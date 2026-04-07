2026 NFL mock draft: Cowboys trade into top 3 as Jerry Jones goes all-in
Plus, the Chiefs and Dolphins double down on defense
We're officially *checks notes* 17 days away from the 2026 NFL Draft. It feels like a long time from now, but we're going to blink and draft night will be here.
There's a lot of smoke right now, especially with top 30 visits being booked and anonymous scouts providing intel on the top players in the class. We won't be doing any of that here, though.
This is my first mock draft of the cycle -- naturally with less than a month until the draft starts.
This mock has it all, from a big trade into the top 10 to players flying up draft boards late. It's centered mainly around what I think will happen, with some picks sprinkled in that I like for the team fit.
So, without too much introduction, let's get started.
NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
I'm not going to spend too much time here. At this point, Mendoza is probably looking for houses in the Las Vegas area. Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak worked wonders in Seattle with a big, strong-armed QB who was fearless throwing downfield, and Mendoza can do similar things.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Reese is one of the three best players in this draft class, a positional chess piece who can be a defensive ace for teams that want to match big offensive formations without losing nickel versatility. He fits right in with the Jets, where he can learn next to Demario Davis at linebacker and rush the passer as needed.
Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 3
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
Here's our first and only trade of the mock. While I do think more deals will go down on draft night, the Cowboys are in a great spot to get aggressive. I have them sending the 12th, 20th and 114th picks to Arizona in exchange for the third and 104th picks. The Dallas offense is Super Bowl caliber, but it needs a dynamic pass rusher to help free up Quinnen Williams on the inside. While I may not be the biggest fan of Bailey, his explosive first step and potential to add power to his game fit perfectly in Dallas.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
I'm going to go back and forth on whether the Titans should take Love or one of the receivers, such as Carnell Tate, here at No. 4. While a receiver might be the cleanest fit need-wise, Love is one of the best offensive players I've ever scouted. The Titans can save over $7 million by cutting Tony Pollard, and adding a player with Love's electricity could make Cam Ward's life much easier.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
For my money, Styles is the best player in this entire draft class. His size and speed at linebacker, combined with his range, make him a potential superstar in the middle of an NFL defense. New Giants coach John Harbaugh has never really cared about positional value, and Styles' potential to be a lynchpin at MIKE makes him enticing here at No. 5. Pairing him with Tremaine Edmunds could give the Giants the tallest inside linebacker duo I've ever seen.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
Monroe Freeling has been the biggest riser of this draft process, which lands him in the top 10. In a class without many true left tackle prospects (I think Utah's Spencer Fano might be more of a guard, and Miami's Francis Mauigoa is more of a guard or right tackle), Freeling offers the best blend of athleticism at 6-foot-7, 315 pounds and upside. He played the best games of his career late. Cleveland has addressed every offensive line spot except left tackle. This just makes sense.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
Outside of Terry McLaurin, the Commanders' current receiver room is *checks notes* Treylon Burks, Van Jefferson, Dyami Brown and Luke McCaffrey. Not exactly scary, especially if McLaurin can't stay healthy. I'm not worried about Tate's 4.52-second 40-yard dash -- that shows up on tape. His ball skills, route-running savvy and body control also show up and make him a great fit in Washington.
Round 1 - Pick 8
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
It feels like Delane will be the first cornerback off the board -- now the question is where. New Orleans is a sneaky good fit. The Saints' outside corner depth is lacking, and Delane's man coverage skills and smooth hips would fit well within the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo might sprint this card up if Bain is there at No. 9. The Chiefs normally don't pick this high, and with that in mind, I think they go for a more valuable position such as the offensive or defensive line. Bain's teammate, Francis Mauigoa, could be in play, but Bain's relentless motor, power and refined hand usage make him a perfect fit for the Kansas City defense.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
I'm going to start writing this one in pen. The Bengals need reliable, consistent play from their safeties, who finished second and 14th in total missed tackles, respectively, per TruMedia. Downs is a great athlete, but his instincts and ability to close space make him special. He can play safety or nickel; here, the Bengals let him roam.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
I'm not as worried about McCoy's knee as others might be, and I don't think Miami will be either given its current secondary depth. McCoy's 2024 was the best single-season tape of any corner in this class, and if his athleticism returns, this could be a great value.
Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 12
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
With Mike LaFleur now head coach in Arizona, I wonder if he leans more into a gap-scheme run game. It's what Arizona previously majored in and fits its core players, and if you combine that with LaFleur's schematics, you could potentially have something special. Mauigoa might be more of a guard than tackle, but I'm willing to give him a shot at right tackle, where his power and physicality fit a heavy under-center, play-action offense.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Now that the Rams have their cornerback in Trent McDuffie, I think they take the best pass catcher available. Concepcion has his warts, but if he fixes the drops, his elite separation and speed would be a nitro boost to the offense. And when Davante Adams eventually fades into the sunset, Concepcion could step into that role next to Puka Nacua.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
Another perfect player-to-team fit, Ioane is a pure left guard and one of the best offensive linemen in this draft class. He plays with a strong base and even stronger hands, and can also be a weapon on the move. While it may not be a seamless fit in an outside zone scheme, I do think he can pull it off, which makes him the pick here at No. 14. The duo of Andrew Vorhees and Daniel Faalele didn't cut it in 2025, and if the Ravens are going to get the best out of Lamar Jackson, they need to keep him clean.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Cashius Howell EDGE
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 253 lbs
This feels like a defensive pick for Tampa Bay. I could see linebacker CJ Allen here, but the pass rush needs help. Howell has historically short arms (30¼ inches), but he's one of the best finishers in the class. His bend and ability to flatten are among the best at the position and should help a Bucs team that finished third in pressure rate but 23rd in sack rate last season.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
Another perfect team fit. Lemon is my WR1 -- he plays so much bigger than his size, and his route-running manipulation stood out at USC last season. He won't have to play outside with AD Mitchell and Garrett Wilson there, and he complements both perfectly.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
I'm curious how many teams view Fano as a tackle versus an interior player at guard or even center, but Dan Campbell's comments at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix about moving Penei Sewell to left tackle perked my ears up a bit. Fano played right tackle for Utah, and if he's more of an interior guy, he can slide to left guard. Either way, his fluid movement skills and core strength are the pillars of his game and would make him at least a quality NFL starter.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Avieon Terrell is a Brian Flores corner through and through, and one of my favorite players in this draft class. Despite being undersized at 5-foot-11 and 186 pounds, Terrell plays much bigger than his size as a tackler and at the catch point, and he breaks on the ball extremely well. He could be an even better nickel than outside corner, but in Minnesota, with Byron Murphy Jr. and James Pierre, he can be a versatile matchup piece Flores uses as a havoc creator.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs
After the Panthers spent big in free agency on defense, I'm not sure they go that route here (although keeping Peter Woods in the Carolinas would be a great idea). So I'm going to the offensive side, where they need speed in a major way. Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker are awesome, but a true explosive threat could help open up the offense. Cooper is strong after the catch and has the ability to separate downfield from the slot.
Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 20
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs
Cardinals fans are probably going to get flashbacks of all the other tweeners they've picked on defense lately, but I think Faulk is a bit undervalued in this class. He's one of the youngest players in the draft and already a strong run defender, using his length and hands to win inside or outside. His pass-rush plan and timing still need work, but I wonder if that could be fixed by keeping him either inside or outside and letting him stack reps. The Cardinals were 24th in the NFL in defensive rushing success rate and still need to get bigger. Faulk helps them do that.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
I think the Steelers would absolutely love if Omar Cooper Jr. fell here, but instead the Tyson fall stops at Pittsburgh. Tyson's injury history raises some red flags, but his athleticism and ball skills are outstanding and fit well on the outside or in the slot. After DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. (both two years away from 30), the wide receiver depth falls off a dramatic cliff. Tyson can help right away and be their guy in the future when they decide to draft a quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs
While I'm sure the Chargers would love to see one of the guards or tackle-to-guard converts fall here, they stay at No. 22 and pick one of the draft's boom-or-bust players in Woods. I'm a believer in his talent -- his ability to get upfield and win with quickness and violence would make him a perfect NFL three-technique. There are questions about his final season at Clemson, when his play fell off a cliff. However, few are better than Jim Harbaugh at getting the most out of players, and Woods' explosiveness could help sustain the Chargers' pass rush.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Finding a landing spot for Sadiq was tough, even though he ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and jumped out of the gym at the NFL Scouting Combine. However, I think he's a strong fit is in Philadelphia, where he could play alongside Dallas Goedert and eventually replace him as TE1. New Eagles OC Sean Mannion comes from Green Bay, which used 12 personnel at the seventh-highest rate in the NFL in 2025. Sadiq would give the Eagles an explosive YAC threat and a willing blocker to take advantage of the space created by their star receivers.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
I'm still in on Boston, who dominates at the catch point and has better separation skills than he gets credit for. Cleveland needs size at receiver to allow Jerry Jeudy to be more of a movement piece, and Boston's ability to win on the outside and downfield could benefit ... whoever is playing quarterback this season.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs
The Bears' defensive front was ... an adventure against both the run and pass in 2025. They ranked 27th in defensive rushing success rate and allowed the second-most rushing yards before contact per attempt, behind only the Giants. With no true nose tackle on the roster, they need someone who can eat space and allow Grady Jarrett and Gervon Dexter Sr. to shoot gaps and get upfield. Insert McDonald, a ready-made run defender who stacks and sheds as well as anyone in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 26
CJ Allen LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
If you're reading this, you're probably projected to start next to Terrel Bernard at linebacker for the Bills this season. Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson are still free agents, and Buffalo needs to get younger at the position, especially with a new defensive coordinator. Allen is a captain in the middle of the defense and plays with consistent physicality, slipping blocks with ease. While his pass coverage has improved each year, it's not his best trait, but it fits well alongside Bernard.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
This pick addresses both the short and long term for the 49ers. Right tackle Colton McKivitz isn't exactly locking down the job, but more importantly, Hall of Fame left tackle Trent Williams is 37 and seeking a new contract. The 49ers need to prepare for life after Williams, so they take Lomu, one of the better athletes at the position and a smooth pass protector. He could either replace McKivitz first or develop before eventually taking over on the left side.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
The Texans need to keep investing picks and money into the offensive line until they find a combination that works, so I sent Proctor here. The massive Alabama lineman might be better suited as a guard in the NFL, where he can use his size and athleticism in tight spaces and minimize concerns about his range. Despite several additions up front, none offer Proctor's long-term upside at guard or tackle. This pick is an investment in the future and in keeping CJ Stroud upright.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 29
San Diego State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
I said Spags would sprint the card up if Bain was there at No. 9, and here he's getting more cardio because Johnson feels like a Spags corner. At 6-foot and 193 pounds, he plays with strong vision in zone and stays sticky at the catch point. He also quieted some of my concerns with a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at the combine, which may have launchd him into the first round. You and I might be starting at corner next season with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson now on the Rams, but Johnson gives the Chiefs needed length and physicality.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 30
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
I went back and forth on this pick. I like the idea of adding a right tackle, especially with Blake Miller and Max Iheanachor available. While I'm a big fan of edge rusher R Mason Thomas, I don't think he's a great scheme fit with Chop Robinson already in place. Zion Young and Gabe Jacas also make sense, but I went with Thieneman, who could sneak into Round 1 after a strong combine, even if I'm not his biggest fan. The Dolphins need a complete overhaul in the secondary, and his speed and tackling ability from depth would fit well in Jeff Hafley's defense.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Blake Miller OT
Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs
Really splitting hairs between Miller and Iheanachor, who might have more upside, but Miller is more ready to help a team win right now. He's a great mover with nearly 35-inch arms and covers a ton of ground at right tackle. He's also experienced, with 54 career games at Clemson. With Morgan Moses being 35, Miller gives the Patriots a long-term option with strong athletic tools.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 202 lbs
Finding a need for the Seahawks that matches the board is tough because ... well ... the Seahawks don't have many needs. That's life as defending champs. I considered guard Chase Bisontis and cornerback Colton Hood, but I went with McNeil-Warren, who creates problems for offenses. He has eight career forced fumbles and five interceptions and plays with a nasty downhill presence. If there was any time where the Seahawks' defense broke a sweat,, it showed up when Matthew Stafford attacked the middle of the field. McNeil-Warren's 84th-percentile wingspan at 6-foot-3, alongside linebacker Ernest Jones and the rest of that defense, makes life tougher for opposing offenses.