We've made it through the first waves of free agency, which means we can now see the light as to what NFL teams still need in the draft, especially early.
While an Aaron Rodgers trade has yet to materialize, it's going to happen. Right? I think so. And when all is said and done at least one first-round pick will be in the mix, in my opinion. For this mock, here's how I have the game of musical chairs of quarterbacks playing out.
- Aaron Rodgers traded to the New York Jets
- Lamar Jackson plays for the Ravens on the franchise tag in 2023
As for the mock itself, everything's coming up Detroit Lions! Dan Campbell and Co. get really creative here.
One more note: There will only be 31 first-round picks this year because the Dolphins were stripped of their selection due to tampering.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
While I still like Anthony Richardson going No. 1 overall more than anything else, it's time to explore a different avenue to observe the ripple effect on the first round. Stroud would also be a fantastic selection for the Panthers here.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
The Texans upgrade the quarterback position in a big way with Young, who has all the improvisational brilliance to succeed in today's NFL. This feels like it's becoming more and more accepted as to where Young will land if he's not the first pick.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Maybe the Cardinals don't trade down at all, instead giving their young defensive-minded head coach a blue chip edge-rushing prospect in Anderson.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
Glorious development for the Colts. They don't have to move up to land Richardson and get a big, ultra-athletic quarterback for Shane Steichen.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
The Seahawks landed stud interior pass-rusher Dre'Mont Jones in free agency and pair him with the long, bendy, athletic edge-rusher Wilson at No. 5 overall.
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 6
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
The Commanders see a Levis fall materializing and trade with the Lions. Current Washington GM Martin Mayhew was the Lions GM from 2008 to 2015.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
The Raiders still have to add pieces to the secondary and Gonzalez has the length, burst and speed to be the first corner off the board.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs
Witherspoon is ultra feisty at the line and plays the ball fantastically in the air. The Falcons have to tighten things up in their defensive backfield.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs
Van Ness is a young, long and athletic outside pass rusher with plenty of size. Perfect addition to the Bears defense.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
This isn't a massive need for the Eagles -- or one at all. But with Carter's teammates Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean already on the roster, they could feel more comfortable with picking Carter at the tail end of the top 10.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Jones is super strong and athletic with his best football in front of him. After his combine workout, he probably solidified himself as OT1 in this class.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
The Texans go with Smith here because of the immense upside he possesses due to his ridiculous athletic profile.
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 13
Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs
Kincaid can instantly connect with Jordan Love as a trusty, YAC specialist over the middle.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
The Patriots have to get more dynamic at receiver and Smith-Njigba is exactly that type of wideout, particularly in space. Bill Belichick will love his short-area quickness and how well he tested in the agility drills at the combine.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Skoronski's likely positional versatility at the next level makes him a priority for the Packers, who like to move their blockers all around the line.
Mock Trade from Washington Commanders
Round 1 - Pick 16
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
The Lions get their outside, go-up-and-get-it receiver after a trade back and net Washington's third-round pick (No. 97) plus a 2024 first-round selection in the move. Win!
Round 1 - Pick 17
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs
Kancey is the Javon Hargrave replacement the Steelers have missed for the past few seasons.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
The Lions are the club that snags Robinson in Round 1, and they can accentuate his early prime years with the awesome blocking unit they have in Detroit.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs
With this selection, the Buccaneers can flip Tristan Wirfs to left tackle and stay very good at the right tackle spot with the strong and advanced Wright.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
How about a Tyler Lockett-type wideout to learn from ... Tyler Lockett in Seattle?
Round 1 - Pick 21
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
The Chargers add a long, springy, ultra-athletic cornerback to the secondary in Banks. Good value here, too.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Porter's length and man-coverage capabilities are too tantalizing for the Ravens to pass on the Penn State product at this juncture of Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
The Vikings have other needs, but instead of hoping to bottom out or attempt to a glut of extra picks to move up in next year's draft to pick a quarterback, they pick Hooker and get him with the fifth-year option.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Northwestern • Sr • 6'2" / 282 lbs
More supreme athleticism up front for the Jaguars with Adebawore, who ran 4.49 at 282 pounds in Indianapolis. He can win as an edge rusher or inside.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Joe Tippmann IOL
Wisconsin • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
The Giants are figuratively thin on the interior of their offensive line, and Tippmann is a highly athletic blocker from Wisconsin with big-time upside.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 264 lbs
Washington is a sixth offensive lineman every time he's on the field and has monster upside as a receiver at this size and with his athleticism.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
Campbell has Tremaine Edmunds size and awesome coverage chops. Immediate Edmunds replacement for Buffalo.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
Another well-rounded weapon for Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. Targeting this position early came into focus after the loss of Hayden Hurst in free agency.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jahmyr Gibbs RB
Alabama • Jr • 5'9" / 199 lbs
Gibbs has Alvin Kamara-like explosiveness and receiving capabilities, and while maybe not the best allocation of a first-round draft pick from a long-term perspective, it helps the Saints offense right now.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Branch is a do-everything slot defender/safety with awesome tackling reliability. He would be an instant star in Philadelphia.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Will McDonald IV EDGE
Iowa State • Sr • 6'4" / 239 lbs
The Chiefs have to get better at edge rusher, even after picking George Karlaftis in Round 1 a year ago. McDonald has serious juice around the corner.