INDIANAPOLIS -- Jalen Carter is potentially in some legal trouble, as he's the subject of an arrest warrant after it was discovered he left the scene of a fatal car crash in January.

Wednesday's news broke just moments before he was set to speak here at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. The highly touted prospect is still in Indianapolis, but won't speak to the media as he was in medical testing, per NFL executive Michael Signora.

Now, because this is such fresh news, it's unclear as to how much this arrest warrant will impact his draft stock. But as CBS Sports lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones put it, "this has to impact his draft stock." Former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman also discussed the situation, noting that if Carter did not address the subject in team interviews before the news broke, "you're going to put a red flag on that."

This mock draft represents, in my estimation, the floor for Carter in the aftermath of this major news.

Elsewhere at the combine is one big veteran quarterback domino. Derek Carr has plans to meet with three teams -- the Colts, Jets, and Panthers -- to discuss his future, and while we may not get a decision during combine week, he feels like the veteran quarterback who'll first land at a new NFL locale, which of course will have a direct impact on the quarterback market in the draft.

For as much as I felt compelled to tweak the quarterback landing spots in this mock, I still kind of love them, so they're staying as-is until I have a reason to change them:

Derek Carr signing with the New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers traded to the Las Vegas Raiders

Lamar Jackson traded to the Atlanta Falcons

Ryan Tannehill signs with the New Orleans Saints

Jimmy Garoppolo signs with the Tennessee Titans

One more note: There will only be 31 first-round picks this year because the Dolphins were stripped of their selection due to tampering.

Let's get to the picks!

