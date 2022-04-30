Most mock drafts had Liberty quarterback Malik Willis and Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean going early in the draft, but by Round 3, neither had been selected. The two players slipping was one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 NFL Draft.
When it comes to Dean, there were concerns over a pectoral injury, but many are still surprised at just how far he dropped. Dean was finally taken by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round with the 83rd overall pick.
Dean was a major part of the Bulldogs' national championship defense, but his injury seemed to spook teams.
Willis is more of a mystery, and while the story may unfold of why he fell later, everyone watching the draft Friday night was confused. Willis was taken by the Tennessee Titans in the third round with the 86th overall pick.
NFL players, including the prospects who fell, reacted to the two surprising delays. Here are some of the best tweets:
Willis responded with laughing emojis with someone's photo of him in an Instagram story with a poll that says, "Who want me?" with 100% of "no" votes.
April 30, 2022
Richard Sherman was wondering why Willis fell, but Dez Bryant said he had a feeling this would happen.
Smh… I’m going to be extremely honest I damn near knew this was going to happen…I hate this for Malik..the media hyped this man up just to put him down..he got all of the mechanics to be a top tier QB… I don’t understand neither https://t.co/arNvHLhO6i— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 30, 2022
Once Willis was selected, Sherman tweeted, "Happy for him. Good spot for Willis."
Happy for him. Good spot for Willis.— Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) April 30, 2022
Aqib Talib pointed out Dean's success last year.
Why is @NakobeDean still on the board? Wasn’t he the best player on the best D?!?— AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) April 30, 2022
Once he was finally picked, fellow Eagles 2022 NFL Draft pick Jordan Davis welcomed Dean to Philly, writing, "Delayed not denied bro. let's show Philly how we do it."
Got my boy @NakobeDean with me! Delayed not denied bro 💯 let’s show Philly how we do it 😁 #FlyEaglesFly #GoBirds— Jordan Davis (@jordanxdavis99) April 30, 2022
Benjamin Watson wants people to watch the film.
Nakobe Dean is still available. And he’s really good. Watch the film— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) April 30, 2022
Marquis Flowers did not accurately predict this one.
Patriots Grab Dean since they sleep— Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) April 30, 2022
Kerryon Johnson was confused too.
They must’ve discovered something CRAZY at the combine cause ain’t no way https://t.co/La0sYVrZHE— Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) April 30, 2022
Darius Slay with the eyes emoji.
How is dean still on the board 👀— Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) April 30, 2022