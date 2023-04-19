With just more than a week before the 2023 NFL draft, I wanted to take my first crack at a mock draft.
The first pick is already decided. And even though the trend right now is to say that Bryce Young may be the only quarterback in the first five picks, I just don't see it playing out that way just yet.
I also tried my best to have some realistic mock trades in here. Teams will be hesitant to go up or down too much this year with so few first-round grades on players. I'd expect the moves to be smaller than what we've been used to in past years.
Note: There are only 31 picks in this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.
For more draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our new weekly podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. (Check out the latest episode below.)
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
This has been a no-brainer for Carolina. The Panthers won't confirm their interest publicly in order to keep any potential draft-day drama alive, but get your YOUNG No. 9 jerseys ready in Charlotte.
Round 1 - Pick 2
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
The Texans need a quarterback. They don't have one, and short of a veteran trade in the next month, this is the only place they're going to get one. I understand the smoke around them, but logic dictates they have to take Stroud here.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Everyone knows the Cardinals are open for business, but is someone really going to trade up for one of the remaining quarterbacks? Recall last year when no one traded into the top 10 on draft day. It's hard to do. Arizona takes the safest pick at a position of need.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
There are plenty of teams that wouldn't touch Levis in the top 10 of any draft. Indy general manager Chris Ballard is a traits guy, and Levis certainly has them.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
General manager John Schneider hangs tight and gets his QB of the future. Geno Smith is fantastic, but he's essentially on a one-year deal, which is perfect for Richardson to wait and learn.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
Without the off-field red flags, Carter may have been a player a team traded into the top 5 to get. Instead, he trickles down to Detroit, where it has been time to add to the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
The Raiders haven't had a scoring defense in the top-half of the league since 2002. Las Vegas goes after a talented, athletic cornerback who excels in zone coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs
If you crossed cornerback off the Falcons' list of needs earlier this month when they traded for Jeff Okudah, reconsider. I don't get the impression they've filled that need, and they get one of the top-two corners in this year's draft.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
The Bears have been able to scout him in their backyard for some time. Maybe he's a tackle or maybe he's a guard in the NFL. The beautiful thing is the Bears will plug him in at both and figure it out and get a damn good player.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 10
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
Wilson slips a little bit here due to medical questions. The Texans make the first trade of the night by going up two spots with an amenable Philly to get the pass-rusher. General manager Nick Caserio knows he has picks 33, 65 and 73 to use to get a playmaker at wide receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
Lot of folks thinking Tennessee goes QB here. Maybe the Titans do. But the team needs help now, and there's no QB available that's going to offer you more than what Tannehill can give. Protect him and try to win a division you very recently owned.
Mock Trade from Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 12
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
Once Skoronski went off the board, the Eagles decided to move down. After paying Jalen Hurts a record-breaking contract, the Eagles figure to help him even more with the blue-chip running back.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
We're in the midst of a run on tackles. With cautious optimism that Mekhi Becton can get back and stay on the field, the Jets have to make sure they can protect Aaron Rodgers.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs
Tampa simply couldn't wait any longer. The Buccaneers desperately need a tackle. This could very well cause Wirfs to flip to the left side, and the Bucs are OK with that.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
All those years with Rodgers and the Packers never took a first-round receiver. And now, in the first year without him, they do it. It's in the stars.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Porter's pedigree is only part of it. He forces incompletions at a silly-high rate, and the Commanders just have to work on him turning those incompletions into interceptions moving forward.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Everyone knows about Mike Tomlin's deep ties to the Terrapin program. Pittsburgh needs a corner, and it gets a player who many believe may be the third-best corner in this year's draft.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
The Lions could use a tight end less than a year after dealing T.J. Hockenson. You know Detroit will always go after someone tough, and the 6-foot-5 Golden Domer is a gritty blocker who can catch.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 19
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
I won't at all be surprised to see Smith go much higher than this, but that's the way this mock fell. The Patriots couldn't pass him up.
Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 20
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
I love this pairing so much that I had to make it happen in this mock. Otherwise, the Chargers were going to take Flowers and check-off their need for speed at wideout. Giants have to get ahead of L.A. in this mock to get their guy.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs
Bummed after getting de-Flowered (if you will), the Chargers still add to the offense by getting Justin Herbert a big tight end. Gerald Everett won't be there forever, after all.
Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens
Round 1 - Pick 22
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs
Feeling a little antsy after Smith gets scooped by the Patriots and trades start happening, the Jags make a deal to go up two spots and nab an edge rusher. After Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo- Mensah made deals inside his division last year, you have to treat him like a wild card.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
I keep wondering what Adofo-Mensah is going to do at quarterback post-Cousins. Maybe he waits on a disgruntled signal-caller to emerge as a trade candidate by the winter. Or he goes after a talented player like Hooker here and banks on 2024.
Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
The Ravens only have five picks in this year's draft and intend to get more, hence the trade back for a little capital. After getting OBJ earlier this month, the Ravens keep throwing resources at the position by getting the 6-foot-3 receiver.
Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 25
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs
It's very possible Kancey goes earlier than this, but he fits in perfectly with Seattle and its need in the middle of the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs
The Cowboys get a fantastic talent in Bresee, who is explosive at the position. It may be a bit early for him, but that's what you get at the bottom of the first.
Round 1 - Pick 27
O'Cyrus Torrence IOL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
He's a Day 1 starter at guard in the NFL, and that's all I have to say about that. Obviously the Bills could go defensive tackle here, but I can't overlook Torrence.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
I know the Bengals went with a safety in the first round last year, but now that they're a destination spot for free agents, they can double down on positions. He has the versatility to play a few positions in the defensive backfield.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Myles Murphy EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs
A twitchy edge rusher is a need in New Orleans this year after losing Marcus Davenport in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Will McDonald IV EDGE
Iowa State • Sr • 6'4" / 239 lbs
I won't at all be surprised to see this pick get traded for a team in the top 10 of the second round. If not, the Eagles can get a stud in McDonald.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 264 lbs
No, this doesn't mean the Chiefs think Travis Kelce is done. It means that Brett Veach and Andy Reid are going to constantly surround Patrick Mahomes with dangerous weapons, and Washington fits that perfectly.