washington, Pittsburgh goes with the offensive lineman. Darnell Wright is coming off a great season for Tennessee, stood out during Senior Bowl Week and turned in a combine performance that got the attention of Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Thomas.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd The Lions have done a good job addressing defensive needs in free agency, so they continue adding to the offense in the first round. Dalton Kincaid is one of the best pass-catchers in this class, regardless of position, and Anthony Richardson will love throwing to him for years to come.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 3rd The No. 1 high school player in the country a few years ago didn't have his best season in 2022, but the Clemson product still has everything you want in a formidable interior disruptor. He performed like a top prospect at the NFL Combine, too. The Buccaneers take the Clemson standout to replace Rakeem Nunez-Roches, who left for the Giants in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Many of the top WR prospects ran slower than expected in the 40-yard dash at the combine, Jordan Addison included, but that doesn't mean the Pittsburgh/USC standout shouldn't be a first-round pick. Addison plays faster on tape than his 40 time, and his route-running and ball skills will provide Geno Smith with another pass-catching weapon along with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st This one's pretty straightforward. The Chargers have allowed Austin Ekeler to seek a trade, meaning there's a decent chance the do-it-all running back will be elsewhere next season. Los Angeles replaces him with the cheaper and younger Bijan Robinson.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The Ravens need to get a deal done with Lamar Jackson, and then they need to finally get him a No. 1 wide receiver. Quentin Johnston, thanks to his elite physical attributes, can be that player.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Zay Flowers WR Boston College • Sr • 5'10" / 172 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd What Zay Flowers lacks in size (5-foot-9, 182 pounds), he makes up for with his route-running ability, contested-catch prowess and after-the-catch flair. He'd pair well with Justin Jefferson after the Vikings released Adam Thielen.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Dawand Jones OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 359 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th The Jaguars replace Jawaan Taylor with the monstrous Dawand Jones, who with some guidance could become a really solid protector for Trevor Lawrence.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th Having adding weapons for Daniel Jones in free agency (re-signed Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton; signed Parris Campbell; traded for Darren Waller), the Giants get Wink Martindale a new playmaker. Deonte Banks needs some technical refinement, but his physical traits are hard to ignore (see: NFL Combine).

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 7th The Cowboys have made some head-scratching moves in the wide receiver department. First they shipped four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Browns ... for a fifth-round pick and a swap of sixth-rounders. Then they gave a lucrative extension to Michael Gallup despite the moderately productive receiver coming off a torn ACL. The bottom line is that CeeDee Lamb needs a consistent counterpart, and Jalin Hyatt, who ranked top 15 in the nation in yards per reception (18.91), can be that player.

Round 1 - Pick 27 O'Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st The Bills fortify their protection around Josh Allen by selecting the top guard prospect in this class. O'Cyrus Torrence is a plug-and-play talent.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 5th Hayden Hurst gone? No problem, as the Bengals add the monstrous Darnell Washington. He lacked receiving production in college due to two-time All-American tight end Brock Bowers commanding most of the targets, but that doesn't mean he can't be a weapon in the passing game. He's huge, athletic and can catch -- which was evident in him making the grab of the combine.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th The Saints let Marcus Davenport go in free agency and replace him with Nolan Smith, who battled injuries this past season but has all the physical traits (did you see his combine performance?!) and intangibles to fit in well with that defense.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd The Eagles lost Miles Sanders to the Panthers but signed the explosive yet oft-injured former first-round pick Rashaad Penny. Still, Jahmyr Gibbs would be an electric addition to that offense.