We've made it through the first waves of free agency, which means we can now see the light as to what NFL teams still need in the draft, especially early.

While an Aaron Rodgers trade has yet to materialize, it's going to happen. Right? I think so. And when all is said and done at least one first-round pick will be in the mix, in my opinion. For this mock, here's how I have the game of musical chairs of quarterbacks playing out.

Aaron Rodgers traded to the New York Jets

Lamar Jackson plays for the Ravens on the franchise tag in 2023

As for the mock itself, everything's coming up Detroit Lions! Dan Campbell and Co. get really creative here.

One more note: There will only be 31 first-round picks this year because the Dolphins were stripped of their selection due to tampering.

