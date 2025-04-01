It's an NFL Mock Draft with a twist. Instead of doing another version of the same mock draft you've seen a billion times, there's a fun stipulation for this mock.
We're only drafting draft-eligible players from the 12 schools who made the College Football Playoff this season.
What I've done is I've tried my best to blend what the NFL teams need with the best players available at those positions at our 12 eligible schools. Sometimes I simply went with "best player available" because what was available didn't totally matchup with the needs. It was fun. it was also difficult, as I still left out some players I truly like because of needs and positional value (I'm sorry, Andrew Mukuba).
For those of you who don't follow college football, these are the 12 schools I was allowed to draft players from: Arizona State, Boise State, Clemson, Georgia, Indiana, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, SMU, Tennessee and Texas.
Not every school had a player chosen, but there are a lot of players here you've seen in regular mocks and plenty more you haven't. So let's get to it.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Oregon • Sr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Maybe you're shocked I have Dillon Gabriel here instead of Abdul Carter because Carter is the best player available and fulfills a need for Tennessee. Well, Abdul Carter is the best player available in the regular draft, but the Titans will probably draft a QB instead. Of the QBs eligible for this exercise, Dillon Gabriel is your Cam Ward.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
New format, same likely result for the Cleveland Browns who pair the best player in this draft with Myles Garrett.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Listen, there will be another QB taken in this mock, but for now the Giants opt to roll with their veterans for a season and see what shakes loose in next season's CFP. Banks is a strong alternative option.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
Plenty of mocks have the Patriots taking Travis Hunter, who is the funnest possible option. He isn't available here, but the Pats draft the funnest possible option available here in the man who finished second to Hunter in the Heisman race.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
Plenty of mocks have the Patriots taking Travis Hunter, who is the funnest possible option. He isn't available here, but the Pats draft the funnest possible option available here in the man who finished second to Hunter in the Heisman race.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
There'd be plenty of debate over who the WR1 would be in this format, but I'm sticking with Egbuka. The polished Ohio State product would help the Raiders offense regardless of draft position.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
It's not a great class overall for offensive tackles, and when you limit the options, you can see how quickly it starts thinning out. Conerly isn't even omnipresent in a typical first round mock, but he's the second tackle off the board here.
Round 1 - Pick 8
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
There are size concerns about Pearce, but his floor and ceiling compared to other available pass-rushers on the board make him an easy choice as the No. 2 behind Abdul Carter.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Harmon had an excellent season for Oregon after transferring from Michigan State, and he makes sense for the Saints in this spot.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
I've had Chicago as a possible landing spot in my regular mocks for Williams, and he's going there here as well. Maybe it's fate? Williams was a highly rated recruit who has never had the production to match, but the potential remains.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
You could argue Barron is one of the five best players available in this universe, but the needs of the top 10 push him down to 11 where the 49ers happily snatch the corner they need.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Cam Skattebo RB
Arizona State • Sr • 5'9" / 219 lbs
I said Ashton Jeanty is the funnest option in this draft, but Skattebo isn't far behind. Not only is his name endlessly enjoyable to say, but he's a cannonball of a human being who loves to hit back.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
I've said before Jackson had the most impressive season I saw from any player considering he had to move from guard to tackle mid-season and maintained his level of play doing so. I'm not sure where the Dolphins envision him, but he'll help anywhere.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Teams just aren't sure where to put Jalon Walker yet. He's got limitless potential and played multiple roles while at Georgia. I can see the Colts lining him up on the edge and letting him develop as a complete pass-rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jack Sawyer EDGE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Jack Sawyer probably is who he's going to be at this point, and that's not a bad player to be! It may not be enough to go in the first round of the actual draft, but he's a tremendous value in this spot for a Falcons team in desperate need of sacks.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
Simmons isn't likely to be ready for the start of the season -- his injury is why Donovan Jackson moved to tackle -- but the Cardinals don't have an immediate need for him at tackle. This is a best player available/value pick.
Round 1 - Pick 17
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 266 lbs
Yes, this is the third straight Buckeye, and fourth in the last five picks. It's almost as if there's a reason Ohio State won the national title. The Bengals need help on defense, and Tuimoloau makes sense.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Jordan Burch DL
Oregon • Sr • 6'4" / 279 lbs
Will an Oregon Duck be as welcome in Seattle as a Buckeye is in Cincinnati? I'm not sure, but Seahawks fans who are hesitant will learn to love Burch.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Starks falls to 19 here because of his position, not his ability. I don't even know that he's the most pressing need in Tampa, but Todd Bowles will find a way to use the versatile defensive back.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Ohio State • Sr • 5'10" / 202 lbs
Henderson has the ability to be one of the better running backs in the NFL, and he feels like an excellent fit for what Sean Payton likes to do on offense. Honestly, I won't be shocked if this is Denver's actual pick.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Will Howard QB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 236 lbs
The Steelers are tired of waiting for Aaron Rodgers! They go and get the quarterback of the National Champions. After all, large quarterbacks with some mobility have worked well for the Steelers in recent times.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
I am not nearly as high on Matthew Golden as a lot of draftniks, some of whom think he's the No. 1 WR in the class. That aside, the Chargers could use a field stretcher, and Golden would fill that role and more.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Something of a technicality here, as Morrison didn't play in the Playoff due to injury. Still, he's been one of the best players on the Notre Dame defense for a few years now, and will be a steal wherever he ends up.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 221 lbs
Four running backs in the first round!? Is it 1982 again!? Seriously, there were a lot of good running backs on CFP teams, as the position still holds plenty of value in the college game. Aaron Jones is still in Minnesota, but Judkins is a ready-made replacement.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Tate Ratledge IOL
Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 308 lbs
A leader on the Georgia offense who is far more athletic than his mullet would have you believe.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 247 lbs
Ferguson is not the kind of talent that you'll see in a first-round tight end normally, but he is the kind who ends up having a productive NFL career. Here he ends up in an offense that will know how to use him.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Texas • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Williams played tackles for the Longhorns but I project him as a guard at the next level, and that's where the Ravens will put him.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Isaiah Bond WR
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Bond has all the traits you look for in a receiver, but the consistency of performance hasn't been there yet. The Lions bet on their ability to tap into that potential with a late first round flier.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Tennessee • Jr • 5'8" / 200 lbs
You thought we were done with running backs, but we're not! The offense Sampson played in at Tennessee isn't all that dissimilar to the one Kliff Kingsbury will put him in, and what running back wouldn't want to be lined up next to Jayden Daniels right now? So many open lanes for you to exploit.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Texas • Sr • 6'6" / 332 lbs
Texas' defense isn't the Texas defense in 2024 without the two monsters it had on the interior of its defensive line, and while they're more likely Day Two or Three picks in the real draft, they're first rounders here.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Texas • Sr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
You probably should've known this pick was coming if you read the last pick. Broughton is a very different player than Chris Jones, and he's probably not a scheme fit for KC, but he's a big beefy boy who will plug a gap or two.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Jared Wilson IOL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs
OK, so I originally had Texas safety Andrew Mukuba here, but I thought it'd be funnier to just give Philly the best Georgia player left on my board. When I saw it was a center in Jared Wilson, I knew it was meant to be.
