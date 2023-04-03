From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Panthers are reportedly between C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young, and while Stroud has wowed throughout the draft process and is the more prototypical NFL QB, Young has been the better signal-caller over the past two seasons. Frank Reich has worked with almost exclusively tall QBs since becoming a head coach, but he makes an exception with Young.

Round 1 - Pick 2 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd With Young and Stroud the clear-cut top QBs, the Texans can't really go wrong here. Young is off the board to Carolina, so new head coach DeMeco Ryans begins his tenure with a gifted passer in Stroud.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals probably want to trade out of his spot to gather more draft capital, but I don't see any top-10 teams that could be interested in a QB (Seahawks, Raiders, Falcons) making the move up. Instead, Arizona adds potentially the safest player in this class in the uber-productive Will Anderson Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th New Colts head coach Shane Steichen just spent the past two seasons developing Jalen Hurts, making it seem like Anthony Richardson would be the pick here instead of Will Levis. Richardson, one of the most athletic QB prospects in NFL history, also has the most upside of any signal-caller in this class.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Unfortunately we didn't get to see Tyree Wilson work out at the NFL Combine or his pro day as he recovers from an injury, but the measurables are elite and the production was eye-opening over the past two seasons. By adding Wilson to go along with free agent signings Dre'Mont Jones and Jarran Reed, Seattle will have done a solid job remaking its defensive line.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Jalen Carter has had legal issues and a disappointing pro day, but he'd be a perfect fit in the middle of the Lions' defensive front. Dan Campbell and Co. bet on being able to get the most out of the supremely talented defender out of Georgia.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd With Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert in the division -- in addition to offensive genius Sean Payton -- the Raiders need as much help as they can get defensively. And with Carter gone, Las Vegas turns to improving the secondary. Christian Gonzalez has all the tools to develop into a No. 1 CB.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd The Falcons have combined to record 39 sacks over the past two seasons -- by far the lowest in the NFL. Signing Kaden Elliss (seven sacks in 2022) was a good start, but they need more. Lukas Van Ness' size and explosiveness will present immediate problems to opposing offensive tackles.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Ideally, one of Wilson, Carter or Van Ness would have fallen to No. 9. That didn't happen, but the Bears get a worthy consolation prize in Paris Johnson Jr. Coming off an impressive pro day, the Ohio State standout has the makings of being the No. 1 offensive lineman in this class.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th What a luxury it is to add a top-10 pick to a defense that finished last season with 70 sacks -- the third-most in NFL history. Nolan Smith, who dealt with an injury in the fall, helped himself a ton by putting up massive numbers at the NFL Combine. He'll be able to learn from the trio of Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham so that he can make the most of every opportunity he's given.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd There have been signs the Titans are interested in taking a QB. They've reportedly had private meetings with three of the top prospects, and while head coach Mike Vrabel said he expects Ryan Tannehill to be the starter in 2023, he didn't commit to him. In this scenario, Will Levis can learn behind Tannehill while Tennessee figures out what to do with 2022 third-round pick Malik Willis.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th What better way to make your rookie QB life's easier than to get him a familiar playmaker? That's what the Texans do for C.J. Stroud by making Jaxon Smith-Njigba the first wide receiver off the board

Round 1 - Pick 13 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st The Jets have a lot of questions along the offensive line. By way of his versatility, Peter Skoronski would provide a lot of answers. With Aaron Rodgers headed to town, New York needs to find the best combination of five blockers to protect him. The unanimous All-American would help the team accomplish just that.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Sure, the Patriots need a tackle, but they also need to make sure their defense is as stout as possible. After all, they'll have six combined games against Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa (and his lightening fast receivers), and Aaron Rodgers (presumably). What Devon Witherspoon lacks in size, he makes up for in physicality, instincts and versatility. He'd be a big addition to the New England secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st The Packers lost Robert Tonyan to the Bears. They'll likely lose Aaron Rodgers' buddy, Marcedes Lewis, to the Jets. That leaves Green Bay very thin at tight end, so it selects the best all-around player at the position in this class in Michael Mayer.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Washington Commanders Round 1 - Pick 16 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th With the Buccaneers worried about the Steelers going offensive lineman, they jump three spots to find their Donovan Smith replacement in Broderick Jones, who has the potential to end up as this draft class's best tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th The Steelers have taken a first-round cornerback just once since 1997 (Artie Burns), but this just makes too much sense. Joey Porter was a great player for Pittsburgh, and the team is very thin at the position. Oh, and Joey Porter Jr. is a darn good player in his own right, equipped with the traits and physicality to thrive in the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 264 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 60th POSITION RNK 5th Adding Darnell Washington would do a lot of good for the surging Lions offense. Not only would he open holes for the dangerous duo of D'Andre Swift and David Montgomery, but he'd also be a great red zone option for Jared Goff, taking a lot of attention off Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 1 - Pick 19 O'Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st Protecting Sam Howell will be paramount as the 2022 fifth-round pick attempts to establish himself as QB1 in Washington. The team addressed that with a few free agency signings, and it does so again with the best interior offensive lineman in this class. O'Cyrus Torrence will be solid from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd The Seahawks first strengthen the defense with Tyree Wilson, and then they give NFL Comeback Player of the Year Geno Smith another playmaker at receiver. Jordan Addison as a No. 3 wideout? Opponents are going to have a tough time stopping the USC standout in addition to Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The Chargers are pretty strong at a lot of positions, allowing them to be flexible with what position they take. The explosive and versatile Myles Murphy would provide great depth to go with Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Zay Flowers WR Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Make that two first-round WRs in three years for the Ravens, who entice Lamar Jackson to stick around by giving him another offensive weapon in Zay Flowers.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th The Vikings are thin at CB, and Deonte Banks' impressive NFL Combine showcased the skill set he can add to that secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jaguars need more playmakers on defense, and Drew Sanders was a one-man wrecking crew at Arkansas this past season. He'll be able to line up in a bunch of different spots to maximize the unit's potential.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Kenny Golladay completely flopped in New York, so the new regime gets Daniel Jones another big-bodied WR with a penchant for the big play.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Bijan Robinson is too talented to fall this far, but if that happens, he'd be a great fit in Dallas. He and Tony Pollard would give the Cowboys the best running back duo in the league to further aid Dak Prescott.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 3rd With DaQuan Jones, Ed Oliver and Tim Settle all set to become free agents after the 2023 season, the Bills plan ahead by taking Bryan Bresee. While he did not have the year many were hoping for at Clemson, he has all the tools to be a consistent disruptor on the interior.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Selecting Darnell Wright would allow the Bengals to trade the disgruntled Jonah Williams without hesitation.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 4th Calijah Kancey may be small, but he has everything else you want in a gap-shooting defensive tackle. On a defense front that lost multiple players in free agency, Kancey would contribute right away.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st The Eagles find their C.J. Gardner-Johnson replacement in Brian Branch. He did a little bit of everything with Alabama and excelled in almost every facet, so working with Darius Slay and James Bradberry in the secondary should make Philadelphia even more stout defensively.