Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 I'm not as confident this will be the pick as I was the Bears would take Caleb Williams at No. 1 last season, but I'm not far off from that level, either. If the Titans go any other direction at this point, the entire NFL world would be shocked.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 96 REYDS 1,258 YDS/REC 13.1 TDS 15 It's entirely possible the Browns go with Abdul Carter here, but my sense is Hunter is more likely. No disrespect to Jerry Jeudy, but the Browns simply don't have any exciting playmakers on offense. Hunter would give them one. Meanwhile, the presence of Myles Garrett makes Carter more of a luxury than a need.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 This pick makes little sense to me, but it also seems likely. The Giants have invested too much time and energy into Sanders this offseason for it to be some kind of head fake. That said, it's a GM/coach combo that needs to win now and has already added Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, so drafting a rookie QB goes against that.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Any scenario that ends with either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter falling to four would be a gift to the Patriots, who will hardly be able to contain their excitement when Carter falls into their lap here.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Outside of Cam Ward to the Titans, I don't know if there's been another pick mocked as often as Graham to the Jaguars this offseason. It just makes sense. Jacksonville needs help on the interior of its defensive line, and Graham is the most disruptive force available at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Ashton Jeanty is a popular pick here, but this RB class is extremely deep, and the Raiders could use help at tackle. Kolton Miller is an excellent option on the left side, but Campbell would be a massive upgrade at right tackle. The Raiders can then use their second-round pick on an RB.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Membou draws polarizing reports from scouts, but I see a ton of potential upside here, and in a class that doesn't have any grand slam tackle prospects, I'm going to bet on potential more than floor, especially in the top 10.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd The Panthers have hinted they'd be willing to trade down, and perhaps somebody moves up to grab Ashton Jeanty at this point. How willing teams will be to move up to draft a running back in this class is a big question, though, so Carolina stands pat and takes one the most interesting pass rush prospect in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 6th The buzz lately has New Orleans interested in taking a quarterback, but with Ward and Sanders gone, there isn't a quarterback who makes sense this high. Instead the Saints address the need in their pass rush with Mykel Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 The Bears would probably prefer addressing their defensive line at this point, but with the lack of obvious options, they'd happily take the consolation prize of Jeanty. They've put a lot of work into their offensive line, but Jeanty could be the game-changing chess piece who truly unlocks the offense.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd The Niners could address the defensive line here too, but Banks makes a lot of sense. He could begin his career at right tackle before eventually sliding over to the left side when Trent Williams hangs up his cleats.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 McMillan is another player who draws polarizing opinions, but a lot of people are overthinking it. He may not be Ja'Marr Chase or Justin Jefferson, but he can be Tee Higgins. A lot of teams could use a Tee Higgins. The Cowboys could use a Tee Higgins.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Miami has 10 picks in this draft and should probably use at least three of them on the defensive line. Have you seen their depth chart? The word thin does not adequately describe the situation. Nolen is my No. 2 DT in this class behind Graham and would be a steal here.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 Warren is a fascinating prospect who showed in his time at Penn State that he's capable of doing a little bit of everything on offense. He did not kick field goals at Penn State, but I bet he can do that too. Catching passes will be enough for the Colts, though.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd Not the most pressing need in Atlanta, but a best player available situation, and also a great fit. Atlanta plays a lot of zone coverage, and that's where Johnson is at his best.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st I've had Arizona going defensive line in most of my mocks, but with Barron sliding, this isn't the most glaring need on the Cardinals defense, but it is a need.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd With or without Trey Hendrickson, the Bengals need additional help in the pass rush, and they get it with Green. There are parts of his game that need to be ironed out, but getting after the QB isn't one of them.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st If the Seahawks don't fix the interior of their offensive line after bringing in Sam Darnold they're destroying any chance of competing in 2025. Booker is the best guard in the class, and could prove to be a leader of this team on offense quickly.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Jihaad Campbell can play in a 4-3 but I believe he's better suited in a 3-4, and Todd Bowles could be the perfect coach to tap into his potential as a game-wrecker.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Omarion Hampton RB North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 2nd RUYDS 1660 YDS/ATT 5.9 REYDS 373 TDS 17 Thought about getting nuts and having the Broncos trade up for Jeanty, but why do that if Omarion Hampton is likely to be available at 20? As much as I love Jeanty -- and I do, a lot -- it's not out of question that Hampton could have the better career.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd As of this writing, the Steelers are still being held hostage by Aaron Rodgers. With no obvious QB choice here, and the top RBs off the board, the Steelers address the defensive line with a player who fits the mold of what this organization typically seeks on its DL.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Considered going with Matthew Golden here, but Loveland is a better fit for what Jim Harbaugh teams typically do on offense. Whatever the selection, the Chargers need to add more reliable targets for Justin Herbert. Ladd McConkey can't get open on every snap, just most of them.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Trey Amos CB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th Amos is a corner whose stock has risen considerably during the draft process and should find a home somewhere in the late first. Green Bay would make a lot of sense.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd The Vikings only have four picks in the draft and are an obvious trade down candidate, but I don't see anybody dying to move up in this spot. So the Vikings hold onto their pick and take Emmanwori, who still needs some polish, but has the size and athleticism to be used in a lot of different ways.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Donovan Jackson IOL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd Based on everything the Texans have done lately, it'd be a real surprise to see them go any other direction but offensive line here. I love Donovan Jackson, as he showed the ability to play left tackle this season too. I believe guard is his best future, but the Texans can afford to try him in multiple spots if they'd like.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th If not for the knee injury, Simmons is probably off the board by now. His availability early in the season is a question mark, but it's hard to imagine he gets out of the first round without somebody taking him.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th I'd bet on the Ravens addressing the interior of their offensive line or defensive line with this pick. If forced to pick on what's available here, I can see somebody like Grey Zabel being the pick, but Kenneth Grant's athleticism and explosiveness prove too much to pass up.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Josh Conerly Jr. OT Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 5th The Lions are in the market for a guard, and while Conerly's a tackle, I can see a scenario in which the Lions take Conerly, play him at guard, and then move him to tackle later. Or maybe he just sticks at guard.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Washington Commanders Round 1 - Pick 29 Jaxson Dart QB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 4279 RUYDS 495 INTS 6 TDS 32 Going after a QB at nine didn't make sense for the Saints, but trading back into the end of the first round to get one would. The Saints get Dart whom they could groom for a year behind Derek Carr (or start if Carr isn't healthy) while the Commanders add picks (they only have five).

Round 1 - Pick 30 Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 8th Joey Bosa will help in 2025, but he isn't a long-term answer for the Bills. Plus, he hasn't played 15 games or more in a season since 2021, so having depth in the pass rush is pivotal in Buffalo if the Bills want to finally get over the hump.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Shemar Stewart EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th It's the traits. The production isn't there, but finding guys who can get after the quarterback is one of the most important things any football team can do, and guys with traits like Shemar Stewart's rarely get out of the first round. He might go in the top 10. Or he could slide to the bottom of the round, as he does here.