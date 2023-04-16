NFL mock draft season has come full circle once again, and also time for the one and only mock draft I run all year. Four teams have multiple first-round picks and as many as four quarterbacks could go in the top 10 of the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, making the annual selection meeting all the more intriguing.
The Detroit Lions and Houston Texans will certainly be two teams to watch in this draft, given Houston has two picks in the top 12 and Detroit has two picks in the top 18. The Philadelphia Eagles -- fresh off a Super Bowl appearance -- also have a top-10 pick.
Of course, the Carolina Panthers traded up to get the No. 1 pick. Will Carolina select Bryce Young? Does it have another quarterback in mind (C.J. Stroud or Anthony Richardson)?
I'm always curious to see how many of these picks I actually get right (my home run last year was the Saints trading for Chris Olave). In my mock drafts, I don't do mock trades or anything like that. I just make the selection as the pick is presented at the time of publication (hence why picks can be off and why I won't bat anywhere close to 1.000).
Like prior mock drafts, I'm not going by positions of need with every first-round selection, but rather selecting the best player available on my board. That's how these teams are going to draft.
This is the fourth mock draft I've done for CBSSports.com (only do one per year), so feel free to rip it to shreds. I'll be criticizing myself anyway!
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
The Panthers traded up to No. 1 to get the franchise quarterback they desire. The only advice they should have is this -- don't overthink it. Young is the best quarterback in this draft and the one with the MVP-type potential. Put Young under Frank Reich's tutelage and he has the potential to develop into one of the best young quarterbacks in the league.
Round 1 - Pick 2
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
The Texans weren't in position to get Young at No. 1, but find their franchise quarterback in Stroud at No. 2. This certainly isn't a bad consolation prize for the Texans, especially since Stroud will get to work with Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. Stroud is the best pocket passer in this draft, but the Texans need to protect him if he's to succeed at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
The best defensive player in this draft (and potentially best overall player) falls to No. 3 here -- a game changer for a Cardinals team that will prioritize the pass rush under new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. While the Cardinals will likely trade this pick to a quarterback-needy team, they'll take the best defensive player on the board if they stay at No. 3.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
The Colts won't get the top two quarterbacks, but they'll be pleased with Richardson at No. 4. Head coach Shane Steichen has gotten rave reviews from Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts, the two quarterbacks he developed into top five players at the position over the last three seasons. Richardson will get an opportunity to learn under Steichen's tutelage and become one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the league.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
Hard to see Carter falling past No. 5, even with his draft stock in limbo. This will all come down do what the Seahawks think of their evaluation of Carter, but they need a strong interior pass rusher to pair with Dre'Mont Jones. Carter fits defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt's scheme well as a player who is equally good at stopping the run and rushing the passer. The Seahawks are a candidate to trade down to a quarterback-needy team, but it's hard to pass on Carter here.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
The Lions would have been more than ideal for Carter, but they could certainly use an impact edge rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson. Is Wilson a reach at No. 6? He certainly has the arm reach and wingspan to dominate at the next level, especially since he won't be getting the double team with Hutchinson next to him. Adding moves to his repertoire, Wilson could use his raw power to control the game on the edge. This is another trade down candidate to a quarterback-needy team.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
Who knows what direction the Raiders are going here. This is a franchise that has needed cornerback help for the longest time, but is drafting one at No. 7 a reach? Las Vegas also needs help at the tackle position, so it comes down to Johnson and Peter Skoronski. While Skoronski provides more versatility, Johnson is the ideal right tackle on this offensive line to pair with Kolton Miller. Could the Raiders go quarterback here, too? This pick is one of the biggest wild cards of the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
The first cornerback goes off the board at No. 8, for a team that badly needs one in Atlanta. Do the Falcons feel this is an overreach? Not with the current state of the position and the opportunity to snag an excellent cornerback in man coverage. Gonzalez needs some polishing in zone coverage, but he has the traits to be very successful in the league. If Jeff Okudah turns his career around, this could be an excellent pairing.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Skoronski was excellent as Rashawn Slater's successor at Northwestern and has all the traits to be a successful lineman in the NFL. Known for his versatility (can play guard and has the ideal size to dominate there), Skoronski can start Week 1 and immediately improve a Chicago offensive line that needs to protect Justin Fields better. Eventually Skoronski will be a left tackle, but he may be better starting off at guard.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs
Bijan Robinson is available here, but the Eagles drafting a running back in the first round just isn't what they do (hold that thought). The Eagles typically go in the trenches when they're this high in the draft, and appear intrigued enough by Van Ness' ability to play on the edge and interior in their defensive line rotation. An ascending player, Van Ness needs work on his pass rushing moves -- yet would be a strong fit in Sean Desai's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
The Titans are a candidate to trade up here, but Levis falls to them in this mock draft. Tennessee needs a long-term successor for Ryan Tannehill (and Malik Willis isn't that), so the Titans take a shot on Levis to learn for a season under Tannehill. Levis needs to work on his reads and accuracy, but there's no doubt he has the physical tools to be a successful quarterback.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
The Texans got their quarterback in Stroud -- and get him a familiar pass catcher with their second pick in the first round. While Smith-Njigba is best suited for the slot, he's an excellent route runner who has the quickness to get open in a hurry. Based on the recent track record of Ohio State wide receivers, Smith-Njigba has the tools to be the next NFL star who played for the Buckeyes.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs
The Jets were fortunate Witherspoon was able to fall to No. 13, even though he isn't really a need with Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed at cornerback. Not only will Witherspoon develop under these two, but would be an excellent long-term pairing with Gardner. Brian Branch is also an intriguing option at this pick.
Round 1 - Pick 14
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
Teams are high on Johnson's potential as a No. 1 wide receiver, which is exactly what the Patriots need to develop Mac Jones. Johnson and Smith-Njigba are the two top receivers in this draft, but Johnson's big play potential and knowledge of the game is immensely beneficial in Bill O'Brien's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst typically prioritizes the defensive line, and could use another edge rusher anyway. Smith is so explosive off the ball that it can make him a double-digit sack candidate every year. He does need work on his pass rushing strategy off the line, but can thrive in a Hasson Reddick-type role.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
The Commanders could use some cornerback help in this draft, which makes it extremely beneficial Porter is still on the board. Not only is Porter a good fit in Jack Del Rio's defense as a bump-and-run corner, but his long arms allow him to challenge big receivers. The coverage penalties need to decrease.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
The Steelers must protect Kenny Pickett as he heads into Year 2 -- and made a run at Orlando Brown at left tackle this offseason. The raw power Jones possesses is intriguing, as he can develop into a dominant tackle in the NFL with his athleticism. This may be a steal for Pittsburgh at No. 17.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs
This is a luxury pick for the Lions, who could trade down and stockpile more picks for this draft (or in 2024). With Kincaid on the board and Detroit needing a tight end to improve an already good offense, the Lions don't hesitate to get arguably the best catching tight end in the draft. Kincaid's ability in the slot would be dangerous for defenses, which already have to worry about stopping Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs
The Buccaneers need a tackle in this draft, not having anyone to pair with Tristan Wirfs. While Wright is primarily a right tackle, his run-blocking ability makes him an impactful starter in the NFL come Week 1. The Buccaneers could use some toughness on the offensive line, especially since Wright can start at tackle or guard.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs
The Seahawks landed Carter at No. 5, and use that extra first-round pick to bolster the defensive line even more. Murphy has the leverage to be a good edge rusher in the NFL, using his excellent burst off the line to get pressure on the quarterback. The Seahawks can afford to develop Murphy with Carter and Dre'Mont Jones commanding the interior of the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Bijan Robinson is awfully tempting for the Chargers at No. 21, especially with the uncertain Austin Ekeler scenario. The Chargers could use a playmaking safety with Nasir Adderley's surprise retirement, as Branch fills that role along with playing as a hybrid cornerback. He can start in a nickel package right away.
Round 1 - Pick 22
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs
The Ravens get another wide receiver for Lamar Jackson in an attempt to keep the franchise quarterback in Baltimore. A Week 1 starter in the slot, Addison doesn't have the size teams would covet -- yet he has breakaway speed and is an excellent route runner. This is an excellent Marquise Brown replacement who pairs well with Odell Beckham and Rashod Bateman.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 180 lbs
A disappointing 2022 season shouldn't have Smith fall out of the first round. He can play on the outside or in the slot and has outstanding closing speed. This pick could be considered a risk at No. 23, but hard to bet against Smith's talent in a defense that is revamping at cornerback.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 207 lbs
This is where the draft gets tough. The Jaguars could use an offensive tackle, but there are none left worth taking in Round 1. Ringo may be the best player available, and much-needed help at cornerback in the process. Strictly a press-man cornerback, Ringo has the size and speed that will have defensive coordinators salivating over. Also helps he played at Georgia.
Round 1 - Pick 25
O'Cyrus Torrence IOL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
Offensive line is what separates the Giants from the next level of contention. They have the bookend tackles who are still developing, but little help on the interior. Torrence is great in a zone-blocking scheme and can play right guard in Week 1 for the Giants. He has the competitive prowess Brian Daboll wants.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs
Wouldn't be surprised if Bijan Robinson was here if the Cowboys took him. Even though Robinson is enticing, hard to see a Dan Quinn defense passing up an explosive player like Bresee. Not only can Bresee play in an odd or even front, but he can plug holes in the run defense. Dallas could use that facing the Philadelphia and New York run offenses.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
What a blessing for the Bills to have Robinson fall into their lap. Buffalo could address the pass rush, but there's no player at the back of the first round who would provide the impact to the team Robinson would. Robinson would take a significant amount of pressure off Josh Allen in the run game, the true RB1 Buffalo needs.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
The Bengals could use a starting tight end in this offense, especially after the departure of Hayden Hurst. He can line up in the 'Y' as an added pass catcher in an already loaded offense, but needs work on his blocking. Hard to find a better pick at No. 28.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
BJ Ojulari EDGE
LSU • Jr • 6'2" / 248 lbs
Defensive line is the priority for the Saints in this draft and Ojulari is the best player on the board. Best as a stand-up edge rusher, Ojulari is a strong complement for Cameron Jordan after Marcus Davenport departed in free agency. Just like Davenport, Ojulari will get lots of pressure on the quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Jahmyr Gibbs RB
Alabama • Jr • 5'9" / 199 lbs
Going against the whole "Eagles don't draft a running back in the first round" thing, yet it's hard to pass up a player like Gibbs this late in the first round. An explosive athlete who's an excellent pass catcher out of the backfield, Gibbs adds an extra dimension to the Eagles offense that they haven't had the past few years. His workload management fits the Eagles' running back-by-committee approach.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
The Chiefs could use offensive tackle and pass rushing help, yet Flowers is still on the board at No. 31. They add to a wide receiver group as Flowers has an excellent burst in the slot -- fitting what Kansas City's offense does in the post-Tyreek Hill era. Can't have too many pass catchers that thrive in between the hashmarks.