The NFL offseason can seem endless at times, so it's crazy to think that the 2025 NFL Draft will finally begin less than a week from now. The billions, if not trillions, of mock drafts you've read -- thanks for that, by the way -- will be rendered meaningless as the real thing will be underway, and we'll all turn our focus toward how the players chosen will impact their teams in 2025.
This is my final mock before the draft, and the last one is always the most difficult. With earlier versions, you sometimes have a little fun with it or come up with possible surprises that could lead to dominoes falling elsewhere. However, with the final one, there's a part of you that wants to be right.
So this is it. This is my best guess. I made these picks based on what teams need, as well as all the available information. It will almost assuredly be wrong, but what if it isn't?
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
I'm not as confident this will be the pick as I was the Bears would take Caleb Williams at No. 1 last season, but I'm not far off from that level, either. If the Titans go any other direction at this point, the entire NFL world would be shocked.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
It's entirely possible the Browns go with Abdul Carter here, but my sense is Hunter is more likely. No disrespect to Jerry Jeudy, but the Browns simply don't have any exciting playmakers on offense. Hunter would give them one. Meanwhile, the presence of Myles Garrett makes Carter more of a luxury than a need.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
This pick makes little sense to me, but it also seems likely. The Giants have invested too much time and energy into Sanders this offseason for it to be some kind of head fake. That said, it's a GM/coach combo that needs to win now and has already added Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, so drafting a rookie QB goes against that.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Any scenario that ends with either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter falling to four would be a gift to the Patriots, who will hardly be able to contain their excitement when Carter falls into their lap here.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
Outside of Cam Ward to the Titans, I don't know if there's been another pick mocked as often as Graham to the Jaguars this offseason. It just makes sense. Jacksonville needs help on the interior of its defensive line, and Graham is the most disruptive force available at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 6
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
Ashton Jeanty is a popular pick here, but this RB class is extremely deep, and the Raiders could use help at tackle. Kolton Miller is an excellent option on the left side, but Campbell would be a massive upgrade at right tackle. The Raiders can then use their second-round pick on an RB.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Membou draws polarizing reports from scouts, but I see a ton of potential upside here, and in a class that doesn't have any grand slam tackle prospects, I'm going to bet on potential more than floor, especially in the top 10.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
The Panthers have hinted they'd be willing to trade down, and perhaps somebody moves up to grab Ashton Jeanty at this point. How willing teams will be to move up to draft a running back in this class is a big question, though, so Carolina stands pat and takes one the most interesting pass rush prospect in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
The buzz lately has New Orleans interested in taking a quarterback, but with Ward and Sanders gone, there isn't a quarterback who makes sense this high. Instead the Saints address the need in their pass rush with Mykel Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
The Bears would probably prefer addressing their defensive line at this point, but with the lack of obvious options, they'd happily take the consolation prize of Jeanty. They've put a lot of work into their offensive line, but Jeanty could be the game-changing chess piece who truly unlocks the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The Niners could address the defensive line here too, but Banks makes a lot of sense. He could begin his career at right tackle before eventually sliding over to the left side when Trent Williams hangs up his cleats.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
McMillan is another player who draws polarizing opinions, but a lot of people are overthinking it. He may not be Ja'Marr Chase or Justin Jefferson, but he can be Tee Higgins. A lot of teams could use a Tee Higgins. The Cowboys could use a Tee Higgins.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
Miami has 10 picks in this draft and should probably use at least three of them on the defensive line. Have you seen their depth chart? The word thin does not adequately describe the situation. Nolen is my No. 2 DT in this class behind Graham and would be a steal here.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
Warren is a fascinating prospect who showed in his time at Penn State that he's capable of doing a little bit of everything on offense. He did not kick field goals at Penn State, but I bet he can do that too. Catching passes will be enough for the Colts, though.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Not the most pressing need in Atlanta, but a best player available situation, and also a great fit. Atlanta plays a lot of zone coverage, and that's where Johnson is at his best.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
I've had Arizona going defensive line in most of my mocks, but with Barron sliding, this isn't the most glaring need on the Cardinals defense, but it is a need.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
With or without Trey Hendrickson, the Bengals need additional help in the pass rush, and they get it with Green. There are parts of his game that need to be ironed out, but getting after the QB isn't one of them.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs
If the Seahawks don't fix the interior of their offensive line after bringing in Sam Darnold they're destroying any chance of competing in 2025. Booker is the best guard in the class, and could prove to be a leader of this team on offense quickly.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Jihaad Campbell can play in a 4-3 but I believe he's better suited in a 3-4, and Todd Bowles could be the perfect coach to tap into his potential as a game-wrecker.
Round 1 - Pick 20
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Thought about getting nuts and having the Broncos trade up for Jeanty, but why do that if Omarion Hampton is likely to be available at 20? As much as I love Jeanty -- and I do, a lot -- it's not out of question that Hampton could have the better career.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
As of this writing, the Steelers are still being held hostage by Aaron Rodgers. With no obvious QB choice here, and the top RBs off the board, the Steelers address the defensive line with a player who fits the mold of what this organization typically seeks on its DL.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
Considered going with Matthew Golden here, but Loveland is a better fit for what Jim Harbaugh teams typically do on offense. Whatever the selection, the Chargers need to add more reliable targets for Justin Herbert. Ladd McConkey can't get open on every snap, just most of them.
Round 1 - Pick 24
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
The Vikings only have four picks in the draft and are an obvious trade down candidate, but I don't see anybody dying to move up in this spot. So the Vikings hold onto their pick and take Emmanwori, who still needs some polish, but has the size and athleticism to be used in a lot of different ways.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Based on everything the Texans have done lately, it'd be a real surprise to see them go any other direction but offensive line here. I love Donovan Jackson, as he showed the ability to play left tackle this season too. I believe guard is his best future, but the Texans can afford to try him in multiple spots if they'd like.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
If not for the knee injury, Simmons is probably off the board by now. His availability early in the season is a question mark, but it's hard to imagine he gets out of the first round without somebody taking him.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
I'd bet on the Ravens addressing the interior of their offensive line or defensive line with this pick. If forced to pick on what's available here, I can see somebody like Grey Zabel being the pick, but Kenneth Grant's athleticism and explosiveness prove too much to pass up.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
The Lions are in the market for a guard, and while Conerly's a tackle, I can see a scenario in which the Lions take Conerly, play him at guard, and then move him to tackle later. Or maybe he just sticks at guard.
Mock Trade from Washington Commanders
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jaxson Dart QB
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Going after a QB at nine didn't make sense for the Saints, but trading back into the end of the first round to get one would. The Saints get Dart whom they could groom for a year behind Derek Carr (or start if Carr isn't healthy) while the Commanders add picks (they only have five).
Round 1 - Pick 30
Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
Joey Bosa will help in 2025, but he isn't a long-term answer for the Bills. Plus, he hasn't played 15 games or more in a season since 2021, so having depth in the pass rush is pivotal in Buffalo if the Bills want to finally get over the hump.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Shemar Stewart EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
It's the traits. The production isn't there, but finding guys who can get after the quarterback is one of the most important things any football team can do, and guys with traits like Shemar Stewart's rarely get out of the first round. He might go in the top 10. Or he could slide to the bottom of the round, as he does here.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
I don't think the Eagles are unhappy with what they currently have at safety, but this is an organization that's proven it isn't afraid to add more talent to any position group on the roster. Starks is a best player available pick at this spot who could be used in a number of different roles in the Eagles defense.
