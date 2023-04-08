From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Frank Reich's Colts had five different Week 1 starting quarterbacks from 2018-2022, so it's time to find a young, long-term guy the coach and his new team can build around for years to come. Both Reich (Andrew Luck) and the Panthers (healthier Cam Newton) haven't had a franchise quarterback since 2018. Stroud has the potential to end up being this draft's best quarterback when it's all said and done given his physical tools and room to grow.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Being listed at 6 feet, 194 pounds means he would be the fourth quarterback 6 feet or shorter selected in the first round in the common draft era, along with Kyler Murray, Johnny Manziel and Michael Vick. Young's game is well worth the risk of taking someone with his build. This is the guy Houston wants.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st During his three college football seasons from 2020-2022, Anderson totaled 207 quarterback pressures, 71 quarterback hits, 58.5 tackles for loss, and 34.5 sacks. Do you know what all of those stats have in common? They all rank as the most in the nation since the 2020 season. Anderson is one of the best edge rushing prospects in the last five to 10 years, and he gives new Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon his newest top pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th Richardson probably has the best athletic gifts of any quarterback in this draft class, but he's unrefined as a passer as his 55% career completion percentage in the college would indicate. That mark would give him the fourth-lowest collegiate completion percentage of any first-round QB taken in the 21st century. Finding a veteran bridge quarterback so that Richardson could learn the ropes would probably be ideal.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The off-field legal issues are known. As a player on the gridiron, Carter's production makes him the best defensive player on Georgia's back-to-back national title teams that were loaded with NFL talent, leading the way with 66 pressures and 15.5 tackles for loss the last two seasons. Watching him in person against TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship game, it was mind-blowing to see his fluidity as he smoothly moved Horned Frogs offensive linemen out of the way with ease.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Witherspoon possesses fantastic field vision, anticipating throws and jumping passing lanes by reading a quarterback's movements. He is extremely agile in coverage downfield with plenty of speed to keep up on vertical routes. Witherspoon plays with an attitude and plenty of energy as a willing, physical tackler, not something that can be said of all cornerbacks. He plays with the kind of attitude a Dan Campbell defender needs to bring to the table.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd One of the many things that impress about Wilson is how he can be just as willing and disruptive a defender against the run as he is when chasing a quarterback dropping back to pass. Wilson never gives up on a play, and with his 6-foot-6 frame, he could continue to grow and become an even more physically imposing defensive force. Wilson could be a nice complement across from Maxx Crosby.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd Murphy is one of the youngest prospects in the draft, turning 21 in January. He's got all the physical gifts required to be a dominant defensive player down the road for a Falcons team that had the second-fewest sacks (21) in the NFL last season.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Justin Fields got sacked 55 times in 2022, tied for the most along with Russell Wilson. What a better way to fix the issue than by drafting Skoronski, Pro Football Focus' highest-graded pass blocker (93.0) in all of college football in 2022?

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd The Eagles are a smart team, drafting players at positions with established veterans, so they don't need to scramble as those players age. Van Ness can line up on the edge or move inside and line up across from interior offensive linemen. This pick provides long-term insurance for the 32-year-old Fletcher Cox and/or the 35-year-old Brandon Graham.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Empowering your young quarterbacks with weapons is the way to go. Look at Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. Smith-Njigba is one of the most polished route-runners in this draft and has solid athleticism. The Titans follow in the Bengals' footsteps by drafting a wide receiver despite having a perceived need at offensive line. Unlike the Bengals, the Titans' QB of the future may not currently be on the roster.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th When healthy, Smith has some of the best explosion off the line of scrimmage as any edge rusher in this draft class. His quickness allows him to get underneath blockers quickly thanks to his ability to change directions in the blink of an eye. He's slightly undersized, but he can make a significant impact getting after the quarterback when utilized correctly.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets need better protection from the offensive line, especially if a soon-to-be 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers is going to be their quarterback. Gang Green allowed their quarterbacks to be pressured on 35.9% of their dropbacks in 2022, the seventh-highest rate in the NFL. With Mekhi Becton's future unclear, here's a plug-and-play starter who can either fill his void or serve as the other tackle opposite him.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Zay Flowers WR Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Flowers is a smaller wide receiver, but he's one of the top slot receivers in the draft. With Jakobi Meyers off to the Raiders and the Patriots desperately needing to rebuild Mac Jones' confidence, Flowers adds a receiver with arguably the most polished route tree in the entire draft. Belichick's Patriots have plenty of success with smaller wide receivers such as Wes Welker and Julian Edelman.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st The drought is over. After 20 drafts of not selecting a running back, wide receiver or tight end in the first round, the Packers snap the longest streak of not doing so in the common draft era (since 1967) with the most athletically gifted wideout in the draft, TCU's Quentin Johnston. Putting him next to Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs allows for Jordan Love to begin his time as the Packers' new starter with plenty of weapons at his disposal.

Round 1 - Pick 16 O'Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 1st The most dominant offensive lineman at the Senior Bowl by all accounts was O'Cyrus Torrence. He'll be a Day One starter for the Commanders.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd Former first-round pick Najee Harris averaged a lowly 3.8 yards per carry in 2022, the sixth-lowest in the NFL. He was barely better as a rookie with a 3.9-yards-per-carry average. Is that his fault or his offensive line's? This pick will give the Steelers more clarity into that answer as well as aide Kenny Pickett's growth with better pass protection.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th Pitt defensive tackle Calijah Kancey has plenty of measurables similar to Aaron Donald, the Pitt alum whose NFL Combine 40-yard dash record for defensive tackles that Kancey broke. Kancey isn't Donald, no one in the NFL today is, but his skill set could help take the Lions' pass rush to another level.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd Levis has the physical traits most NFL teams look for when scouting their franchise quarterback. However, he didn't quite have the college production to back up this high selection. The Buccaneers take a swing at potentially hitting a Josh Allen-like home run. They have to since they don't have the cap space to do much else in the wake of Tom Brady's retirement.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Gonzalez has tremendous size for the cornerback position at 6-foot-2, 201 pounds, a very moldable prospect for Pete Carroll, a coach known to get the most out of bigger defensive backs.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Empowering your young quarterback with weapons is the way to go. Keenan Allen will be 31 at the start of the next season and missed seven games with an injury. Addison is one of the best receivers in the draft, and he will give Justin Herbert two longer-term wide receiver options along with Mike Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Porter Jr., the son of retired four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Joey Porter, has high-end physical traits for a cornerback, standing at 6-foot-2 while weighing 194 pounds. That type of size and strength will allow him to physically match up with some of the NFL's best wide receivers starting in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season since he takes advantage of his frame well in press man coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th Deonte Banks crushed it at the combine with a 4.35-second 40-yard dash, 42-inch vertical and 11-foot-4 broad jump while standing at 6 feet, 197 pounds. He's great in press man coverage, and he has the ability to be a significant upgrade in the Vikings secondary under new defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 7th Why pay up for Evan Engram when you can draft the new Evan Engram if you're the Jacksonville Jaguars? Kincaid is arguably the most polished route runner of all the tight ends in this draft, regularly lining up in the slot. He can also make people miss after the catch. Pairing him with Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk and Zay Jones gives Trevor Lawrence a solid arsenal of pass catchers.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Steve Avila IOL TCU • Sr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 2nd A consensus All-American for the national runner-up TCU Horned Frogs, the Giants look to shore up the offensive line tasked with keeping new, big-money quarterback Daniel Jones upright (four years, $160 million) as well as making Saquon Barkley's franchise tag worth the spend. Avila didn't allow a single sack all of last season, and he has the versatility to play guard, center, or even right tackle if necessary.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 2nd The Giants break the Cowboys' heart by selecting Avila, a local player who could've filled a need for them at guard. Instead Jerry Jones settles for the most well-rounded tight end in the draft, Michael Mayer. His all-around skill set as blocker and pass catcher gives them a Dalton Schultz replacement who will do more in the run game.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The Bills have tried and tried to find a reliable, every-down answer at running back. They've used draft picks on guys like Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and James Cook as well as the trade market for Nyheim Hines. Time to preserve Josh Allen's legs for the postseason and achieve true balance on offense by taking the draft's top running back. Robinson led the NCAA with 113 tackles avoided in 2022, the most by an FBS player in the last five seasons. He's an every-down back who can be a true weapon as both a runner and receiver out of the backfield.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bengals lost a huge piece of their defense when safety Jessie Bates III left for the Atlanta Falcons. Cincy fills the void with the draft's top safety prospect. Branch is great when blitzing with fantastic anticipation coming off the line of scrimmage. He's fundamentally sound, and he doesn't get caught out of position very often when in coverage. Exactly what teams look for in a safety.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd Pairing Bresee on the interior with Cameron Jordan and Khalen Saunders gives the Saints a strong front for their quest to get back to the top of the NFC South.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th The Eagles always like to have their needs covered a year too soon rather than a year too late. Right tackle Lane Johnson, 32, battled through injury all year long. Wright gives Philly someone it can groom to eventually be its new stalwart at right tackle. It also doesn't hurt that Wright stood his ground against Will Anderson Jr. in Tennessee's victory over Alabama this past season.