brian-daboll.jpg
Getty Images

The NFL offseason can seem endless at times, so it's crazy to think that the 2025 NFL Draft will finally begin less than a week from now. The billions, if not trillions, of mock drafts you've read -- thanks for that, by the way -- will be rendered meaningless as the real thing will be underway, and we'll all turn our focus toward how the players chosen will impact their teams in 2025.

This is my final mock before the draft, and the last one is always the most difficult. With earlier versions, you sometimes have a little fun with it or come up with possible surprises that could lead to dominoes falling elsewhere. However, with the final one, there's a part of you that wants to be right.

So this is it. This is my best guess. I made these picks based on what teams need, as well as all the available information. It will almost assuredly be wrong, but what if it isn't?

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
4313
RUYDS
204
INTS
7
TDS
43
I'm not as confident this will be the pick as I was the Bears would take Caleb Williams at No. 1 last season, but I'm not far off from that level, either. If the Titans go any other direction at this point, the entire NFL world would be shocked.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
96
REYDS
1,258
YDS/REC
13.1
TDS
15
It's entirely possible the Browns go with Abdul Carter here, but my sense is Hunter is more likely. No disrespect to Jerry Jeudy, but the Browns simply don't have any exciting playmakers on offense. Hunter would give them one. Meanwhile, the presence of Myles Garrett makes Carter more of a luxury than a need.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Shedeur Sanders QB
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
4134
RUYDS
-50
INTS
10
TDS
41
This pick makes little sense to me, but it also seems likely. The Giants have invested too much time and energy into Sanders this offseason for it to be some kind of head fake. That said, it's a GM/coach combo that needs to win now and has already added Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, so drafting a rookie QB goes against that.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Any scenario that ends with either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter falling to four would be a gift to the Patriots, who will hardly be able to contain their excitement when Carter falls into their lap here.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Outside of Cam Ward to the Titans, I don't know if there's been another pick mocked as often as Graham to the Jaguars this offseason. It just makes sense. Jacksonville needs help on the interior of its defensive line, and Graham is the most disruptive force available at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Will Campbell OT
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Ashton Jeanty is a popular pick here, but this RB class is extremely deep, and the Raiders could use help at tackle. Kolton Miller is an excellent option on the left side, but Campbell would be a massive upgrade at right tackle. The Raiders can then use their second-round pick on an RB.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Armand Membou OT
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Membou draws polarizing reports from scouts, but I see a ton of potential upside here, and in a class that doesn't have any grand slam tackle prospects, I'm going to bet on potential more than floor, especially in the top 10.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Panthers have hinted they'd be willing to trade down, and perhaps somebody moves up to grab Ashton Jeanty at this point. How willing teams will be to move up to draft a running back in this class is a big question, though, so Carolina stands pat and takes one the most interesting pass rush prospect in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
6th
The buzz lately has New Orleans interested in taking a quarterback, but with Ward and Sanders gone, there isn't a quarterback who makes sense this high. Instead the Saints address the need in their pass rush with Mykel Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Ashton Jeanty RB
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
RUYDS
2601
YDS/ATT
7
REYDS
138
TDS
30
The Bears would probably prefer addressing their defensive line at this point, but with the lack of obvious options, they'd happily take the consolation prize of Jeanty. They've put a lot of work into their offensive line, but Jeanty could be the game-changing chess piece who truly unlocks the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Kelvin Banks Jr. OT
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Niners could address the defensive line here too, but Banks makes a lot of sense. He could begin his career at right tackle before eventually sliding over to the left side when Trent Williams hangs up his cleats.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Tetairoa McMillan WR
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
84
REYDS
1319
YDS/REC
15.7
TDS
8
McMillan is another player who draws polarizing opinions, but a lot of people are overthinking it. He may not be Ja'Marr Chase or Justin Jefferson, but he can be Tee Higgins. A lot of teams could use a Tee Higgins. The Cowboys could use a Tee Higgins.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Miami has 10 picks in this draft and should probably use at least three of them on the defensive line. Have you seen their depth chart? The word thin does not adequately describe the situation. Nolen is my No. 2 DT in this class behind Graham and would be a steal here.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
104
REYDS
1233
YDS/REC
11.9
TDS
12
Warren is a fascinating prospect who showed in his time at Penn State that he's capable of doing a little bit of everything on offense. He did not kick field goals at Penn State, but I bet he can do that too. Catching passes will be enough for the Colts, though.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Not the most pressing need in Atlanta, but a best player available situation, and also a great fit. Atlanta plays a lot of zone coverage, and that's where Johnson is at his best.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Jahdae Barron CB
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
I've had Arizona going defensive line in most of my mocks, but with Barron sliding, this isn't the most glaring need on the Cardinals defense, but it is a need.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
With or without Trey Hendrickson, the Bengals need additional help in the pass rush, and they get it with Green. There are parts of his game that need to be ironed out, but getting after the QB isn't one of them.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
1st
If the Seahawks don't fix the interior of their offensive line after bringing in Sam Darnold they're destroying any chance of competing in 2025. Booker is the best guard in the class, and could prove to be a leader of this team on offense quickly.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Jihaad Campbell LB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
1st
Jihaad Campbell can play in a 4-3 but I believe he's better suited in a 3-4, and Todd Bowles could be the perfect coach to tap into his potential as a game-wrecker.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Omarion Hampton RB
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
2nd
RUYDS
1660
YDS/ATT
5.9
REYDS
373
TDS
17
Thought about getting nuts and having the Broncos trade up for Jeanty, but why do that if Omarion Hampton is likely to be available at 20? As much as I love Jeanty -- and I do, a lot -- it's not out of question that Hampton could have the better career.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Derrick Harmon DL
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
3rd
As of this writing, the Steelers are still being held hostage by Aaron Rodgers. With no obvious QB choice here, and the top RBs off the board, the Steelers address the defensive line with a player who fits the mold of what this organization typically seeks on its DL.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Colston Loveland TE
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
56
REYDS
582
YDS/REC
10.4
TDS
5
Considered going with Matthew Golden here, but Loveland is a better fit for what Jim Harbaugh teams typically do on offense. Whatever the selection, the Chargers need to add more reliable targets for Justin Herbert. Ladd McConkey can't get open on every snap, just most of them.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Trey Amos CB
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
6th
Amos is a corner whose stock has risen considerably during the draft process and should find a home somewhere in the late first. Green Bay would make a lot of sense.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Nick Emmanwori S
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Vikings only have four picks in the draft and are an obvious trade down candidate, but I don't see anybody dying to move up in this spot. So the Vikings hold onto their pick and take Emmanwori, who still needs some polish, but has the size and athleticism to be used in a lot of different ways.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Based on everything the Texans have done lately, it'd be a real surprise to see them go any other direction but offensive line here. I love Donovan Jackson, as he showed the ability to play left tackle this season too. I believe guard is his best future, but the Texans can afford to try him in multiple spots if they'd like.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
If not for the knee injury, Simmons is probably off the board by now. His availability early in the season is a question mark, but it's hard to imagine he gets out of the first round without somebody taking him.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Kenneth Grant DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
4th
I'd bet on the Ravens addressing the interior of their offensive line or defensive line with this pick. If forced to pick on what's available here, I can see somebody like Grey Zabel being the pick, but Kenneth Grant's athleticism and explosiveness prove too much to pass up.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Josh Conerly Jr. OT
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Lions are in the market for a guard, and while Conerly's a tackle, I can see a scenario in which the Lions take Conerly, play him at guard, and then move him to tackle later. Or maybe he just sticks at guard.
  Mock Trade from Washington Commanders
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Jaxson Dart QB
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
50th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PAYDS
4279
RUYDS
495
INTS
6
TDS
32
Going after a QB at nine didn't make sense for the Saints, but trading back into the end of the first round to get one would. The Saints get Dart whom they could groom for a year behind Derek Carr (or start if Carr isn't healthy) while the Commanders add picks (they only have five).
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
8th
Joey Bosa will help in 2025, but he isn't a long-term answer for the Bills. Plus, he hasn't played 15 games or more in a season since 2021, so having depth in the pass rush is pivotal in Buffalo if the Bills want to finally get over the hump.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Shemar Stewart EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
5th
It's the traits. The production isn't there, but finding guys who can get after the quarterback is one of the most important things any football team can do, and guys with traits like Shemar Stewart's rarely get out of the first round. He might go in the top 10. Or he could slide to the bottom of the round, as he does here.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Malaki Starks S
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
I don't think the Eagles are unhappy with what they currently have at safety, but this is an organization that's proven it isn't afraid to add more talent to any position group on the roster. Starks is a best player available pick at this spot who could be used in a number of different roles in the Eagles defense.

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from April 24 to 26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including daily mock draftsconsensus prospect rankingsbiggest team needs and more.