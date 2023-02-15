Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd I think Richardson is going to emphatically remove the lid from Lucas Oil Stadium at the NFL combine. That will lead to the Colts taking a chance on him, given the hiring of former Eagles Shane Steichen as head coach. Richardson has similarities to Jalen Hurts and All-Pro upside.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Texans upgrade the quarterback position in a big way with Young, who has all the improvisational brilliance to succeed in today's NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Carter is the ideal replacement for the retiring J.J. Watt. He's a long, hyper-athletic interior rusher who's disruptive on three downs.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Anderson gives me serious Khalil Mack vibes, which makes this perfect for the Bears, particularly after trading back. In the trade, the Bears get this pick, the Colts' selections in Round 2 and Round 4 along with a 2024 first-round pick and third-round pick, plus a 2025 second-round choice.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 5 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Frank Reich gets a big, pocket passing quarterback with high-caliber athleticism and a rocket arm.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Witherspoon looks like a supreme athlete, and his 2022 film was squeaky clean. He could ascend to the first cornerback off the board in this class.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 7 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The Packers add to their already strong pass rush with another long, big-time athlete at the EDGE spot in Wilson.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 8 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd The Falcons move Jackson in a blockbuster with the Falcons and are still able to land Stroud inside the top 10. More brilliant GM'ing from Eric DeCosta. In the deal, the Ravens get this selection, 2024 first-round and second-round picks from Atlanta along with 2025 second-round and fourth-round picks.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'0" / 280 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 7th The Seahawks were fine giving Poona Ford an opportunity inside as an undersized defensive tackle, so they could gravitate toward the smaller but enormously explosive and productive Kancey. Seattle lands both of Carolina's second-round picks (No. 62 and No. 94) in this deal.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 64th POSITION RNK 8th Van Ness is a long, highly productive rusher who'll formulate and awesome duo with Josh Sweat in Philadelphia for years.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 7th Johnson is a large, athletic, well-balanced blocker equally as impressive paving lanes for the run game as he is protecting the quarterback.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Addison can either learn lots from the similarly sized Brandin Cooks in Year 1, or act as his instant replacement. With Young and Addison, this is a quality first-round haul for Houston.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 213th POSITION RNK 19th In this scenario, the Jets land Derek Carr on the open market and grab a pass-pro wizard in Skoronski to protect one of the edges of the Gang Green offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd Yes, Bill Belichick dipping back into Round 1 wide receiver waters with the imposing, long-striding Johnston, who'll instantly be a threatening deep threat in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 250 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 62nd POSITION RNK 4th The Packers add to the pass-catching contingent with the big, super-fast Musgrave to threaten the seam.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Smith is an ultra-aggressive, ball-hawking outside cornerback who'll be a welcomed addition to the Commanders secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Another Joey Porter in Pittsburgh. This one is a lanky, twitched-up perimeter corner who plays the ball well in the air.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The Lions get an instant T.J. Hockenson replacement in Mayer, who joins a fun offense in Detroit.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 103rd POSITION RNK 13th Duncan is one of the more-gifted athletes at the offensive tackle spot in this class. The Buccaneers need to upgrade one of their tackle positions.

Round 1 - Pick 20 John Michael Schmitz OL Minnesota • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd The Seahawks are in need of better interior offensive line play, and Schmitz is a squeaky clean center prospect with loads of experience. He's ready to go from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 7th New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will allow Justin Herbert to push the ball downfield more frequently than the QB did with Joe Lombardi. So it's time to get Herbert a serious vertical weapon. That's precisely what Hyatt is.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The Ravens add youth to their secondary with Gonzalez, whose film was super clean in 2022.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd The Vikings dip into the receiver well to complement Justin Jefferson. Awesome value here for the Vikings, given Smith-Njigba's injury in 2022 pushes him down the board.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Branch is everywhere in the secondary, a classic playmaker who can man any position on the back end. He's what the Jaguars need on defense.

Round 1 - Pick 25 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Torrence is an NFL-ready guard the Giants can plug in immediately. He'll improve the run and pass game for the G-Men.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st The Cowboys could be extremely multiple with Sanders on the defense next to Micah Parsons. Sanders is a long, athletic off-ball/edge hybrid.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 6th The Bills' current regime has a long history of picking magnificent athletes in the draft, especially on the first two days. Jones isn't a finished product but has monstrous upside because of how springy he is at his size. He could even start at guard if need be.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 8th The Bengals add more youth to the secondary with Forbes, a big-time playmaker from the SEC.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 29 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 64th POSITION RNK 8th Bresee is an enigma because he was a former No. 1 overall recruit in the nation but didn't always play to that standard and was dinged up relatively often in college.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Robinson running behind the league's best offensive line? Sounds like a blast for Philadelphia. Not so much for Eagles opponents.