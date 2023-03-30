It's three-round mock draft time. Yes, officially in NFL Draft month and with free agency into its third or fourth wave, we generally know what needs all clubs have to address in the draft, so let's dive deeper than normal.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs get aggressive in this mock draft and add to the defensive front, which is absolutely needed heading into another season in which Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Co. try to defend their title.

One more note: There will only be 31 first-round picks this year because the Dolphins were stripped of their selection due to tampering.

Let's get to the picks! And there are trades featured in all three rounds!

For more draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our new weekly podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. (Check out the latest episode below.)

Round 2

No. 32: Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago) - Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

No. 33: Houston Texans - Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

No. 34: Arizona Cardinals - Joe Tippmann, OC, Wisconsin

No. 35: Indianapolis Colts - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

No. 36: Los Angeles Rams - Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

No. 37: Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - Sydney Brown, S, Illinois

No. 38: Las Vegas Raiders - Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

No. 39: Carolina Panthers - B.J. Ojulari, EDGE, LSU

No. 40: New Orleans Saints - Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

No. 41: Tennessee Titans - Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

No. 42: Green Bay Packers (mock trade with Jets) - Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT, Northwestern

No. 43: New York Jets - Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida

No. 44: Atlanta Falcons - Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

No. 45: Green Bay Packers - Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

No. 46: New England Patriots - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

No. 47: Washington Commanders - O'Cyrus Torrence, OL, Florida

No. 48: Detroit Lions - Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

No. 49: Pittsburgh Steelers - Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

No. 50: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Byron Young, DT, Alabama

No. 51: Houston Texas (mock trade with Dolphins) - Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech

No. 52: Seattle Seahawks - Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

No. 53: Chicago Bears (from Baltimore) - Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan

No. 54: Los Angeles Chargers - Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland

No. 55: Detroit Lions (from Minnesota) - Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, West Virginia

No. 56: Jacksonville Jaguars - Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

No. 57: New York Giants - Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

No. 58: Dallas Cowboys - Mike Morris, EDGE/DL, Michigan

No. 59: Buffalo Bills - Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

No. 60: Cincinnati Bengals - Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

No. 61: Chicago Bears (from Carolina) - Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

No. 62: Philadelphia Eagles - Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

No. 63: Kansas City Chiefs - Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State

Round 3

No. 64: Chicago Bears - Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland

No. 65: Miami Dolphins (mock trade with Texans + 2024 third-round pick) - Blake Freeland, OT, BYU

No. 66: Arizona Cardinals - Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army

No. 67: Denver Broncos - Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

No. 68: Denver Broncos - Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

No. 69: Los Angeles Rams - Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane

No. 70: Los Angeles Chargers (from mock trade with Raiders) - Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma

No. 71: New Orleans Saints - Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State

No. 72: Tennessee Titans - Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

No. 73: Houston Texans - Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina

No. 74: Cleveland Browns (from Jets) - Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

No. 75: Atlanta Falcons - Matthew Bergeron, OL, Syracuse

No. 76: New England Patriots - Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska

No. 77: Los Angeles Rams - Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State

No. 78: Green Bay Packers - Jartavius Martin, S, Ilinois

No. 79: Indianapolis Colts - A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest

No. 80: Pittsburgh Steelers - John Michael Schmitz, OC, Minnesota

No. 81: Detroit Lions - Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

No. 82: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

No. 83: Seattle Seahawks - Steve Avila, OL, TCU

No. 84: Miami Dolphins - Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn

No. 85: Las Vegas Raiders (from mock trade with Chargers + pick No. 125): D.J. Turner, CB, Michigan

No. 86: Baltimore Ravens - Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn

No. 87: Minnesota Vikings - Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston

No. 88: Jacksonville Jaguars - Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

No. 89: New York Giants - Warren McClendon, OT, Georgia

No. 90: Dallas Cowboys - Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

No. 91: Buffalo Bills - Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

No. 92: Cincinnati Bengals - Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion

No. 93: Carolina Panthers - Chase Brown, RB, Illinois

No. 94: Philadelphia Eagles: Isaiah Land, EDGE, Florida A&M

No. 95: New York Giants (from mock trade with Chiefs): Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina

No. 96: Arizona Cardinals: Parker Washington, WR, Penn State

No. 97: Washington Commanders: Sidy Sow, OG, Eastern Michigan

No. 98: Cleveland Browns: JL Skinner, S, Boise State

No. 99: San Francisco 49ers: Ronnie Hickman, S, Ohio State

No. 100: Las Vegas Raiders: Clayton Tune, QB, Houston

No. 101: San Francisco 49ers: Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh

No. 102: San Francisco 49ers: Olusegun Oluwatimi, OC, Michigan