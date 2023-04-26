Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 63.41 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Ashton Lampkin

Summary:

Nic Jones is a thinner cornerback prospect with long arms to jam and re-route receivers off the line of scrimmage. He gets a bit stuck at the top of his drop. Jones fights through blocks in space. He needs to do a better job of breaking his feet down in space. A lack of ideal play strength is partially a reason for his 25.0% missed tackle rate last season.

Strengths:

Aggressive, willing to play downhill in run support

Fights through blocks in space

Long arms to jam and re-route receivers off the line

Weaknesses: