Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th I only expect to change this pairing when there is pertinent news that either another team wants to move up for someone other than Richardson or the Colts are out on the Florida quarterback altogether. Richardson with Shane Steichen makes so much sense.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Texans upgrade the quarterback position in a big way with Young, who has all the improvisational brilliance to succeed in today's NFL.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 3 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Frank Reich pleads for a young, advanced passer from this draft and gets it with Stroud, who fits the pocket-passing mold his coach likes.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Anderson gives me serious Khalil Mack vibes, which makes this perfect for the Bears, particularly after trading back. In the trade, the Bears get this pick, the Colts' selections in Round 2 and Round 4 along with a 2024 first-round pick and third-round pick, plus a 2025 second-round choice.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Wilson is long and bendy, with burst and pass-rush moves. The Seahawks prioritize the edge-rusher spot and go Wilson over Jalen Carter.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd Here's how I'd link Levis to the Lions: Detroit's GM Brad Holmes was with the Rams organization forever -- dating back to the St. Louis days -- before taking the job in the Motor City. Guess who he spent three years with in Los Angeles? Liam Coen. Who's Liam Coen? Levis' former offensive coordinator at Kentucky. [Michael Scott voice]: Boom. Roasted.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Carter lands with the Raiders in a veteran-laden locker room with guys like Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby to provide any guidance he may need early in his career.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 8 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The Ravens move Jackson and start building around Tannehill, their bridge guy, in 2023. Johnston is a big, long, physical, YAC specialist with serious vertical ability. In the Lamar Jackson trade, the Ravens get this selection, 2024 first-round and second-round picks from Atlanta along with 2025 second-round and fourth-round picks.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon knows the importance of having quality outside corners in today's NFL, so he is happy to land Gonzalez here. In the trade back the Cardinals get this selection, the No. 34 overall pick and a 2024 first-round pick from Carolina.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Van Ness is a long, very athletic rusher who'll formulate an awesome duo with Josh Sweat in Philadelphia for years.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Jones is super strong and athletic with his best football in front of him. After his combine workout, he probably solidified himself as OT1 in this class.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd This is right in the range Smith-Njigba's teammates Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave went in the 2022 draft. Feels about right for Smith-Njigba after his awesome agility-drill times at the combine.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st In this scenario, the Jets land Aaron Rodgers on the open market and grab a pass-pro wizard in Skoronski to protect one of the edges of the Gang Green offensive line. To get Rodgers, the Jets surrender second and third-round picks in the next two drafts and pass-rusher Micheal Clemons.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Johnson has multiple years of quality film at a marquee program on his resume, and the Patriots need to upgrade the edges of their offensive line for Mac Jones.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 1st Branch is an amazingly sound tackler who can cover the slot, play in the box, or make plays downfield in coverage. He's what the Packers prioritize early in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th The Commanders stay local with Banks, a tall, hyper-explosive cornerback, to help round out the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'0" / 280 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 4th Kancey is the Javon Hargrave replacement the Steelers have missed for the past few seasons.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Maybe a touch smaller and not quite as athletic as the other marquee corners in this class, Witherspoon sinks a bit, and the Lions are happy to grab someone with as clean of film as the Illinois star.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 335 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th With this selection, the Buccaneers can flip Tristan Wirfs to left tackle and stay very good at the right tackle spot with the strong and advanced Wright.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd Kincaid has first-round film in 2022 -- caught everything, even in traffic, and rocks after the catch. Another weapon for Geno Smith.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Zay Flowers WR Boston College • Sr • 5'10" / 172 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Flowers didn't run in the 4.30s at the combine, but he still feels like a first-round pick. The Chargers add more weaponry for Justin Herbert.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Smith is the press-man cornerback the Ravens will gravitate to during the pre-draft process. They have to get younger at that position with a supreme talent.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Porter has offensive tackle arm length and plus man coverage ability. The Vikings again go to the secondary well early in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd This pick is to better protect Trevor Lawrence and to fill in the spot likely vacated by impending free agent Jawaan Taylor.

Round 1 - Pick 25 O'Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st Torrence is an NFL-ready guard the Giants can plug in immediately. He'll improve the run and pass game for the G-Men.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 1st The Cowboys could be extremely multiple with Sanders on the defense next to Micah Parsons. Sanders is a long, athletic off-ball/edge hybrid.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Rashee Rice WR SMU • Sr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 85th POSITION RNK 10th The Bills opt with Rice over Jordan Addison because of size and explosiveness. Rice can win on the perimeter and after the catch. Plus he stars in combat-catch situations.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st This selection comes after the Bengals move Joe Mixon this offseason. Wouldn't be totally crazy. More firepower in Joe Burrow's offense.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 29 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Shades of the 2021 NFL Draft, when Travis Etienne and Najee Harris went back-to-back late in the first round. Gibbs has Kamara-like explosiveness and receiving capabilities.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Adetomiwa Adebawore DL Northwestern • Sr • 6'2" / 280 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 89th POSITION RNK 15th The Eagles love building the trenches early in the draft and high-caliber athletes. Adebawore and Milton Williams on the same defensive line would represent loads of athleticism.