The closer we get to the NFL Draft, the more it feels like things won't begin until the third pick. While nobody can be entirely sure which player they covet, it seems pretty clear the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans plan to take a QB with the first two picks.
That makes the Arizona Cardinals the most interesting team in the draft right now. Would they stay at three and take the best player on their board, or would they prefer somebody moves up? I have no idea, but in this mock, I have a team trading up to No. 3 to grab a quarterback.
Which team and which quarterback? Keep reading, you know, assuming you haven't scrolled past all of this already.
Remember: there are only 31 selections in this mock draft because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick due to tampering.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
It's possible the Panthers could go with Bryce Young, but I've had Stroud here ever since they traded to No. 1, and I haven't heard anything that causes me to change my mind.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
The only thing wrong with Bryce Young is his size. If he were 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, he'd be considered the best player in this draft and probably one of the top QB prospects of the last decade. He's good at everything except being large.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 3
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
The consensus you hear about QBs in this class is that Richardson's stock is rising while Will Levis' is falling. A lot of people smarter than I am don't think Richardson lasts past the fifth pick. Here, I have him landing in one of the more ideal landing spots, as the presence of Geno Smith means he won't be asked to carry the load immediately.
Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 4
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
With the top defensive player in the draft falling, the Falcons move up to address a need knowing he won't be available at No. 8. Meanwhile, the Colts don't mind moving down now that the top three QBs are off the board.
Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
For all the concerns about Carter -- the fatal car accident, effort questions, subpar workout -- there aren't many around the league who expect he'll fall far in the first round. The talent is too profound.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs
Witherspoon has been the top corner on a lot of boards this offseason, and after reportedly running in the 4.4 range at his pro day this week, he has likely solidified his stock. He displays excellent anticipation, technique, and ideal demeanor.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Skoronski is the Bryce Young of offensive tackles in this class. He can't do anything about his only weakness: lack of ideal arm length. If he had longer arms, he'd not only be the No. 1 OT in the class but could be the first non-QB taken.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 8
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
Based on how this mock went, the Colts would probably prefer to trade down further than No. 8 to snap up Levis, but I don't know who is trading up to this spot right now. Still, they add draft capital by moving down and still get a QB to develop. Not ideal, but a good start.
Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 9
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
The Bears have been vocal lately about how they'd be open to trading down again, and that's precisely what they do as the Patriots move up to grab the tackles they want before teams like the Titans and Jets get the chance to. Johnson is my top OT in this class, but he wouldn't be if Peter Skoronski had normal arms. Life isn't always fair.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 10
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
Wilson isn't a finished product yet, but he has the potential to be a special player. The Eagles would love to snap him up here and add him to their rotation up front.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
There are times when watching Jones' tape when it looks like the defender gets hit by a truck when Jones first makes contact with them. He's not a finished product yet and will benefit from reps, but the ceiling here is sky-high.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 12
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
There is plenty of debate about who the best WR in this class is, but I don't have any questions. Smith-Njigba is on a tier all to himself in this class, and everybody else is fighting for second.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs
Big, strong, and with a ton of experience at both tackle spots throughout his career. Wright has no exceptional trait, but there isn't a glaring weakness, and he held up very well against Will Anderson.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 14
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs
My sense with the Bears following free agency is they're happy enough with what they have on the offensive line and will look to address their defensive line in the first round. Enter Van Ness, who needs to round out his repertoire but reminds me a bit of Robert Quinn (whom the Bears traded to the Eagles during the season).
Round 1 - Pick 15
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Not the Packers' biggest need, but given how this mock has gone, I have Green Bay going Best Player Available. You can never have enough corners in this day and age, and many expect Gonzalez to go top 10, so Green Bay getting him here is good value.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Deonte Banks has developed a cult following since his performance at the combine. He ran a 4.35 40 with a 42-inch vertical and 136-inch broad jump. He's a tremendous athlete and uses it to recover from potential mistakes.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Ignoring the narrative of the Steelers drafting Joey Porter's son, this pick is a good fit for Pittsburgh's wants and needs. Porter can be a bit too physical sometimes, but he's long, strong and fearless.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs
The Lions land a cornerback with their first pick and follow it up by pairing another edge rusher to line up across from Aidan Hutchinson. Murphy reminds me a bit of last year's No. 1 pick Travon Walker.
Round 1 - Pick 19
O'Cyrus Torrence IOL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
Interior offensive linemen may not provide the same kind of draft value in today's game as tackles do, but Torrence is the best guard in this draft (assuming Skoronski doesn't kick inside one day). He'd help Tampa's line tremendously.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 180 lbs
I am the biggest Cam Smith fan on the planet and will continue putting him in my mocks! He's not the most athletic corner in this class, but he's still an impressive athlete and displays remarkable intelligence. He will be a Pro Bowler one day, and when he is, I will be so obnoxious about it.
Round 1 - Pick 21
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
I like Johnston, and I understand why some love Johnston and consider him the top WR in the class. My concern is that he doesn't play as big as he is, but he can still prove to be a very useful weapon at the next level, even if I don't believe he'll be a No. 1.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Ringo is one of the more polarizing prospects in this draft. Athletically, he's a freak. Guys his size shouldn't run a 4.36 40, but Ringo does. However, he's not the most polished player and gets himself in trouble reacting instead of anticipating. He's a player I expect will improve as he gains more experience.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
A smart player with a ton of experience playing for a man who essentially invented the way defenses play in coverage in the modern game. The questions about Branch will be how to utilize him best. Is he a safety? Is he a nickel corner? Is he both? Somebody will figure it out and be thrilled with the result.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Sam LaPorta TE
Iowa • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
Do not judge Sam LaPorta for his numbers in college. George Kittle was another Iowa tight end who didn't do much with the Hawkeyes, but that was more about the offense than the player. I'm not comparing LaPorta to Kittle because Kittle is a much better in-line blocker, but LaPorta is an excellent playmaker as a receiver who can stretch defenses vertically.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Minnesota • Sr • 6'4" / 301 lbs
The Giants are a wild card here. Maybe they'd be more likely to take a receiver or corner, but I'm not sure it's worth reaching for one with the top options off the board. Instead, I have them addressing an obvious need at center, but I'm not overly confident this is the direction the Giants go.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
As long as Jerry Jones is in charge, the Cowboys will covet star power, and Bijan Robinson provides some. The Texas back could be the long-term replacement for both Ezekiel Elliott (released) and Tony Pollard (franchise tag). Running backs are running backs, but Bijan is probably one of the three best players in this draft on pure Football Player Rating.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
I can hear Iowa fans gritting their teeth reading this as three Hawkeyes from an 8-5 team go in the first round. Campbell is a freaky athlete with excellent read and react skills. His arm length could cause some to worry about his coverage skills, but I believe he'll prove capable of staying on the field for all three downs.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Dawand Jones OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 374 lbs
An absolute mountain of a man. Jones measured at 6-8, 374 pounds with an 88-inch wingspan at the combine. As you'd expect for a man that size, he doesn't have the quickest feet, and that's an issue but, again, he's a mountain. Mountains don't move at all but still take a long time to get around.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs
Kancey is explosive off the ball and shows an ability to work his way into the backfield better than any other interior lineman in this class not named Jalen Carter. However, he's small, so there are questions about how impactful he'll be in the backfield when he gets there.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Mazi Smith DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 323 lbs
The Eagles use both first-round picks to address the defensive line. Smith is a physical freak, blending size, power and speed. However, considering that ability, you'd expect to see more consistent production from him than what you saw in college.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Harrison has improved every year at Oklahoma, and while he's probably never going to be an elite run-blocker, the priority for a Kansas City offensive lineman will always be protecting Patrick Mahomes, not opening run lanes. Harrison will do that.