It's an NFL Mock Draft with a twist. Instead of doing another version of the same mock draft you've seen a billion times, there's a fun stipulation for this mock.

We're only drafting draft-eligible players from the 12 schools who made the College Football Playoff this season.

What I've done is I've tried my best to blend what the NFL teams need with the best players available at those positions at our 12 eligible schools. Sometimes I simply went with "best player available" because what was available didn't totally matchup with the needs. It was fun. it was also difficult, as I still left out some players I truly like because of needs and positional value (I'm sorry, Andrew Mukuba).

For those of you who don't follow college football, these are the 12 schools I was allowed to draft players from: Arizona State, Boise State, Clemson, Georgia, Indiana, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, Tennessee and Texas.

Not every school had a player chosen, but there are a lot of players here you've seen in regular mocks and plenty more you haven't. So let's get to it.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Dillon Gabriel QB
Oregon • Sr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
121st
POSITION RNK
7th
PAYDS
3857
RUYDS
149
INTS
6
TDS
37
Maybe you're shocked I have Dillon Gabriel here instead of Abdul Carter because Carter is the best player available and fulfills a need for Tennessee. Well, Abdul Carter is the best player available in the regular draft, but the Titans will probably draft a QB instead. Of the QBs eligible for this exercise, Dillon Gabriel is your Cam Ward.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
New format, same likely result for the Cleveland Browns who pair the best player in this draft with Myles Garrett.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Kelvin Banks Jr. OT
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Listen, there will be another QB taken in this mock, but for now the Giants opt to roll with their veterans for a season and see what shakes loose in next season's CFP. Banks is a strong alternative option.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Ashton Jeanty RB
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
1st
RUYDS
2601
YDS/ATT
7
REYDS
138
TDS
30
Plenty of mocks have the Patriots taking Travis Hunter, who is the funnest possible option. He isn't available here, but the Pats draft the funnest possible option available here in the man who finished second to Hunter in the Heisman race.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
104
REYDS
1233
YDS/REC
11.9
TDS
12
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
81
REYDS
1011
YDS/REC
12.5
TDS
10
There'd be plenty of debate over who the WR1 would be in this format, but I'm sticking with Egbuka. The polished Ohio State product would help the Raiders offense regardless of draft position.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Josh Conerly Jr. OT
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
5th
It's not a great class overall for offensive tackles, and when you limit the options, you can see how quickly it starts thinning out. Conerly isn't even omnipresent in a typical first round mock, but he's the second tackle off the board here.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
3rd
There are size concerns about Pearce, but his floor and ceiling compared to other available pass-rushers on the board make him an easy choice as the No. 2 behind Abdul Carter.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Derrick Harmon DL
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
4th
Harmon had an excellent season for Oregon after transferring from Michigan State, and he makes sense for the Saints in this spot.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
4th
I've had Chicago as a possible landing spot in my regular mocks for Williams, and he's going there here as well. Maybe it's fate? Williams was a highly rated recruit who has never had the production to match, but the potential remains.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Jahdae Barron CB
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
4th
You could argue Barron is one of the five best players available in this universe, but the needs of the top 10 push him down to 11 where the 49ers happily snatch the corner they need.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Cam Skattebo RB
Arizona State • Sr • 5'9" / 219 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
153rd
POSITION RNK
15th
RUYDS
1711
YDS/ATT
5.8
REYDS
605
TDS
24
I said Ashton Jeanty is the funnest option in this draft, but Skattebo isn't far behind. Not only is his name endlessly enjoyable to say, but he's a cannonball of a human being who loves to hit back.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
3rd
I've said before Jackson had the most impressive season I saw from any player considering he had to move from guard to tackle mid-season and maintained his level of play doing so. I'm not sure where the Dolphins envision him, but he'll help anywhere.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Teams just aren't sure where to put Jalon Walker yet. He's got limitless potential and played multiple roles while at Georgia. I can see the Colts lining him up on the edge and letting him develop as a complete pass-rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Jack Sawyer EDGE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
37th
POSITION RNK
7th
Jack Sawyer probably is who he's going to be at this point, and that's not a bad player to be! It may not be enough to go in the first round of the actual draft, but he's a tremendous value in this spot for a Falcons team in desperate need of sacks.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
Simmons isn't likely to be ready for the start of the season -- his injury is why Donovan Jackson moved to tackle -- but the Cardinals don't have an immediate need for him at tackle. This is a best player available/value pick.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 266 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
62nd
POSITION RNK
11th
Yes, this is the third straight Buckeye, and fourth in the last five picks. It's almost as if there's a reason Ohio State won the national title. The Bengals need help on defense, and Tuimoloau makes sense.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Jordan Burch DL
Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 279 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
83rd
POSITION RNK
17th
Will an Oregon Duck be as welcome in Seattle as a Buckeye is in Cincinnati? I'm not sure, but Seahawks fans who are hesitant will learn to love Burch.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Malaki Starks S
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
Starks falls to 19 here because of his position, not his ability. I don't even know that he's the most pressing need in Tampa, but Todd Bowles will find a way to use the versatile defensive back.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
TreVeyon Henderson RB
Ohio State • Sr • 5'10" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
79th
POSITION RNK
4th
RUYDS
1016
YDS/ATT
7.1
REYDS
284
TDS
11
Henderson has the ability to be one of the better running backs in the NFL, and he feels like an excellent fit for what Sean Payton likes to do on offense. Honestly, I won't be shocked if this is Denver's actual pick.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Will Howard QB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 236 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
152nd
POSITION RNK
9th
PAYDS
4010
RUYDS
226
INTS
10
TDS
42
The Steelers are tired of waiting for Aaron Rodgers! They go and get the quarterback of the National Champions. After all, large quarterbacks with some mobility have worked well for the Steelers in recent times.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Matthew Golden WR
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
58
REYDS
987
YDS/REC
17
TDS
9
I am not nearly as high on Matthew Golden as a lot of draftniks, some of whom think he's the No. 1 WR in the class. That aside, the Chargers could use a field stretcher, and Golden would fill that role and more.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Benjamin Morrison CB
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
2nd
Something of a technicality here, as Morrison didn't play in the Playoff due to injury. Still, he's been one of the best players on the Notre Dame defense for a few years now, and will be a steal wherever he ends up.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Quinshon Judkins RB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 221 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
97th
POSITION RNK
6th
RUYDS
1060
YDS/ATT
5.5
REYDS
161
TDS
16
Four running backs in the first round!? Is it 1982 again!? Seriously, there were a lot of good running backs on CFP teams, as the position still holds plenty of value in the college game. Aaron Jones is still in Minnesota, but Judkins is a ready-made replacement.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Tate Ratledge IOL
Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
105th
POSITION RNK
8th
A leader on the Georgia offense who is far more athletic than his mullet would have you believe.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Terrance Ferguson TE
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 247 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
106th
POSITION RNK
7th
REC
43
REYDS
591
YDS/REC
13.7
TDS
3
Ferguson is not the kind of talent that you'll see in a first-round tight end normally, but he is the kind who ends up having a productive NFL career. Here he ends up in an offense that will know how to use him.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Cameron Williams OT
Texas • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
69th
POSITION RNK
8th
Williams played tackles for the Longhorns but I project him as a guard at the next level, and that's where the Ravens will put him.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Isaiah Bond WR
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
111th
POSITION RNK
13th
REC
34
REYDS
540
YDS/REC
15.9
TDS
6
Bond has all the traits you look for in a receiver, but the consistency of performance hasn't been there yet. The Lions bet on their ability to tap into that potential with a late first round flier.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Dylan Sampson RB
Tennessee • Jr • 5'8" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
108th
POSITION RNK
7th
RUYDS
1493
YDS/ATT
5.8
REYDS
143
TDS
22
You thought we were done with running backs, but we're not! The offense Sampson played in at Tennessee isn't all that dissimilar to the one Kliff Kingsbury will put him in, and what running back wouldn't want to be lined up next to Jayden Daniels right now? So many open lanes for you to exploit.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Alfred Collins DL
Texas • Sr • 6'6" / 332 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
52nd
POSITION RNK
11th
Texas' defense isn't the Texas defense in 2024 without the two monsters it had on the interior of its defensive line, and while they're more likely Day Two or Three picks in the real draft, they're first rounders here.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Vernon Broughton DL
Texas • Sr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
13th
You probably should've known this pick was coming if you read the last pick. Broughton is a very different player than Chris Jones, and he's probably not a scheme fit for KC, but he's a big beefy boy who will plug a gap or two.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Jared Wilson IOL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
93rd
POSITION RNK
7th
OK, so I originally had Texas safety Andrew Mukuba here, but I thought it'd be funnier to just give Philly the best Georgia player left on my board. When I saw it was a center in Jared Wilson, I knew it was meant to be.

