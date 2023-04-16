stroudsmithnjigba.jpg
Getty Images

With the 2023 NFL Draft less than two weeks away, we are officially in peak mock draft season. The way you know that it's really peak mock draft season is that the powers that be at CBSSports.com (aka my editors) have asked me to submit my annual mock draft. I'm usually pretty late to the mock draft party because my process of studying players doesn't begin until the NFL season ends, so I need a bit more time to get familiar with everyone. Now that I've done that, I feel a bit more comfortable matching teams with prospects, and analyzing why they may be good fits for their potential landing spots. 

Without further ado, let's take a look at how this year's selection process might play out. 

Remember: There are only 31 picks in this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.

For more draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our new weekly podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. (Check out the latest episode below.)

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
There has obviously been buzz about both C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson potentially landing in this spot, but Young is the best prospect in the class, so we're betting that the Panthers eventually come back around to him. His playmaking ability, combined with his accuracy and decision-making, make him the top player in the class despite his size.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Stroud is an excellent fit for the offense new coordinator Bobby Slowik wants to run due to his pinpoint accuracy and ability to layer the ball over the top of defenders. Despite the potentially awkwardness with his agent and the Texans -- David Mulugheta also represents Deshaun Watson -- Houston can't pass on him here.
  Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Anthony Richardson QB
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Colts sacrifice third- and fifth-round picks to move up one spot and make sure they get their quarterback of choice. We've already seen that Shane Steichen can build an offense around a mobile quarterback, and he gets a chance to do it again here.
  Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Arizona moves down, picks up a couple extra selections, and still gets to choose the top defensive player in the draft. This team has a whole lot of work to do on its roster, and after making this pick looks to secure value for DeAndre Hopkins and Budda Baker in further deals.
  From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
We know the Seahawks are not afraid to risk "character concerns" draft picks. We also know how much they value game-wreckers on the interior of the defensive line. Pairing Carter with Dre'Mont Jones gives them two players with which to attack opposing offenses.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Christian Gonzalez CB
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Lions' offseason signings put them in a position where they don't necessarily have to spring for a corner early, but that doesn't mean they won't do it if a corner is the best fit. Gonzalez's combination of size, speed, and physicality make him a strong fit for what Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn want to do defensively.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Raiders just do not have much in the pass-rush department outside of Maxx Crosby. Chandler Jones is coming off a down season, and barring an enormous bounce back, seems unlikely to be on the team beyond the 2023 season. Wilson can bookend Crosby for years to come.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
At the moment, Atlanta's top edge rushers are Bud Dupree, Lorenzo Carter, and Arnold Ebiketie. That's... less than ideal, even with Calais Campbell, Grady Jarrett, and David Onyemata on the interior. Adding Van Ness to the mix gives them a true perimeter pass-rush threat.
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Paris Johnson Jr. OT
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Bears could use help at pretty much any spot along the offensive line, and here they land a player who is probably the best pure left tackle in the class. Having more confidence in the group up front will hopefully alleviate at least some of Justin Fields' sack issues.
  From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
3rd
There is absolutely nothing Howie Roseman loves more than stocking up on pass rushers. With Brandon Graham getting up there in age and Derek Barnett having a contract that voids at the end of this season, the Eagles can't pass on the opportunity to add another name to the mix.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Titans stop Levis' fall just outside of the top 10, landing a passer who can operate like a souped-up version of what they've had with Ryan Tannehill. Levis' ability to deliver strikes to the intermediate area of the field makes him a strong fit for the way Tennessee wants to run its offense, and his size and strength fits the mold of what the team has looked for under Mike Vrabel.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Houston already landed Stroud, and here reunites him with one of his top targets. More quick and agile than he is fast, JSN projects as a prototype slot receiver who can make a lot of things work over the middle of the field -- again, a good fit for Slowik's offense system.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Darnell Wright OT
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
There's some thought that this pick might be heading to the Packers in an Aaron Rodgers trade, but we're betting it's a second-rounder instead. With the uncertainty surrounding Mekhi Becton's future, New York lands its future right tackle by taking Wright here.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Devon Witherspoon CB
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Witherspoon seems like a prototypical Bill Belichick corner. New England has some decent depth at the position, but we know the Pats think that you can never have enough in the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Michael Mayer TE
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
Green Bay finally springs for a pass-catcher in the first round, but it's a tight end instead of a receiver, and it comes in the first year of the post-Aaron Rodgers era. Mayer's size and ability to work both in-line as a blocker and stretch the field up the seam help the Packers transition to the Jordan Love era.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Joey Porter Jr. CB
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Commies nab Porter one pick before he can land with his father's old team. Ron Rivera's defense could use some help on the perimeter, and Porter's brand of physicality makes him a good fit with his new head coach.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
4th
Pittsburgh grabs a defensive back here anyway, opting for Banks' combination of size and athleticism to help shut down receivers on the outside. He doesn't have ideal length for a corner, but he makes it work anyway.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Quentin Johnston WR
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
4th
Detroit already has its slow guy (Amon-Ra St. Brown) and its speed guy (Jameson Williams), and here lands its big guy in the 6-2 3/4, 208-pound Johnston. Despite his frame, he's not your prototypical possession receiver. Johnston is at his best with the ball in his hands and on the move.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Peter Skoronski OT
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
Skoronski may not have the length you typically want in a tackle, but his size and technique can make him a fit on the right side, while the Bucs move Tristan Wirfs over to the left.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Drew Sanders LB
Arkansas • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
1st
Sanders exploded with 9.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss at Arkansas last season, and here gives Seattle a flexible piece to utilize up front along with Carter, Jones, and the collection of linebackers the Seahawks have assembled this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Jalin Hyatt WR
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 176 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
1st
Speed, speed, speed. That's what the Chargers desperately need. Hyatt isn't a complete player, but his ability to stretch the field in a much different way than Mike Williams (who is more of a contested catch guy) will open things up for an L.A. offense that badly needs to generate more space.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
5th
Baltimore loves few things more than adding depth and flexibility up front on defense, and after allowing Calais Campbell to leave in free agency, could use an infusion of both in the draft. Murphy has good size and the ability to play multiple spots along the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
If you watched the Vikings last season, you know they need a ton of help in the secondary. The Byron Murphy signing alone doesn't yet give new defensive coordinator Brian Flores everything he needs to run his defense, so the Vikes add Smith to the mix here.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
4th
With Travon Walker and Josh Allen, the Jags have their edge rushers. Here, they add a high-level athlete with great size (6-5, 300 pounds) to the defensive interior.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Brian Branch S
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
65th
POSITION RNK
7th
Branch's versatility to play corner or safety, operate out of the slot, and help against both the pass and the run are too much for the Giants to pass up here. He can help things lock into place for Wink Martindale's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
4th
Neither the Cowboys nor Mike McCarthy typically like smaller receivers, but Dallas brought Flowers in for a visit and he is able to play both inside and out despite his stature. There's a similar player on the roster from whom he can learn in Brandin Cooks, and Flowers can be the No. 2 to CeeDee Lamb in the future.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Broderick Jones OT
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
Buffalo still needs help along the offensive line, and in the massive Jones finds a player who can change the tone of things for them up front. Slide him in at right tackle and get to work.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Bijan Robinson RB
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
3rd
Is it a good idea to use a first-round pick on a running back? Probably not. Do I think that will stop some team or another from doing it? I do not. This selection allows Cincinnati to cut ties with the too-expensive Joe Mixon.
  From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Keion White EDGE
Georgia Tech • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
5th
New Orleans lost a bunch of bodies along the defensive line this offseason. White has the kind of athleticism Dennis Allen typically looks for in an edge rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Calijah Kancey DL
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
1st
Oh look, the Eagles take another defensive lineman. With Javon Hargrave leaning in free agency, Philly finds his replacement in the underrated (because he is undersized) Kancey.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Jordan Addison WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
8th
Addison is a polarizing player due to his slight stature, but his ability to create separation quickly fits quite nicely with the way the Chiefs transitioned their offense last season. Adding him and Skyy Moore in the last two drafts would give Kansas City a good foundation on which to build its wide receiver corps of the future.