The Philadelphia Eagles don't have many needs. After all, they had the best record in the NFL last season and were a few plays away from winning the Super Bowl.
Two positions they could stand to address, however, are running back and safety. And in this mock draft, that's exactly what general manager Howie Roseman does -- by way of a few trades up and down the board.
Elsewhere, the Lions trade up for a quarterback, the Patriots trade up for an offensive lineman, and the Ravens move down several spots -- and still land another weapon for Lamar Jackson. Now let's get to the picks!
Remember: There are only 31 picks in this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.
For more draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our new weekly podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. (Check out the latest episode below.)
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
First it was Bryce Young as the betting favorite, then it was C.J. Stroud, and now it's back to Young as we enter the home stretch. In the end, the unique skillset of Young overshadows his physical stature, and he goes No. 1 to Carolina.
Round 1 - Pick 2
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
I don't buy that the Texans could take Will Anderson Jr. here and then try and use the No. 12 pick to move back up for a quarterback. QBs are going off the board in at least three of the first four picks, if not all four, which would leave Houston without a rookie signal-caller. Instead, the franchise doesn't overthink it and takes C.J. Stroud.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 3
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
Jared Goff is serviceable, solid even, for a team on the rise in a NFC that has a bunch of unknowns after the Eagles. But getting Anthony Richardson for the long-term is too good to pass up, even though it costs some draft capital to move up three spots.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
Indianapolis makes history by taking Will Levis, as it's the first time in NFL Draft history that QBs go 1-2-3-4. Levis has gotten a bad wrap throughout the draft process, but he's still a top-10 pick. And with how the QBs flew off the board, he's pushed up to No. 4 here.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
I get it, Will Anderson Jr. is the much safer pick. But Jalen Carter was seen by many as the most talented player on that historic 2021 Georgia defense. Even though the Seahawks fortified their interior defensive line in free agency, they take a chance on Carter's immense upside.
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 6
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Perfect scenario for the Cardinals. Trade back three spots, pick up some draft capital, and still get the safest prospect in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
The Raiders need to upgrade the secondary in a big way, and Christian Gonzalez has all the tools to be a No. 1 cornerback. Las Vegas will need one going against Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert four times a year.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
The Falcons bolstered the interior by signing veteran Calais Campbell, and now they shore up the edge with the explosive Tyree Wilson.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
In 2020, then-freshman Paris Johnson Jr. blocked for Justin Fields in five games at Ohio State. Three years later, he'll protect Fields' blindside in Chicago.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 10
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
The Patriots jump the OL-needy Titans and Jets to take Peter Skoronski. Regardless of where the Northwestern standout plays, he'll upgrade an offensive line in need of more talent.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
With the top-four QBs long gone, the run on offensive linemen continues with the Titans taking Broderick Jones.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs
Wide receiver would work here, but the chance to pair Devon Witherspoon with Derek Stingley Jr. leads to the Texans going cornerback.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs
The Jets need a right tackle. Darnell Wright is the best right tackle in this class. So, despite having Mekhi Becton and Max Mitchell on the roster, New York takes the safe approach.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 14
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
Putting Bijan Robinson in the Eagles offense would be unfair to the rest of the NFL, yet the league lets Philadelphia trade back and still grab the best RB prospect since Saquon Barkley.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs
The Packers haven't drafted an offensive skill player (RB, WR or TE) since 2002! I'm not predicting that they're going to select one now, even though WR and TE make a ton of sense. Instead, they take Lukas Van Ness to strengthen the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Easy choice here. The Commanders need a CB, and Joey Porter Jr. is one of the best ones left.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
See: Commanders. The Steelers need help on the backend, and Deonte Banks could grow into a big piece of that defense.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs
Dan Campbell and company take Bryan Bresee believing the No. 1 high school recruit can reach his potential in Detroit.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
The Buccaneers still have pieces to contend in a weak NFC, so they take the 25-year-old Hendon Hooker and hope the Tennessee QB can manage the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
The Seahawks double down on defense and take the uber-athletic Nolan Smith.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
The WR drought finally ends with the selection of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Chargers are thrilled to get him in this offense with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.
Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens
Round 1 - Pick 22
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Another trade from Philadelphia. With the top-four CBs off the board and several teams ahead of them in need of a defensive back, the Eagles make a sizable move up for Brian Branch, who can play anywhere in the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 23
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs
Kirk Cousins gets another playmaker and Justin Jefferson gets a running mate after Adam Thielen's release.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs
The Jaguars stop Myles Murphy's fall by adding an edge rusher with the size and traits to beat offensive tackles.
Round 1 - Pick 25
O'Cyrus Torrence IOL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
The Giants get some more protection for the newly signed Daniel Jones. O'Cyrus Torrence will be a plus-starter at guard right away.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs
The Cowboys swap Dalton Schultz for Dalton Kincaid and feel good about their offensive playmakers heading into 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
Josh Allen can't do it all offensively, so the Bills provide him with a wide receiver in Zay Flowers who did a lot with little at Boston College.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
The Bengals nab the best all-around tight end in this class. More firepower for Joe Burrow.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Keion White EDGE
Georgia Tech • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
The Saints select Keion White to help fill the void left by departing free agent Marcus Davenport. New Orleans bets on his versatility and upside.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 30
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
General manager Eric DeCosta said he wanted more draft picks, and he got them by trading back eight spots so that the Eagles could move up. Here's the bonus: Quentin Johnston is still on the board, so the Ravens continue to provide more firepower for Lamar Jackson.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs
Chris Jones needs some help in the middle of the defensive line. The undersized yet explosive Calijah Kancey will find his way into the opposing backfield.