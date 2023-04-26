After nine trillion mock drafts since the start of the football season, I've reached the finish line with the 2023 NFL Draft. This is my final mock before Roger Goodell announces the Panthers' pick at No. 1 overall on Thursday night.

This mock isn't loaded with chalk picks because, you know by know, chalk picks are actually pretty rare during the draft, and this draft feels less chalky than I can remember.

Note: There are only 31 picks in the first round of this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.

Let's get to the selections!

For more draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our NFL Draft podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. (Check out the latest episode below.)