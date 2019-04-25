NFL teams reportedly believe Montez Sweat's heart condition was misdiagnosed at combine

One of the most intriguing groups of players in this year's 2019 NFL Draft is the edge rushers. Several players among that group are expected to go very early in the draft, with Nick Bosa and Josh Allen expected to come off the board within the first few picks. Additionally, as many as six or seven additional edge rushers could go in the first round, with players like Brian Burns, Rashan Gary, Clelin Ferrell and Chase Winovich among the possibilities.

Another such possibility is Mississippi State's Montez Sweat, who shot up draft boards after an excellent combine performance that pegged him as the most athletic edge rusher in the draft, and in the 97th percentile among all NFL edge players. More recently, however, Sweat had begun to slip down draft boards because of a heart condition that was reportedly diagnosed at the combine. (He was still cleared to participate in the event despite the condition.)

Hours before the draft, though, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that teams believe Sweat's heart condition was mis-diagnosed, as subsequent tests have shown far less risk.

From our NFL pre-draft coverage: #MSU pass-rusher Montez Sweat may have been misdiagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Two sources say the thickness of Sweat's heart wall is actually 1.5 cms, not nearly 2.0. I explain below why the risk could be much lower. pic.twitter.com/PUVsbO2tDw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2019

The doctor who performed the subsequent test does not believe Sweat has hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which is a condition that results in a thickening of the heart wall. Rapoport reports that a team believes the original measurement of Sweat's heart wall accidentally included the papillary muscle, which is not supposed to be included in the measurements.

If, in fact, Sweat was mis-diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, that is very good news. Anything that means he can live a longer, healthier, happier life, inside or outside of football, is a welcome development.

What this report means for his draft stock is really anybody's guess. Some teams may have him off their board entirely and others may not, while still others may have removed him and will now add him back. There is also the potential for legal fallout if he was indeed mis-diagnosed, as being removed from teams' draft boards for medical reasons could obviously cost Sweat a significant amount of money. We'll just have to wait and see how this all plays out.

