Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 63.41 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Ashton Lampkin
Summary:
Nic Jones is a thinner cornerback prospect with long arms to jam and re-route receivers off the line of scrimmage. He gets a bit stuck at the top of his drop. Jones fights through blocks in space. He needs to do a better job of breaking his feet down in space. A lack of ideal play strength is partially a reason for his 25.0% missed tackle rate last season.
Strengths:
- Aggressive, willing to play downhill in run support
- Fights through blocks in space
- Long arms to jam and re-route receivers off the line
Weaknesses:
- Gets a bit stuck at the top of his drop
- Needs to do a better job of breaking his feet down in space
- 25.0% missed tackle rate
- Lacks ideal play strength