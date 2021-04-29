Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Projecting Trevor Lawrence to New York became boring until they won and Jacksonville overtook them for No. 1 overall. Now, it has become boring projecting Lawrence to the Jaguars. It all comes to an anti-climactic end Thursday night.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd Zach Wilson to New York continues to be the play.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th My head tells me Mac Jones but my gut tells me Trey Lance.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st I finally moved off my projection that a quarterback will be taken at No. 4 overall and I am already second guessing it. My head tells me that it will be Kyle Pitts but my mind still says Atlanta or another team will take a quarterback here.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st To make this clear, Ja'marr Chase would be Cincinnati's pick, not my own. He is a good player but I am a believer in fortifying the offensive line before concerning oneself with skill talent.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 6 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Despite Ja'marr Chase and Kyle Pitts being off the board, Miami stays put and selects Jaylen Waddle to pair with his former quarterback - Tua Tagovailoa.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 7 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd New England still stands out to me as a team in the quarterback market. Decisions made by Bill Belichick this offseason lead me to believe that the team is going to be aggressive in its pursuit of a new starting quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Penei Sewell is a home run for Carolina. It must upgrade the offensive talent around Sam Darnold if he is going to have a chance to succeed.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 4th The Teddy Bridgewater trade should not remove Denver from the quarterback market. They can move on from Drew Lock and retain Bridgewater to serve as a bridge to Lance in this scenario.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Dallas taking a cornerback seems like a foregone conclusion and Patrick Surtain II is the safest option.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Dave Gettleman's inclined to add a big body. Rashawn Slater is capable of playing tackle but could be a really good interior lineman.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 12 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd Five quarterbacks in the top 10 means that Devonta Smith slides down the board. Howie Roseman looks smart for trading back and still getting one of the best players at his position.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Alijah Vera-Tucker is more highly regarded than Christian Darrisaw and Teven Jenkins. Los Angeles does not stray from its board by adding a versatile lineman with experience at guard and tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kwity Paye EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Kwity Paye gives Minnesota a potentially competent pass rusher opposite Danielle Hunter. The Yannick Ngakoue experiment did not work out so they throw another dart at the board.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 15 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Detroit moves back to add additional 2022 draft capital while still selecting one of the more highly regarded defensive players in this draft. A run on quarterbacks pushes other positions down.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 16 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Indianapolis moves up a few spots to take left tackle Christian Darrisaw. It costs them little to fill a huge need.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st It is not hard to envision Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock taking Micah Parsons. Linebacker is a position of need and Parsons is a top 10 caliber talent.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Najee Harris RB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 1st Miami adds Tua Tagovailoa's former teammate to take some pressure off of the quarterback. Harris is the first running back off the board.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jamin Davis LB Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 4th Jamin Davis is a more traditional off-ball linebacker and that fits the current personnel grouping well. Washington already has a stellar defensive front.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah could be a versatile piece in a mock Vic Fangio defensive scheme.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 21 Greg Newsome II CB Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Arizona is able to move back and still get a quality player at a position of need.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st There were reports that New Orleans was attempting to get ahead of Tennessee to take Caleb Farley. In this exercise, its efforts fell short.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Elijah Moore WR Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 7th New York adds some wide receiver help to assist Zach Wilson. The move would presumably allow the Jets to clear over $11 million in salary cap space by releasing Jamison Crowder.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Javonte Williams RB North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 220 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 3rd Pittsburgh takes Javonte Williams, a former high school linebacker, with Najee Harris off the board.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st A reasonable train of thought leads one to believe that Jacksonville is going to target speed at wide receiver or more defensive backs. Trevon Moehrig has been a popular choice in projections.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Asante Samuel Jr. CB Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Cleveland adds a cornerback to compete with Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams. Ward and Williams have struggled to stay healthy so Samuel offers some insurance.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jaelan Phillips EDGE Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Baltimore adds length to its edge rush unit. Jaelan Phillips is a potential top 10 talent but there are questions about his past at UCLA. The Ravens have a history of getting the most out of this position.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th New Orleans adds a big slot receiver. Rashod Bateman is able to create separation after the catch.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Green Bay punts on the opportunity to add a wide receiver and elects to upgrade the interior defense with the selection of Zaven Collins.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Eric Stokes CB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 63rd POSITION RNK 11th Buffalo has a need at cornerback and, despite a run on the position removing some of the top targets, they are still able to get a quality player to plug opposite Tre'Davious White.

From From Kansas City Chiefs Round 1 - Pick 31 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 8th Baltimore is likely to trade back and target a wide receiver like Terrace Marshall Jr. in the second round. In this particular exercise, I have them staying put and taking the pass catcher.