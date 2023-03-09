The first veteran quarterback domino of the offseason has fallen, with Derek Carr signing with the Saints on Monday. One down, three to go -- Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, and Jimmy Garoppolo.
For this mock, the three dominos are as follows, and I threw in a fourth wild-card:
- Aaron Rodgers traded to the New York Jets
- Lamar Jackson traded to the Atlanta Falcons
- Jimmy Garoppolo signs with the Las Vegas Raiders
- Ryan Tannehill signs with Baltimore Ravens
Having laid out those destinations, I do need to add some caveats. On Wednesday, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported the Falcons will not be pursuing Lamar Jackson. I'm not intending to question Russini's reporting, but this from CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones is vital to remember:
When it comes to who’s in and who’s out on Lamar, know this: a team’s stance today may not be its stance in April, or post draft, or training camp. If Jackson lets the tag sit unsigned, plenty can happen over the coming months.— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 7, 2023
One more note: There will only be 31 first-round picks this year because the Dolphins were stripped of their selection due to tampering.
Let's get to the picks!
Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
I only expect to change this pairing when there is pertinent news that either another team wants to move up for someone other than Richardson or the Colts are out on the Florida quarterback altogether. Richardson with Shane Steichen makes so much sense.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
The Texans upgrade the quarterback position in a big way with Young, who has all the improvisational brilliance to succeed in today's NFL.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 3
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
Frank Reich pleads for a young, advanced passer from this draft and gets it with Stroud, who fits the pocket-passing mold his coach likes.
Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 4
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Anderson gives me serious Khalil Mack vibes, which makes this perfect for the Bears, particularly after trading back. In the trade, the Bears get this pick, the Colts' selections in Round 2 and Round 4 along with a 2024 first-round pick and third-round pick, plus a 2025 second-round choice.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
Wilson is long and bendy, with burst and pass-rush moves. The Seahawks prioritize the edge-rusher spot and go Wilson over Jalen Carter.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Here's how I'd link Levis to the Lions: Detroit's GM Brad Holmes was with the Rams organization forever -- dating back to the St. Louis days -- before taking the job in the Motor City. Guess who he spent three years with in Los Angeles? Liam Coen. Who's Liam Coen? Levis' former offensive coordinator at Kentucky. [Michael Scott voice]: Boom. Roasted.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Carter lands with the Raiders in a veteran-laden locker room with guys like Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby to provide any guidance he may need early in his career.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 8
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
The Ravens move Jackson and start building around Tannehill, their bridge guy, in 2023. Johnston is a big, long, physical, YAC specialist with serious vertical ability. In the Lamar Jackson trade, the Ravens get this selection, 2024 first-round and second-round picks from Atlanta along with 2025 second-round and fourth-round picks.
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon knows the importance of having quality outside corners in today's NFL, so he is happy to land Gonzalez here. In the trade back the Cardinals get this selection, the No. 34 overall pick and a 2024 first-round pick from Carolina.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Van Ness is a long, very athletic rusher who'll formulate an awesome duo with Josh Sweat in Philadelphia for years.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Jones is super strong and athletic with his best football in front of him. After his combine workout, he probably solidified himself as OT1 in this class.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
This is right in the range Smith-Njigba's teammates Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave went in the 2022 draft. Feels about right for Smith-Njigba after his awesome agility-drill times at the combine.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
In this scenario, the Jets land Aaron Rodgers on the open market and grab a pass-pro wizard in Skoronski to protect one of the edges of the Gang Green offensive line. To get Rodgers, the Jets surrender second and third-round picks in the next two drafts and pass-rusher Micheal Clemons.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Johnson has multiple years of quality film at a marquee program on his resume, and the Patriots need to upgrade the edges of their offensive line for Mac Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Branch is an amazingly sound tackler who can cover the slot, play in the box, or make plays downfield in coverage. He's what the Packers prioritize early in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
The Commanders stay local with Banks, a tall, hyper-explosive cornerback, to help round out the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'0" / 280 lbs
Kancey is the Javon Hargrave replacement the Steelers have missed for the past few seasons.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Maybe a touch smaller and not quite as athletic as the other marquee corners in this class, Witherspoon sinks a bit, and the Lions are happy to grab someone with as clean of film as the Illinois star.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 335 lbs
With this selection, the Buccaneers can flip Tristan Wirfs to left tackle and stay very good at the right tackle spot with the strong and advanced Wright.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Kincaid has first-round film in 2022 -- caught everything, even in traffic, and rocks after the catch. Another weapon for Geno Smith.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'10" / 172 lbs
Flowers didn't run in the 4.30s at the combine, but he still feels like a first-round pick. The Chargers add more weaponry for Justin Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Porter has offensive tackle arm length and plus man coverage ability. The Vikings again go to the secondary well early in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
This pick is to better protect Trevor Lawrence and to fill in the spot likely vacated by impending free agent Jawaan Taylor.
Round 1 - Pick 25
O'Cyrus Torrence IOL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
Torrence is an NFL-ready guard the Giants can plug in immediately. He'll improve the run and pass game for the G-Men.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Drew Sanders LB
Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs
The Cowboys could be extremely multiple with Sanders on the defense next to Micah Parsons. Sanders is a long, athletic off-ball/edge hybrid.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Rashee Rice WR
SMU • Sr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
The Bills opt with Rice over Jordan Addison because of size and explosiveness. Rice can win on the perimeter and after the catch. Plus he stars in combat-catch situations.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
This selection comes after the Bengals move Joe Mixon this offseason. Wouldn't be totally crazy. More firepower in Joe Burrow's offense.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jahmyr Gibbs RB
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
Shades of the 2021 NFL Draft, when Travis Etienne and Najee Harris went back-to-back late in the first round. Gibbs has Kamara-like explosiveness and receiving capabilities.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Northwestern • Sr • 6'2" / 280 lbs
The Eagles love building the trenches early in the draft and high-caliber athletes. Adebawore and Milton Williams on the same defensive line would represent loads of athleticism.
Round 1 - Pick 31
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
The Chiefs jump at the opportunity to add Addison to their offense, even after a disappointing combine.