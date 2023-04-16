From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Panthers traded up to No. 1 to get the franchise quarterback they desire. The only advice they should have is this -- don't overthink it. Young is the best quarterback in this draft and the one with the MVP-type potential. Put Young under Frank Reich's tutelage and he has the potential to develop into one of the best young quarterbacks in the league.

Round 1 - Pick 2 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd The Texans weren't in position to get Young at No. 1, but find their franchise quarterback in Stroud at No. 2. This certainly isn't a bad consolation prize for the Texans, especially since Stroud will get to work with Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. Stroud is the best pocket passer in this draft, but the Texans need to protect him if he's to succeed at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The best defensive player in this draft (and potentially best overall player) falls to No. 3 here -- a game changer for a Cardinals team that will prioritize the pass rush under new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. While the Cardinals will likely trade this pick to a quarterback-needy team, they'll take the best defensive player on the board if they stay at No. 3.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th The Colts won't get the top two quarterbacks, but they'll be pleased with Richardson at No. 4. Head coach Shane Steichen has gotten rave reviews from Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts, the two quarterbacks he developed into top five players at the position over the last three seasons. Richardson will get an opportunity to learn under Steichen's tutelage and become one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the league.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Hard to see Carter falling past No. 5, even with his draft stock in limbo. This will all come down do what the Seahawks think of their evaluation of Carter, but they need a strong interior pass rusher to pair with Dre'Mont Jones. Carter fits defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt's scheme well as a player who is equally good at stopping the run and rushing the passer. The Seahawks are a candidate to trade down to a quarterback-needy team, but it's hard to pass on Carter here.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd The Lions would have been more than ideal for Carter, but they could certainly use an impact edge rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson. Is Wilson a reach at No. 6? He certainly has the arm reach and wingspan to dominate at the next level, especially since he won't be getting the double team with Hutchinson next to him. Adding moves to his repertoire, Wilson could use his raw power to control the game on the edge. This is another trade down candidate to a quarterback-needy team.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Who knows what direction the Raiders are going here. This is a franchise that has needed cornerback help for the longest time, but is drafting one at No. 7 a reach? Las Vegas also needs help at the tackle position, so it comes down to Johnson and Peter Skoronski. While Skoronski provides more versatility, Johnson is the ideal right tackle on this offensive line to pair with Kolton Miller. Could the Raiders go quarterback here, too? This pick is one of the biggest wild cards of the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The first cornerback goes off the board at No. 8, for a team that badly needs one in Atlanta. Do the Falcons feel this is an overreach? Not with the current state of the position and the opportunity to snag an excellent cornerback in man coverage. Gonzalez needs some polishing in zone coverage, but he has the traits to be very successful in the league. If Jeff Okudah turns his career around, this could be an excellent pairing.

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Skoronski was excellent as Rashawn Slater's successor at Northwestern and has all the traits to be a successful lineman in the NFL. Known for his versatility (can play guard and has the ideal size to dominate there), Skoronski can start Week 1 and immediately improve a Chicago offensive line that needs to protect Justin Fields better. Eventually Skoronski will be a left tackle, but he may be better starting off at guard.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd Bijan Robinson is available here, but the Eagles drafting a running back in the first round just isn't what they do (hold that thought). The Eagles typically go in the trenches when they're this high in the draft, and appear intrigued enough by Van Ness' ability to play on the edge and interior in their defensive line rotation. An ascending player, Van Ness needs work on his pass rushing moves -- yet would be a strong fit in Sean Desai's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd The Titans are a candidate to trade up here, but Levis falls to them in this mock draft. Tennessee needs a long-term successor for Ryan Tannehill (and Malik Willis isn't that), so the Titans take a shot on Levis to learn for a season under Tannehill. Levis needs to work on his reads and accuracy, but there's no doubt he has the physical tools to be a successful quarterback.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd The Texans got their quarterback in Stroud -- and get him a familiar pass catcher with their second pick in the first round. While Smith-Njigba is best suited for the slot, he's an excellent route runner who has the quickness to get open in a hurry. Based on the recent track record of Ohio State wide receivers, Smith-Njigba has the tools to be the next NFL star who played for the Buckeyes.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets were fortunate Witherspoon was able to fall to No. 13, even though he isn't really a need with Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed at cornerback. Not only will Witherspoon develop under these two, but would be an excellent long-term pairing with Gardner. Brian Branch is also an intriguing option at this pick.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Teams are high on Johnson's potential as a No. 1 wide receiver, which is exactly what the Patriots need to develop Mac Jones. Johnson and Smith-Njigba are the two top receivers in this draft, but Johnson's big play potential and knowledge of the game is immensely beneficial in Bill O'Brien's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst typically prioritizes the defensive line, and could use another edge rusher anyway. Smith is so explosive off the ball that it can make him a double-digit sack candidate every year. He does need work on his pass rushing strategy off the line, but can thrive in a Hasson Reddick-type role.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The Commanders could use some cornerback help in this draft, which makes it extremely beneficial Porter is still on the board. Not only is Porter a good fit in Jack Del Rio's defense as a bump-and-run corner, but his long arms allow him to challenge big receivers. The coverage penalties need to decrease.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd The Steelers must protect Kenny Pickett as he heads into Year 2 -- and made a run at Orlando Brown at left tackle this offseason. The raw power Jones possesses is intriguing, as he can develop into a dominant tackle in the NFL with his athleticism. This may be a steal for Pittsburgh at No. 17.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 1st This is a luxury pick for the Lions, who could trade down and stockpile more picks for this draft (or in 2024). With Kincaid on the board and Detroit needing a tight end to improve an already good offense, the Lions don't hesitate to get arguably the best catching tight end in the draft. Kincaid's ability in the slot would be dangerous for defenses, which already have to worry about stopping Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th The Buccaneers need a tackle in this draft, not having anyone to pair with Tristan Wirfs. While Wright is primarily a right tackle, his run-blocking ability makes him an impactful starter in the NFL come Week 1. The Buccaneers could use some toughness on the offensive line, especially since Wright can start at tackle or guard.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd The Seahawks landed Carter at No. 5, and use that extra first-round pick to bolster the defensive line even more. Murphy has the leverage to be a good edge rusher in the NFL, using his excellent burst off the line to get pressure on the quarterback. The Seahawks can afford to develop Murphy with Carter and Dre'Mont Jones commanding the interior of the defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Bijan Robinson is awfully tempting for the Chargers at No. 21, especially with the uncertain Austin Ekeler scenario. The Chargers could use a playmaking safety with Nasir Adderley's surprise retirement, as Branch fills that role along with playing as a hybrid cornerback. He can start in a nickel package right away.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th The Ravens get another wide receiver for Lamar Jackson in an attempt to keep the franchise quarterback in Baltimore. A Week 1 starter in the slot, Addison doesn't have the size teams would covet -- yet he has breakaway speed and is an excellent route runner. This is an excellent Marquise Brown replacement who pairs well with Odell Beckham and Rashod Bateman.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 180 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th A disappointing 2022 season shouldn't have Smith fall out of the first round. He can play on the outside or in the slot and has outstanding closing speed. This pick could be considered a risk at No. 23, but hard to bet against Smith's talent in a defense that is revamping at cornerback.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th This is where the draft gets tough. The Jaguars could use an offensive tackle, but there are none left worth taking in Round 1. Ringo may be the best player available, and much-needed help at cornerback in the process. Strictly a press-man cornerback, Ringo has the size and speed that will have defensive coordinators salivating over. Also helps he played at Georgia.

Round 1 - Pick 25 O'Cyrus Torrence IOL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 1st Offensive line is what separates the Giants from the next level of contention. They have the bookend tackles who are still developing, but little help on the interior. Torrence is great in a zone-blocking scheme and can play right guard in Week 1 for the Giants. He has the competitive prowess Brian Daboll wants.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd Wouldn't be surprised if Bijan Robinson was here if the Cowboys took him. Even though Robinson is enticing, hard to see a Dan Quinn defense passing up an explosive player like Bresee. Not only can Bresee play in an odd or even front, but he can plug holes in the run defense. Dallas could use that facing the Philadelphia and New York run offenses.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st What a blessing for the Bills to have Robinson fall into their lap. Buffalo could address the pass rush, but there's no player at the back of the first round who would provide the impact to the team Robinson would. Robinson would take a significant amount of pressure off Josh Allen in the run game, the true RB1 Buffalo needs.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bengals could use a starting tight end in this offense, especially after the departure of Hayden Hurst. He can line up in the 'Y' as an added pass catcher in an already loaded offense, but needs work on his blocking. Hard to find a better pick at No. 28.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 BJ Ojulari EDGE LSU • Jr • 6'2" / 248 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Defensive line is the priority for the Saints in this draft and Ojulari is the best player on the board. Best as a stand-up edge rusher, Ojulari is a strong complement for Cameron Jordan after Marcus Davenport departed in free agency. Just like Davenport, Ojulari will get lots of pressure on the quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama • Jr • 5'9" / 199 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd Going against the whole "Eagles don't draft a running back in the first round" thing, yet it's hard to pass up a player like Gibbs this late in the first round. An explosive athlete who's an excellent pass catcher out of the backfield, Gibbs adds an extra dimension to the Eagles offense that they haven't had the past few years. His workload management fits the Eagles' running back-by-committee approach.