Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3535 RUYDS 276 INTS 6 TDS 48 I'm not going to spend too much time here. At this point, Mendoza is probably looking for houses in the Las Vegas area. Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak worked wonders in Seattle with a big, strong-armed QB who was fearless throwing downfield, and Mendoza can do similar things.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Arvell Reese EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd Reese is one of the three best players in this draft class, a positional chess piece who can be a defensive ace for teams that want to match big offensive formations without losing nickel versatility. He fits right in with the Jets, where he can learn next to Demario Davis at linebacker and rush the passer as needed.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 3 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Here's our first and only trade of the mock. While I do think more deals will go down on draft night, the Cowboys are in a great spot to get aggressive. I have them sending the 12th, 20th and 114th picks to Arizona in exchange for the third and 104th picks. The Dallas offense is Super Bowl caliber, but it needs a dynamic pass rusher to help free up Quinnen Williams on the inside. While I may not be the biggest fan of Bailey, his explosive first step and potential to add power to his game fit perfectly in Dallas.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 I'm going to go back and forth on whether the Titans should take Love or one of the receivers, such as Carnell Tate, here at No. 4. While a receiver might be the cleanest fit need-wise, Love is one of the best offensive players I've ever scouted. The Titans can save over $7 million by cutting Tony Pollard, and adding a player with Love's electricity could make Cam Ward's life much easier.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st For my money, Styles is the best player in this entire draft class. His size and speed at linebacker, combined with his range, make him a potential superstar in the middle of an NFL defense. New Giants coach John Harbaugh has never really cared about positional value, and Styles' potential to be a lynchpin at MIKE makes him enticing here at No. 5. Pairing him with Tremaine Edmunds could give the Giants the tallest inside linebacker duo I've ever seen.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th Monroe Freeling has been the biggest riser of this draft process, which lands him in the top 10. In a class without many true left tackle prospects (I think Utah's Spencer Fano might be more of a guard, and Miami's Francis Mauigoa is more of a guard or right tackle), Freeling offers the best blend of athleticism at 6-foot-7, 315 pounds and upside. He played the best games of his career late. Cleveland has addressed every offensive line spot except left tackle. This just makes sense.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 Outside of Terry McLaurin, the Commanders' current receiver room is *checks notes* Treylon Burks, Van Jefferson, Dyami Brown and Luke McCaffrey. Not exactly scary, especially if McLaurin can't stay healthy. I'm not worried about Tate's 4.52-second 40-yard dash -- that shows up on tape. His ball skills, route-running savvy and body control also show up and make him a great fit in Washington.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd It feels like Delane will be the first cornerback off the board -- now the question is where. New Orleans is a sneaky good fit. The Saints' outside corner depth is lacking, and Delane's man coverage skills and smooth hips would fit well within the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo might sprint this card up if Bain is there at No. 9. The Chiefs normally don't pick this high, and with that in mind, I think they go for a more valuable position such as the offensive or defensive line. Bain's teammate, Francis Mauigoa, could be in play, but Bain's relentless motor, power and refined hand usage make him a perfect fit for the Kansas City defense.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st I'm going to start writing this one in pen. The Bengals need reliable, consistent play from their safeties, who finished second and 14th in total missed tackles, respectively, per TruMedia. Downs is a great athlete, but his instincts and ability to close space make him special. He can play safety or nickel; here, the Bengals let him roam.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st I'm not as worried about McCoy's knee as others might be, and I don't think Miami will be either given its current secondary depth. McCoy's 2024 was the best single-season tape of any corner in this class, and if his athleticism returns, this could be a great value.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys Round 1 - Pick 12 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th With Mike LaFleur now head coach in Arizona, I wonder if he leans more into a gap-scheme run game. It's what Arizona previously majored in and fits its core players, and if you combine that with LaFleur's schematics, you could potentially have something special. Mauigoa might be more of a guard than tackle, but I'm willing to give him a shot at right tackle, where his power and physicality fit a heavy under-center, play-action offense.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 Now that the Rams have their cornerback in Trent McDuffie, I think they take the best pass catcher available. Concepcion has his warts, but if he fixes the drops, his elite separation and speed would be a nitro boost to the offense. And when Davante Adams eventually fades into the sunset, Concepcion could step into that role next to Puka Nacua.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Another perfect player-to-team fit, Ioane is a pure left guard and one of the best offensive linemen in this draft class. He plays with a strong base and even stronger hands, and can also be a weapon on the move. While it may not be a seamless fit in an outside zone scheme, I do think he can pull it off, which makes him the pick here at No. 14. The duo of Andrew Vorhees and Daniel Faalele didn't cut it in 2025, and if the Ravens are going to get the best out of Lamar Jackson, they need to keep him clean.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Cashius Howell EDGE Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 253 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th This feels like a defensive pick for Tampa Bay. I could see linebacker CJ Allen here, but the pass rush needs help. Howell has historically short arms (30¼ inches), but he's one of the best finishers in the class. His bend and ability to flatten are among the best at the position and should help a Bucs team that finished third in pressure rate but 23rd in sack rate last season.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 Another perfect team fit. Lemon is my WR1 -- he plays so much bigger than his size, and his route-running manipulation stood out at USC last season. He won't have to play outside with AD Mitchell and Garrett Wilson there, and he complements both perfectly.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd I'm curious how many teams view Fano as a tackle versus an interior player at guard or even center, but Dan Campbell's comments at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix about moving Penei Sewell to left tackle perked my ears up a bit. Fano played right tackle for Utah, and if he's more of an interior guy, he can slide to left guard. Either way, his fluid movement skills and core strength are the pillars of his game and would make him at least a quality NFL starter.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Avieon Terrell is a Brian Flores corner through and through, and one of my favorite players in this draft class. Despite being undersized at 5-foot-11 and 186 pounds, Terrell plays much bigger than his size as a tackler and at the catch point, and he breaks on the ball extremely well. He could be an even better nickel than outside corner, but in Minnesota, with Byron Murphy Jr. and James Pierre, he can be a versatile matchup piece Flores uses as a havoc creator.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Omar Cooper Jr. WR Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th REC 69 REYDS 937 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 14 After the Panthers spent big in free agency on defense, I'm not sure they go that route here (although keeping Peter Woods in the Carolinas would be a great idea). So I'm going to the offensive side, where they need speed in a major way. Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker are awesome, but a true explosive threat could help open up the offense. Cooper is strong after the catch and has the ability to separate downfield from the slot.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys Round 1 - Pick 20 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th Cardinals fans are probably going to get flashbacks of all the other tweeners they've picked on defense lately, but I think Faulk is a bit undervalued in this class. He's one of the youngest players in the draft and already a strong run defender, using his length and hands to win inside or outside. His pass-rush plan and timing still need work, but I wonder if that could be fixed by keeping him either inside or outside and letting him stack reps. The Cardinals were 24th in the NFL in defensive rushing success rate and still need to get bigger. Faulk helps them do that.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 I think the Steelers would absolutely love if Omar Cooper Jr. fell here, but instead the Tyson fall stops at Pittsburgh. Tyson's injury history raises some red flags, but his athleticism and ball skills are outstanding and fit well on the outside or in the slot. After DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. (both two years away from 30), the wide receiver depth falls off a dramatic cliff. Tyson can help right away and be their guy in the future when they decide to draft a quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 1st While I'm sure the Chargers would love to see one of the guards or tackle-to-guard converts fall here, they stay at No. 22 and pick one of the draft's boom-or-bust players in Woods. I'm a believer in his talent -- his ability to get upfield and win with quickness and violence would make him a perfect NFL three-technique. There are questions about his final season at Clemson, when his play fell off a cliff. However, few are better than Jim Harbaugh at getting the most out of players, and Woods' explosiveness could help sustain the Chargers' pass rush.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 Finding a landing spot for Sadiq was tough, even though he ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and jumped out of the gym at the NFL Scouting Combine. However, I think he's a strong fit is in Philadelphia, where he could play alongside Dallas Goedert and eventually replace him as TE1. New Eagles OC Sean Mannion comes from Green Bay, which used 12 personnel at the seventh-highest rate in the NFL in 2025. Sadiq would give the Eagles an explosive YAC threat and a willing blocker to take advantage of the space created by their star receivers.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th REC 62 REYDS 881 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 12 I'm still in on Boston, who dominates at the catch point and has better separation skills than he gets credit for. Cleveland needs size at receiver to allow Jerry Jeudy to be more of a movement piece, and Boston's ability to win on the outside and downfield could benefit ... whoever is playing quarterback this season.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kayden McDonald DL Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd The Bears' defensive front was ... an adventure against both the run and pass in 2025. They ranked 27th in defensive rushing success rate and allowed the second-most rushing yards before contact per attempt, behind only the Giants. With no true nose tackle on the roster, they need someone who can eat space and allow Grady Jarrett and Gervon Dexter Sr. to shoot gaps and get upfield. Insert McDonald, a ready-made run defender who stacks and sheds as well as anyone in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 26 CJ Allen LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 5th If you're reading this, you're probably projected to start next to Terrel Bernard at linebacker for the Bills this season. Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson are still free agents, and Buffalo needs to get younger at the position, especially with a new defensive coordinator. Allen is a captain in the middle of the defense and plays with consistent physicality, slipping blocks with ease. While his pass coverage has improved each year, it's not his best trait, but it fits well alongside Bernard.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd This pick addresses both the short and long term for the 49ers. Right tackle Colton McKivitz isn't exactly locking down the job, but more importantly, Hall of Fame left tackle Trent Williams is 37 and seeking a new contract. The 49ers need to prepare for life after Williams, so they take Lomu, one of the better athletes at the position and a smooth pass protector. He could either replace McKivitz first or develop before eventually taking over on the left side.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Texans need to keep investing picks and money into the offensive line until they find a combination that works, so I sent Proctor here. The massive Alabama lineman might be better suited as a guard in the NFL, where he can use his size and athleticism in tight spaces and minimize concerns about his range. Despite several additions up front, none offer Proctor's long-term upside at guard or tackle. This pick is an investment in the future and in keeping CJ Stroud upright.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 29 Chris Johnson CB San Diego State • Sr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th I said Spags would sprint the card up if Bain was there at No. 9, and here he's getting more cardio because Johnson feels like a Spags corner. At 6-foot and 193 pounds, he plays with strong vision in zone and stays sticky at the catch point. He also quieted some of my concerns with a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at the combine, which may have launchd him into the first round. You and I might be starting at corner next season with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson now on the Rams, but Johnson gives the Chiefs needed length and physicality.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 30 Dillon Thieneman S Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd I went back and forth on this pick. I like the idea of adding a right tackle, especially with Blake Miller and Max Iheanachor available. While I'm a big fan of edge rusher R Mason Thomas, I don't think he's a great scheme fit with Chop Robinson already in place. Zion Young and Gabe Jacas also make sense, but I went with Thieneman, who could sneak into Round 1 after a strong combine, even if I'm not his biggest fan. The Dolphins need a complete overhaul in the secondary, and his speed and tackling ability from depth would fit well in Jeff Hafley's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Blake Miller OT Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th Really splitting hairs between Miller and Iheanachor, who might have more upside, but Miller is more ready to help a team win right now. He's a great mover with nearly 35-inch arms and covers a ton of ground at right tackle. He's also experienced, with 54 career games at Clemson. With Morgan Moses being 35, Miller gives the Patriots a long-term option with strong athletic tools.