Most mock drafts had Liberty quarterback Malik Willis and Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean going early in the draft, but by Round 3, neither had been selected. The two players slipping was one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 NFL Draft.

When it comes to Dean, there were concerns over a pectoral injury, but many are still surprised at just how far he dropped. Dean was finally taken by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round with the 83rd overall pick.

Dean was a major part of the Bulldogs' national championship defense, but his injury seemed to spook teams.

Willis is more of a mystery, and while the story may unfold of why he fell later, everyone watching the draft Friday night was confused. Willis was taken by the Tennessee Titans in the third round with the 86th overall pick.

NFL players, including the prospects who fell, reacted to the two surprising delays. Here are some of the best tweets:

Willis responded with laughing emojis with someone's photo of him in an Instagram story with a poll that says, "Who want me?" with 100% of "no" votes.

Richard Sherman was wondering why Willis fell, but Dez Bryant said he had a feeling this would happen.

Once Willis was selected, Sherman tweeted, "Happy for him. Good spot for Willis."

Aqib Talib pointed out Dean's success last year.

Once he was finally picked, fellow Eagles 2022 NFL Draft pick Jordan Davis welcomed Dean to Philly, writing, "Delayed not denied bro. let's show Philly how we do it."

Benjamin Watson wants people to watch the film.

Marquis Flowers did not accurately predict this one.

Kerryon Johnson was confused too.

Darius Slay with the eyes emoji.