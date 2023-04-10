We are in the heart of Mock Draft szn, and it seems like things are changing by the hour. Which prospects will go higher than anticipated, and which will have to wait longer than predicted to hear their name called? There will be plenty of questions to mull over in the next few weeks.
How many quarterbacks go on Day 1 of the draft? Where does running back Bijan Robinson go? Do the Arizona Cardinals hold onto the No. 3 overall pick, and what will the draft order be when it comes to wide receivers and cornerbacks? The Carolina Panthers will pick first later this month; have they decided on a quarterback yet?
Remember: There are only 31 picks in this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.
Let's dive into a new mock draft.
For more draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our new weekly podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. (Check out the latest episode below.)
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
When the Panthers traded up to No. 1 overall, Stroud's odds to be selected first skyrocketed. Reports indicate that Carolina isn't 100 percent sure on who it will take, and I for one believe that. There's no easy choice with Stroud, Young and Richardson, but the Ohio State product is the most polished QB prospect in my mind, and should be able to start Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
The Texans will select either Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud. Nick Caserio finds his new franchise quarterback.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 3
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
Trade! The Raiders paid Jimmy G low-end starter money for 2023, but Josh McDaniels isn't done adding quarterbacks just yet. Vegas trades up and scores someone it hopes will star in Sin City for years to come.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
The Colts aren't happy with being jumped over by the Raiders, but Will Levis is probably better suited to start Day 1 compared to Richardson. Will he be the better quarterback for years to come? Only time will tell.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Wild. The Seahawks land arguably the best player in the entire draft class just by staying put at No. 5. Remember how Seattle knocked the draft out of the park last year? This is another great start.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
Dan Campbell lands a QB kneecap-biter. The Texas Tech product recorded the most pressures in the Big 12 last year with 50 despite missing three games. Wilson had the highest pressure rate in the conference as well (20.7%). Boosting the defense is going to be important for Detroit this offseason.
Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 7
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
The Cardinals have many holes to fill, especially when it comes to the defensive side of the ball. Arizona is in the market for a legitimate CB1, and Gonzalez can be that guy. He's long and can play man-to-man effectively. Jonathan Gannon saw what elite cornerback play can do for a defense and team at large during his time in Philly.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs
It's hard not to fall in love with Witherspoon with how he plays, and Arthur Smith is going to take him here. Maybe he's not the biggest guy, but it's a tough ask to find someone who plays harder than Witherspoon. There's nothing more dangerous than a smart football player who is a hardcore competitor.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
The Bears need to keep Justin Fields on his feet if they want to find success moving forward. Sure, not all of the sacks he took in 2022 were his offensive line's fault, but everyone agrees additions can be made up front. With Skoronski, the question will be, is he a tackle or guard? Matt Eberflus has some options.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs
At 6-foot-5 and north of 270 pounds, Van Ness' college teammates called him "Hercules." He registered a 17.7% pressure rate last season, and should thrive with the rest of the playmakers on the Eagles defense.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
One of the Titans' biggest needs this offseason is the offensive line, and that includes replacing Taylor Lewan at left tackle. You may have your questions about Ryan Tannehill, but keeping him upright will allow him to play his best ball.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
Carter's fall stops here. He is one of the best players in this class, but it remains to be seen how the off-field issues affect his stock. Carter may drop further than this, but he also may not fall out of the top five. This is one of the biggest questions of the draft. If this indeed happens and Carter falls to Houston, the Texans fanbase will surely be pleased.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
The Jets are shooting for the moon with the looming addition of Aaron Rodgers. Giving him all the time he needs to throw the ball is important. This prospective left tackle allowed zero sacks and just eight pressures in 449 pass blocking snaps last season. Jones also ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine this year.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs
Some may think this is early for Murphy, but I don't have to remind anyone that Belichick has made more surprising picks in the past. I believe Murphy is one of those prospects some coaches look at and believe they can turn into a legitimate star.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
Welcome to the Jordan Love era. Here's a prospective No. 1 wideout who could help Green Bay's offense immediately. At No. 15 overall, the Packers could go a number of different directions, but I guess it took Rodgers leaving for Green Bay to go WR in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
I'm hardly the first to mock Porter Jr. to Washington, but I love this potential marriage. A physical, man-coverage player whose best playing days are ahead of him. To keep up with the weapons teams like Dallas and Philly have, Washington needs a stout secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs
The Steelers are going to attempt to take a tackle here in my opinion. Darnell Wright is a legitimate first-round pick, and has been a star since high school. He played both tackle spots and even some right guard during his time in Tennessee, but experts tab him as a right tackle at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 18
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs
Go back to Addison's 2021 season at Pitt. With Kenny Pickett, he caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns! More receiver help for Jared Goff.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Smith is an athlete, and became the heaviest player since 2003 to record a 40"-plus vertical and sub 4.40 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He recorded 15 tackles for loss over the last two seasons for the Bulldogs. Only Jalen Carter had more.
Round 1 - Pick 20
O'Cyrus Torrence IOL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
The Seahawks found two starting tackles in last year's draft. Here's a legitimate starting guard. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Florida Gator was a consensus All-American in 2022, and had the highest PFF grade among offensive guards (88). Giving Geno Smith time to throw the ball and paving running lanes for Kenneth Walker III is important.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs
Another weapon for Justin Herbert. Kincaid is a quick, athletic tight end who should be able to make an immediate impact in Year 1.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
I think Banks' combine will bump him into the first round. He's 6-foot, about 200 pounds, and recorded a 42-inch vert and ran a 4.35 40-yard dash in Indy. CBS Sports' pro comparison for Banks is Antonio Cromartie.
Round 1 - Pick 23
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
A big playmaker in more ways than one. Upgrading the defense is something that's important for Minnesota this offseason, but so is adding another weapon for Kirk Cousins.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 180 lbs
A fun player who tied for the lowest completion percentage allowed (37%) in the SEC last season. Smith fills a need for the Jags in the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 176 lbs
The Giants extended Daniel Jones this offseason, and surrounding him with more weapons is important. CBS Sports' pro comparison for Jalin Hyatt is Will Fuller. Maybe he will be a Will Fuller type that can remain healthy. Hyatt was the best wideout in college football last year, a downfield home-run hitter that should find success under Brian Daboll.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs
Mini Aaron Donald? Maybe that comparison has become a cliche at this point, but you have to love how Kancey plays the position despite his size. Jerry Jones will be intrigued by him. I'm not even sure he will be around at No. 26 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
Oh baby. The Bills get a stud running back and didn't have to trade up to get him. Most mocks have Robinson going higher than this, but the ugly truth is that running backs tend not to be valued as much as other positions -- even if he appears to be an absolute stud. I've maintained that the Bills need to add a star running back this offseason, whether in free agency or the draft. I think Robinson would help the Bills in a big way.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
When asked at the combine about potentially playing for the Bengals, Mayer said it would be, "awesome." He's a complete tight end that fills a need for Cincy.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
Hooker is an interesting prospect. Some believe he's a top three quarterback in this class, but he's older and coming off of an ACL tear. Turn on the 2022 film and you'll be impressed. It's very possible Hooker goes earlier than this, and I don't know if the Saints would trade up for him. Either way, I think Hooker is going to hear his name called on opening night.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Maybe Branch isn't C.J. Gardner-Johnson, but he is a versatile safety. I think this would be a great match if Branch makes it this long in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Will McDonald IV EDGE
Iowa State • Sr • 6'4" / 239 lbs
I think the Chiefs could add another pass rusher, even with the addition of Charles Omenihu. McDonald looks like he could be an explosive force off the edge, which would definitely help Kansas City.