From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd It's possible the Panthers could go with Bryce Young, but I've had Stroud here ever since they traded to No. 1, and I haven't heard anything that causes me to change my mind.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The only thing wrong with Bryce Young is his size. If he were 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, he'd be considered the best player in this draft and probably one of the top QB prospects of the last decade. He's good at everything except being large.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 3 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th The consensus you hear about QBs in this class is that Richardson's stock is rising while Will Levis' is falling. A lot of people smarter than I am don't think Richardson lasts past the fifth pick. Here, I have him landing in one of the more ideal landing spots, as the presence of Geno Smith means he won't be asked to carry the load immediately.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st With the top defensive player in the draft falling, the Falcons move up to address a need knowing he won't be available at No. 8. Meanwhile, the Colts don't mind moving down now that the top three QBs are off the board.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st For all the concerns about Carter -- the fatal car accident, effort questions, subpar workout -- there aren't many around the league who expect he'll fall far in the first round. The talent is too profound.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Witherspoon has been the top corner on a lot of boards this offseason, and after reportedly running in the 4.4 range at his pro day this week, he has likely solidified his stock. He displays excellent anticipation, technique, and ideal demeanor.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Skoronski is the Bryce Young of offensive tackles in this class. He can't do anything about his only weakness: lack of ideal arm length. If he had longer arms, he'd not only be the No. 1 OT in the class but could be the first non-QB taken.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 8 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd Based on how this mock went, the Colts would probably prefer to trade down further than No. 8 to snap up Levis, but I don't know who is trading up to this spot right now. Still, they add draft capital by moving down and still get a QB to develop. Not ideal, but a good start.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 9 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bears have been vocal lately about how they'd be open to trading down again, and that's precisely what they do as the Patriots move up to grab the tackles they want before teams like the Titans and Jets get the chance to. Johnson is my top OT in this class, but he wouldn't be if Peter Skoronski had normal arms. Life isn't always fair.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Wilson isn't a finished product yet, but he has the potential to be a special player. The Eagles would love to snap him up here and add him to their rotation up front.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd There are times when watching Jones' tape when it looks like the defender gets hit by a truck when Jones first makes contact with them. He's not a finished product yet and will benefit from reps, but the ceiling here is sky-high.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd There is plenty of debate about who the best WR in this class is, but I don't have any questions. Smith-Njigba is on a tier all to himself in this class, and everybody else is fighting for second.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Big, strong, and with a ton of experience at both tackle spots throughout his career. Wright has no exceptional trait, but there isn't a glaring weakness, and he held up very well against Will Anderson.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 14 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd My sense with the Bears following free agency is they're happy enough with what they have on the offensive line and will look to address their defensive line in the first round. Enter Van Ness, who needs to round out his repertoire but reminds me a bit of Robert Quinn (whom the Bears traded to the Eagles during the season).

Round 1 - Pick 15 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Not the Packers' biggest need, but given how this mock has gone, I have Green Bay going Best Player Available. You can never have enough corners in this day and age, and many expect Gonzalez to go top 10, so Green Bay getting him here is good value.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th Deonte Banks has developed a cult following since his performance at the combine. He ran a 4.35 40 with a 42-inch vertical and 136-inch broad jump. He's a tremendous athlete and uses it to recover from potential mistakes.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Ignoring the narrative of the Steelers drafting Joey Porter's son, this pick is a good fit for Pittsburgh's wants and needs. Porter can be a bit too physical sometimes, but he's long, strong and fearless.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd The Lions land a cornerback with their first pick and follow it up by pairing another edge rusher to line up across from Aidan Hutchinson. Murphy reminds me a bit of last year's No. 1 pick Travon Walker.

Round 1 - Pick 19 O'Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 1st Interior offensive linemen may not provide the same kind of draft value in today's game as tackles do, but Torrence is the best guard in this draft (assuming Skoronski doesn't kick inside one day). He'd help Tampa's line tremendously.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 180 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th I am the biggest Cam Smith fan on the planet and will continue putting him in my mocks! He's not the most athletic corner in this class, but he's still an impressive athlete and displays remarkable intelligence. He will be a Pro Bowler one day, and when he is, I will be so obnoxious about it.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st I like Johnston, and I understand why some love Johnston and consider him the top WR in the class. My concern is that he doesn't play as big as he is, but he can still prove to be a very useful weapon at the next level, even if I don't believe he'll be a No. 1.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th Ringo is one of the more polarizing prospects in this draft. Athletically, he's a freak. Guys his size shouldn't run a 4.36 40, but Ringo does. However, he's not the most polished player and gets himself in trouble reacting instead of anticipating. He's a player I expect will improve as he gains more experience.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st A smart player with a ton of experience playing for a man who essentially invented the way defenses play in coverage in the modern game. The questions about Branch will be how to utilize him best. Is he a safety? Is he a nickel corner? Is he both? Somebody will figure it out and be thrilled with the result.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Sam LaPorta TE Iowa • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 4th Do not judge Sam LaPorta for his numbers in college. George Kittle was another Iowa tight end who didn't do much with the Hawkeyes, but that was more about the offense than the player. I'm not comparing LaPorta to Kittle because Kittle is a much better in-line blocker, but LaPorta is an excellent playmaker as a receiver who can stretch defenses vertically.

Round 1 - Pick 25 John Michael Schmitz IOL Minnesota • Sr • 6'4" / 301 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 3rd The Giants are a wild card here. Maybe they'd be more likely to take a receiver or corner, but I'm not sure it's worth reaching for one with the top options off the board. Instead, I have them addressing an obvious need at center, but I'm not overly confident this is the direction the Giants go.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st As long as Jerry Jones is in charge, the Cowboys will covet star power, and Bijan Robinson provides some. The Texas back could be the long-term replacement for both Ezekiel Elliott (released) and Tony Pollard (franchise tag). Running backs are running backs, but Bijan is probably one of the three best players in this draft on pure Football Player Rating.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jack Campbell LB Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 249 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 3rd I can hear Iowa fans gritting their teeth reading this as three Hawkeyes from an 8-5 team go in the first round. Campbell is a freaky athlete with excellent read and react skills. His arm length could cause some to worry about his coverage skills, but I believe he'll prove capable of staying on the field for all three downs.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Dawand Jones OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 374 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 64th POSITION RNK 9th An absolute mountain of a man. Jones measured at 6-8, 374 pounds with an 88-inch wingspan at the combine. As you'd expect for a man that size, he doesn't have the quickest feet, and that's an issue but, again, he's a mountain. Mountains don't move at all but still take a long time to get around.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th Kancey is explosive off the ball and shows an ability to work his way into the backfield better than any other interior lineman in this class not named Jalen Carter. However, he's small, so there are questions about how impactful he'll be in the backfield when he gets there.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Mazi Smith DL Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 323 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 6th The Eagles use both first-round picks to address the defensive line. Smith is a physical freak, blending size, power and speed. However, considering that ability, you'd expect to see more consistent production from him than what you saw in college.